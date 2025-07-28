- Crescita
- Saldo
- Equità
- Drawdown
Trade:
614
Profit Trade:
292 (47.55%)
Loss Trade:
322 (52.44%)
Best Trade:
130.44 USD
Worst Trade:
-142.30 USD
Profitto lordo:
4 498.16 USD (3 479 112 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-4 479.19 USD (2 753 826 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
15 (320.28 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
320.28 USD (15)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.02
Attività di trading:
79.07%
Massimo carico di deposito:
169.32%
Ultimo trade:
5 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
69
Tempo di attesa medio:
8 ore
Fattore di recupero:
0.01
Long Trade:
290 (47.23%)
Short Trade:
324 (52.77%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.00
Profitto previsto:
0.03 USD
Profitto medio:
15.40 USD
Perdita media:
-13.91 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
15 (-717.24 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-717.24 USD (15)
Crescita mensile:
-70.49%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
53.76 USD
Massimale:
1 279.95 USD (78.67%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
83.12% (1 279.56 USD)
Per equità:
54.30% (575.01 USD)
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|BTCUSD
|78
|XAUUSD
|77
|USDJPY
|72
|EURUSD
|56
|XAGUSD
|56
|ETHUSD
|53
|GBPUSD
|50
|USDCAD
|49
|USDCHF
|49
|NZDUSD
|38
|AUDUSD
|36
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|BTCUSD
|77
|XAUUSD
|-11
|USDJPY
|-63
|EURUSD
|24
|XAGUSD
|-282
|ETHUSD
|-110
|GBPUSD
|296
|USDCAD
|18
|USDCHF
|82
|NZDUSD
|-65
|AUDUSD
|53
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|BTCUSD
|784K
|XAUUSD
|2.6K
|USDJPY
|1.3K
|EURUSD
|1.4K
|XAGUSD
|-7K
|ETHUSD
|-63K
|GBPUSD
|4.1K
|USDCAD
|1.5K
|USDCHF
|833
|NZDUSD
|-857
|AUDUSD
|995
|
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M
|
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M
|
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Best Trade: +130.44 USD
Worst Trade: -142 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 15
Massime perdite consecutive: 15
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +320.28 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -717.24 USD
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "Tickmill-Live" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
|
Darwinex-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
VTindex-MT5
|0.00 × 4
|
ValutradesSeychelles-Live
|0.00 × 5
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|0.00 × 33
|
TickmillEU-Live
|0.17 × 12
|
RannForex-Server
|0.29 × 7
|
Axiory-Live
|0.30 × 33
|
GoMarkets-Live
|0.31 × 16
|
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
|0.44 × 62
|
Exness-MT5Real9
|0.48 × 27
|
AlpariEvrasia-Real01
|0.50 × 2
|
itexsys-Platform
|0.50 × 2
|
AronGroups-Server
|0.57 × 7
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|0.72 × 555
|
DooTechnology-Live
|0.75 × 269
|
FxPro-MT5 Live02
|0.83 × 71
|
Markets.com-Live
|1.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 4
|1.00 × 2
|
Exness-MT5Real12
|1.00 × 59
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|1.07 × 184
|
OctaFX-Real2
|1.07 × 29
|
Hankotrade-Live
|1.20 × 5
|
OxSecurities-Live
|1.22 × 9
|
GOMarketsMU-Live
|1.26 × 39
|
Exness-MT5Real2
|1.34 × 32
The signal system is designed to detect the beginning of trends with high accuracy by considering current market conditions and volatility dynamics. With a combination of manual and algorithmic filters, the system only executes quality trades. Before each position, the risk amount is calculated automatically and the risk/reward ratio is optimized. There are no unnecessary or frequent trades; positions are opened only during strong and reliable market moves. Each trade is closely monitored and held as long as market conditions remain favorable; trades are not opened during sideways markets or in risky conditions. Advantages: Fully automated; emotionless and disciplined trading Dynamic risk management and capital protection Only quality trend and breakout signals Fewer trades, higher accuracy You can confidently copy this signal by following the system’s past performance and real-time results. Please create a new RAW account (Leverage 1:100) and subscribe using my IB code: IB80751233. Thank you!
