Trading style has changed. Part of history is not included in statistics.
Trades:
1 125
Profit Trades:
526 (46.75%)
Loss Trades:
599 (53.24%)
Best trade:
181.07 USD
Worst trade:
-190.97 USD
Gross Profit:
8 610.50 USD (9 310 871 pips)
Gross Loss:
-8 329.60 USD (5 936 894 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
15 (320.28 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
337.02 USD (2)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.03
Trading activity:
86.39%
Max deposit load:
169.32%
Latest trade:
4 hours ago
Trades per week:
33
Avg holding time:
12 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.19
Long Trades:
518 (46.04%)
Short Trades:
607 (53.96%)
Profit Factor:
1.03
Expected Payoff:
0.25 USD
Average Profit:
16.37 USD
Average Loss:
-13.91 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
22 (-307.58 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-717.24 USD (15)
Monthly growth:
-82.13%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
285.81 USD
Maximal:
1 512.00 USD (92.93%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
96.88% (1 511.94 USD)
By Equity:
58.82% (170.83 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|BTCUSD
|147
|XAUUSD
|136
|ETHUSD
|120
|USDJPY
|103
|EURUSD
|102
|XAGUSD
|97
|GBPUSD
|92
|USDCAD
|89
|USDCHF
|88
|AUDUSD
|72
|NZDUSD
|65
|GBPJPY
|2
|GBPCHF
|2
|NZDCAD
|2
|EURGBP
|2
|GBPCAD
|1
|EURCAD
|1
|EURCHF
|1
|NZDJPY
|1
|AUDNZD
|1
|EURJPY
|1
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|BTCUSD
|324
|XAUUSD
|-81
|ETHUSD
|-20
|USDJPY
|-6
|EURUSD
|32
|XAGUSD
|-666
|GBPUSD
|310
|USDCAD
|54
|USDCHF
|179
|AUDUSD
|124
|NZDUSD
|38
|GBPJPY
|1
|GBPCHF
|-3
|NZDCAD
|-2
|EURGBP
|-7
|GBPCAD
|-7
|EURCAD
|7
|EURCHF
|-1
|NZDJPY
|4
|AUDNZD
|-3
|EURJPY
|3
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|BTCUSD
|3.3M
|XAUUSD
|11K
|ETHUSD
|30K
|USDJPY
|3.1K
|EURUSD
|1.1K
|XAGUSD
|-12K
|GBPUSD
|4.6K
|USDCAD
|2K
|USDCHF
|2.2K
|AUDUSD
|2.3K
|NZDUSD
|2.1K
|GBPJPY
|185
|GBPCHF
|182
|NZDCAD
|-125
|EURGBP
|-492
|GBPCAD
|-475
|EURCAD
|1K
|EURCHF
|0
|NZDJPY
|620
|AUDNZD
|-479
|EURJPY
|409
Best trade: +181.07 USD
Worst trade: -191 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 2
Maximum consecutive losses: 15
Maximal consecutive profit: +320.28 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -307.58 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Tickmill-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
STARTRADERFinancial-Live 3
|0.00 × 1
VTindex-MT5
|0.00 × 4
ValutradesSeychelles-Live
|0.00 × 5
Exness-MT5Real7
|0.06 × 36
TickmillEU-Live
|0.09 × 22
RannForex-Server
|0.29 × 7
Axiory-Live
|0.30 × 33
GoMarkets-Live
|0.31 × 16
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
|0.44 × 62
Exness-MT5Real9
|0.48 × 27
AlpariEvrasia-Real01
|0.50 × 2
AronGroups-Server
|0.57 × 7
VantageInternational-Live 5
|0.58 × 66
VTMarkets-Live
|0.60 × 139
DooTechnology-Live
|0.76 × 284
Exness-MT5Real8
|0.76 × 569
FxPro-MT5 Live02
|0.80 × 74
OxSecurities-Live
|0.85 × 13
Markets.com-Live
|1.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real12
|1.00 × 59
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|1.05 × 187
Hankotrade-Live
|1.20 × 5
StriforSVG-Live
|1.21 × 52
GOMarketsMU-Live
|1.26 × 39
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|1.44 × 382
The signal system is designed to detect the beginning of trends with high accuracy by considering current market conditions and volatility dynamics. With a combination of manual and algorithmic filters, the system only executes quality trades. Before each position, the risk amount is calculated automatically and the risk/reward ratio is optimized. There are no unnecessary or frequent trades; positions are opened only during strong and reliable market moves. Each trade is closely monitored and held as long as market conditions remain favorable; trades are not opened during sideways markets or in risky conditions. Advantages: Fully automated; emotionless and disciplined trading Dynamic risk management and capital protection Only quality trend and breakout signals Fewer trades, higher accuracy You can confidently copy this signal by following the system’s past performance and real-time results. Please create a new RAW account (Leverage 1:100) and subscribe using my IB code: IB80751233. Thank you!
