SignaleKategorien
Signale / MetaTrader 5 / CraftSignalsMT5
Fatih Ozturk

CraftSignalsMT5

Fatih Ozturk
0 Bewertungen
24 Wochen
0 / 0 USD
Für 39 USD pro Monat kopieren
Wachstum seit 2025 -69%
Tickmill-Live
1:100
Einloggen oder registrieren und den Zugang zu laufenden Trades des Anbieters zu bekommen
  • Wachstum
  • Kontostand
Der Handelsstil hat sich verändert. Ein Teil der Historie wird nicht in die Statistik einbezogen. Wie wird der Zuwachs in Signalen gerechnet?
  • Equity
  • Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
1 125
Gewinntrades:
526 (46.75%)
Verlusttrades:
599 (53.24%)
Bester Trade:
181.07 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
-190.97 USD
Bruttoprofit:
8 610.50 USD (9 310 871 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-8 329.60 USD (5 936 894 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
15 (320.28 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
337.02 USD (2)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.03
Trading-Aktivität:
86.39%
Max deposit load:
169.32%
Letzter Trade:
5 Stunden
Trades pro Woche:
33
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
12 Stunden
Erholungsfaktor:
0.19
Long-Positionen:
518 (46.04%)
Short-Positionen:
607 (53.96%)
Profit-Faktor:
1.03
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
0.25 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
16.37 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-13.91 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
22 (-307.58 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-717.24 USD (15)
Wachstum pro Monat :
-82.13%
Jahresprognose:
-100.00%
Algo-Trading:
0%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
285.81 USD
Maximaler:
1 512.00 USD (92.93%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
96.88% (1 511.94 USD)
Kapital:
58.82% (170.83 USD)

Verteilung

Symbol Trades Sell Buy
BTCUSD 147
XAUUSD 136
ETHUSD 120
USDJPY 103
EURUSD 102
XAGUSD 97
GBPUSD 92
USDCAD 89
USDCHF 88
AUDUSD 72
NZDUSD 65
GBPJPY 2
GBPCHF 2
NZDCAD 2
EURGBP 2
GBPCAD 1
EURCAD 1
EURCHF 1
NZDJPY 1
AUDNZD 1
EURJPY 1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Bruttoprofit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
BTCUSD 324
XAUUSD -81
ETHUSD -20
USDJPY -6
EURUSD 32
XAGUSD -666
GBPUSD 310
USDCAD 54
USDCHF 179
AUDUSD 124
NZDUSD 38
GBPJPY 1
GBPCHF -3
NZDCAD -2
EURGBP -7
GBPCAD -7
EURCAD 7
EURCHF -1
NZDJPY 4
AUDNZD -3
EURJPY 3
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
Symbol Bruttoprofit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
BTCUSD 3.3M
XAUUSD 11K
ETHUSD 30K
USDJPY 3.1K
EURUSD 1.1K
XAGUSD -12K
GBPUSD 4.6K
USDCAD 2K
USDCHF 2.2K
AUDUSD 2.3K
NZDUSD 2.1K
GBPJPY 185
GBPCHF 182
NZDCAD -125
EURGBP -492
GBPCAD -475
EURCAD 1K
EURCHF 0
NZDJPY 620
AUDNZD -479
EURJPY 409
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
  • Deposit load
  • Rückgang
Bester Trade: +181.07 USD
Schlechtester Trade: -191 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 2
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 15
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +320.28 USD
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -307.58 USD

Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "Tickmill-Live" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.

STARTRADERFinancial-Live 3
0.00 × 1
VTindex-MT5
0.00 × 4
ValutradesSeychelles-Live
0.00 × 5
Exness-MT5Real7
0.06 × 36
TickmillEU-Live
0.09 × 22
RannForex-Server
0.29 × 7
Axiory-Live
0.30 × 33
GoMarkets-Live
0.31 × 16
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
0.44 × 62
Exness-MT5Real9
0.48 × 27
AlpariEvrasia-Real01
0.50 × 2
AronGroups-Server
0.57 × 7
VantageInternational-Live 5
0.58 × 66
VTMarkets-Live
0.60 × 139
DooTechnology-Live
0.76 × 284
Exness-MT5Real8
0.76 × 569
FxPro-MT5 Live02
0.80 × 74
OxSecurities-Live
0.85 × 13
Markets.com-Live
1.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real12
1.00 × 59
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
1.05 × 187
Hankotrade-Live
1.20 × 5
StriforSVG-Live
1.21 × 52
GOMarketsMU-Live
1.26 × 39
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.44 × 382
noch 89 ...
Einloggen oder registrieren und den Zugang zu laufenden Trades des Anbieters zu bekommen
The signal system is designed to detect the beginning of trends with high accuracy by considering current market conditions and volatility dynamics. With a combination of manual and algorithmic filters, the system only executes quality trades. Before each position, the risk amount is calculated automatically and the risk/reward ratio is optimized. There are no unnecessary or frequent trades; positions are opened only during strong and reliable market moves. Each trade is closely monitored and held as long as market conditions remain favorable; trades are not opened during sideways markets or in risky conditions. Advantages: Fully automated; emotionless and disciplined trading Dynamic risk management and capital protection Only quality trend and breakout signals Fewer trades, higher accuracy You can confidently copy this signal by following the system’s past performance and real-time results.  Please create a new RAW account (Leverage 1:100) and subscribe using my IB code: IB80751233. Thank you!


Keine Bewertungen
2025.12.11 23:04
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.11 19:01
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.11 17:58
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.08 00:14
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.07 20:11
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.07 19:11
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.05 15:42
High current drawdown in 36% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.03 12:30
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.93% of days out of 107 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.02 09:29
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.10.22 13:53
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.21 19:31
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.06% of days out of 94 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.19 14:19
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.10.18 10:45
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.1% of days out of 91 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.05 23:14
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.03 17:27
High current drawdown in 34% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.03 16:18
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.03 15:18
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.29 03:25
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.29 00:14
High current drawdown in 35% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.28 17:48
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
Einloggen oder registrieren und den Zugang zu laufenden Trades des Anbieters zu bekommen
Signal
Preis
Wachstum
Abonnenten
Geldmittel
Kontostand
Wochen
Expert Advisor
Trades
Gewinn
Aktivität
PF
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung
Rückgang
Hebel
CraftSignalsMT5
39 USD pro Monat
-69%
0
0
USD
174
USD
24
0%
1 125
46%
86%
1.03
0.25
USD
97%
1:100
Kopieren

Wie werden Trades in MetaTrader kopiert? Schauen Sie das Lehrvideo an

Das Abonnement berechtigt Sie die Trades des Anbieters innerhalb eines Monats zu kopieren. Für das Abonnement wird das Terminal MetaTrader 5 benötigt.

Wenn Sie die Plattform noch nicht installiert haben, können Sie diese hier herunterladen.