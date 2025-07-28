The signal system is designed to detect the beginning of trends with high accuracy by considering current market conditions and volatility dynamics. With a combination of manual and algorithmic filters, the system only executes quality trades. Before each position, the risk amount is calculated automatically and the risk/reward ratio is optimized. There are no unnecessary or frequent trades; positions are opened only during strong and reliable market moves. Each trade is closely monitored and held as long as market conditions remain favorable; trades are not opened during sideways markets or in risky conditions. Advantages: Fully automated; emotionless and disciplined trading Dynamic risk management and capital protection Only quality trend and breakout signals Fewer trades, higher accuracy You can confidently copy this signal by following the system’s past performance and real-time results. Please create a new RAW account (Leverage 1:100) and subscribe using my IB code: IB80751233. Thank you!



