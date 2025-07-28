SignalsSections
Fatih Ozturk

CraftSignalsMT5

Fatih Ozturk
0 reviews
24 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 39 USD per month
growth since 2025 -69%
Tickmill-Live
1:100
  • Growth
  • Balance
Trading style has changed. Part of history is not included in statistics. How is the Growth in Signals Calculated?
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
1 125
Profit Trades:
526 (46.75%)
Loss Trades:
599 (53.24%)
Best trade:
181.07 USD
Worst trade:
-190.97 USD
Gross Profit:
8 610.50 USD (9 310 871 pips)
Gross Loss:
-8 329.60 USD (5 936 894 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
15 (320.28 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
337.02 USD (2)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.03
Trading activity:
86.39%
Max deposit load:
169.32%
Latest trade:
4 hours ago
Trades per week:
33
Avg holding time:
12 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.19
Long Trades:
518 (46.04%)
Short Trades:
607 (53.96%)
Profit Factor:
1.03
Expected Payoff:
0.25 USD
Average Profit:
16.37 USD
Average Loss:
-13.91 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
22 (-307.58 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-717.24 USD (15)
Monthly growth:
-82.13%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
285.81 USD
Maximal:
1 512.00 USD (92.93%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
96.88% (1 511.94 USD)
By Equity:
58.82% (170.83 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
BTCUSD 147
XAUUSD 136
ETHUSD 120
USDJPY 103
EURUSD 102
XAGUSD 97
GBPUSD 92
USDCAD 89
USDCHF 88
AUDUSD 72
NZDUSD 65
GBPJPY 2
GBPCHF 2
NZDCAD 2
EURGBP 2
GBPCAD 1
EURCAD 1
EURCHF 1
NZDJPY 1
AUDNZD 1
EURJPY 1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
BTCUSD 324
XAUUSD -81
ETHUSD -20
USDJPY -6
EURUSD 32
XAGUSD -666
GBPUSD 310
USDCAD 54
USDCHF 179
AUDUSD 124
NZDUSD 38
GBPJPY 1
GBPCHF -3
NZDCAD -2
EURGBP -7
GBPCAD -7
EURCAD 7
EURCHF -1
NZDJPY 4
AUDNZD -3
EURJPY 3
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
BTCUSD 3.3M
XAUUSD 11K
ETHUSD 30K
USDJPY 3.1K
EURUSD 1.1K
XAGUSD -12K
GBPUSD 4.6K
USDCAD 2K
USDCHF 2.2K
AUDUSD 2.3K
NZDUSD 2.1K
GBPJPY 185
GBPCHF 182
NZDCAD -125
EURGBP -492
GBPCAD -475
EURCAD 1K
EURCHF 0
NZDJPY 620
AUDNZD -479
EURJPY 409
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +181.07 USD
Worst trade: -191 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 2
Maximum consecutive losses: 15
Maximal consecutive profit: +320.28 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -307.58 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Tickmill-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

STARTRADERFinancial-Live 3
0.00 × 1
VTindex-MT5
0.00 × 4
ValutradesSeychelles-Live
0.00 × 5
Exness-MT5Real7
0.06 × 36
TickmillEU-Live
0.09 × 22
RannForex-Server
0.29 × 7
Axiory-Live
0.30 × 33
GoMarkets-Live
0.31 × 16
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
0.44 × 62
Exness-MT5Real9
0.48 × 27
AlpariEvrasia-Real01
0.50 × 2
AronGroups-Server
0.57 × 7
VantageInternational-Live 5
0.58 × 66
VTMarkets-Live
0.60 × 139
DooTechnology-Live
0.76 × 284
Exness-MT5Real8
0.76 × 569
FxPro-MT5 Live02
0.80 × 74
OxSecurities-Live
0.85 × 13
Markets.com-Live
1.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real12
1.00 × 59
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
1.05 × 187
Hankotrade-Live
1.20 × 5
StriforSVG-Live
1.21 × 52
GOMarketsMU-Live
1.26 × 39
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.44 × 382
89 more...
The signal system is designed to detect the beginning of trends with high accuracy by considering current market conditions and volatility dynamics. With a combination of manual and algorithmic filters, the system only executes quality trades. Before each position, the risk amount is calculated automatically and the risk/reward ratio is optimized. There are no unnecessary or frequent trades; positions are opened only during strong and reliable market moves. Each trade is closely monitored and held as long as market conditions remain favorable; trades are not opened during sideways markets or in risky conditions. Advantages: Fully automated; emotionless and disciplined trading Dynamic risk management and capital protection Only quality trend and breakout signals Fewer trades, higher accuracy You can confidently copy this signal by following the system’s past performance and real-time results.  Please create a new RAW account (Leverage 1:100) and subscribe using my IB code: IB80751233. Thank you!


No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
CraftSignalsMT5
39 USD per month
-69%
0
0
USD
174
USD
24
0%
1 125
46%
86%
1.03
0.25
USD
97%
1:100
Copy

