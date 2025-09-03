- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
121
Profit Trades:
55 (45.45%)
Loss Trades:
66 (54.55%)
Best trade:
3 084.00 USD
Worst trade:
-910.00 USD
Gross Profit:
42 973.50 USD (207 119 pips)
Gross Loss:
-32 601.75 USD (126 956 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
5 (2 779.50 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
4 991.25 USD (2)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.14
Trading activity:
11.36%
Max deposit load:
6.33%
Latest trade:
5 hours ago
Trades per week:
4
Avg holding time:
4 hours
Recovery Factor:
1.72
Long Trades:
64 (52.89%)
Short Trades:
57 (47.11%)
Profit Factor:
1.32
Expected Payoff:
85.72 USD
Average Profit:
781.34 USD
Average Loss:
-493.97 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
8 (-3 571.50 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-3 571.50 USD (8)
Monthly growth:
-55.40%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
617.00 USD
Maximal:
6 036.00 USD (22.86%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
59.72% (6 036.00 USD)
By Equity:
10.99% (508.00 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|105
|NQ100.R
|16
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|7.3K
|NQ100.R
|3.1K
|
20K 40K 60K
|
20K 40K 60K
|
20K 40K 60K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|17K
|NQ100.R
|64K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +3 084.00 USD
Worst trade: -910 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 2
Maximum consecutive losses: 8
Maximal consecutive profit: +2 779.50 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -3 571.50 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MaxrichGroup-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Exness-Real16
|0.00 × 2
|
ADSS-Demo
|0.00 × 1
|
Hadwins-Global Trader
|0.00 × 2
|
Deltastock-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
SVSFX-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
CoreLiquidity-Real 1
|0.00 × 3
|
GO4X-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
SucdenFinancial-Live
|0.00 × 4
|
SFM-Demo
|0.00 × 1
|
FXDD-MT4 Live Server 2
|0.00 × 1
|
XM.COM-Real 6
|0.00 × 1
|
MTrading-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Darwinex-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
AGMGroupLtd-Real
|0.00 × 4
|
ICMarketsSC-Live12
|0.00 × 1
|
FXOpen-Real1
|0.00 × 2
|
RoboForex-Prime
|0.00 × 3
|
QTrade-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Demo01
|0.00 × 2
|
MGK-MAIN
|0.00 × 5
|
AIGroup-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live27
|0.00 × 1
|
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real33
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|0.00 × 1
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
68%
0
0
USD
USD
4.1K
USD
USD
28
0%
121
45%
11%
1.31
85.72
USD
USD
60%
1:200