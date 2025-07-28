SegnaliSezioni
Segnali / MetaTrader 5 / CraftSignalsMT5
Fatih Ozturk

CraftSignalsMT5

Fatih Ozturk
0 recensioni
10 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 39 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 -21%
Tickmill-Live
1:100
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
614
Profit Trade:
292 (47.55%)
Loss Trade:
322 (52.44%)
Best Trade:
130.44 USD
Worst Trade:
-142.30 USD
Profitto lordo:
4 498.16 USD (3 479 112 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-4 479.19 USD (2 753 826 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
15 (320.28 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
320.28 USD (15)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.02
Attività di trading:
79.07%
Massimo carico di deposito:
169.32%
Ultimo trade:
5 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
69
Tempo di attesa medio:
8 ore
Fattore di recupero:
0.01
Long Trade:
290 (47.23%)
Short Trade:
324 (52.77%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.00
Profitto previsto:
0.03 USD
Profitto medio:
15.40 USD
Perdita media:
-13.91 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
15 (-717.24 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-717.24 USD (15)
Crescita mensile:
-70.49%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
53.76 USD
Massimale:
1 279.95 USD (78.67%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
83.12% (1 279.56 USD)
Per equità:
54.30% (575.01 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
BTCUSD 78
XAUUSD 77
USDJPY 72
EURUSD 56
XAGUSD 56
ETHUSD 53
GBPUSD 50
USDCAD 49
USDCHF 49
NZDUSD 38
AUDUSD 36
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
BTCUSD 77
XAUUSD -11
USDJPY -63
EURUSD 24
XAGUSD -282
ETHUSD -110
GBPUSD 296
USDCAD 18
USDCHF 82
NZDUSD -65
AUDUSD 53
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
BTCUSD 784K
XAUUSD 2.6K
USDJPY 1.3K
EURUSD 1.4K
XAGUSD -7K
ETHUSD -63K
GBPUSD 4.1K
USDCAD 1.5K
USDCHF 833
NZDUSD -857
AUDUSD 995
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +130.44 USD
Worst Trade: -142 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 15
Massime perdite consecutive: 15
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +320.28 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -717.24 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "Tickmill-Live" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

Darwinex-Live
0.00 × 1
VTindex-MT5
0.00 × 4
ValutradesSeychelles-Live
0.00 × 5
Exness-MT5Real7
0.00 × 33
TickmillEU-Live
0.17 × 12
RannForex-Server
0.29 × 7
Axiory-Live
0.30 × 33
GoMarkets-Live
0.31 × 16
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
0.44 × 62
Exness-MT5Real9
0.48 × 27
AlpariEvrasia-Real01
0.50 × 2
itexsys-Platform
0.50 × 2
AronGroups-Server
0.57 × 7
Exness-MT5Real8
0.72 × 555
DooTechnology-Live
0.75 × 269
FxPro-MT5 Live02
0.83 × 71
Markets.com-Live
1.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 4
1.00 × 2
Exness-MT5Real12
1.00 × 59
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
1.07 × 184
OctaFX-Real2
1.07 × 29
Hankotrade-Live
1.20 × 5
OxSecurities-Live
1.22 × 9
GOMarketsMU-Live
1.26 × 39
Exness-MT5Real2
1.34 × 32
79 più
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
The signal system is designed to detect the beginning of trends with high accuracy by considering current market conditions and volatility dynamics. With a combination of manual and algorithmic filters, the system only executes quality trades. Before each position, the risk amount is calculated automatically and the risk/reward ratio is optimized. There are no unnecessary or frequent trades; positions are opened only during strong and reliable market moves. Each trade is closely monitored and held as long as market conditions remain favorable; trades are not opened during sideways markets or in risky conditions. Advantages: Fully automated; emotionless and disciplined trading Dynamic risk management and capital protection Only quality trend and breakout signals Fewer trades, higher accuracy You can confidently copy this signal by following the system’s past performance and real-time results.  Please create a new RAW account (Leverage 1:100) and subscribe using my IB code: IB80751233. Thank you!


Non ci sono recensioni
2025.09.26 20:20
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.26 18:08
High current drawdown in 35% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.26 17:08
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.26 16:08
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.22 19:51
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.09.22 18:38
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.09.22 08:12
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.22 08:12
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.54% of days out of 65 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.22 07:12
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.22 07:12
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.54% of days out of 65 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.19 18:27
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.19 08:48
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.09.18 01:41
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.09.17 23:26
80% of growth achieved within 3 days. This comprises 4.92% of days out of 61 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.08.31 09:44
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.08.29 14:04
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.08.29 13:04
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.08.28 18:25
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.08.28 13:17
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.08.27 12:27
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
CraftSignalsMT5
39USD al mese
-21%
0
0
USD
357
USD
10
0%
614
47%
79%
1.00
0.03
USD
83%
1:100
Copia

Come viene eseguita la copiatura del trade su MetaTrader? Guarda il video tutorial

L’abbonamento a un segnale ti permette di copiare i trade di un fornitore entro 1 mese. Affinché l'abbonamento funzioni, è necessario utilizzare il terminale di trading MetaTrader 5.

Se non hai ancora installato la piattaforma, puoi scaricarla qui.