Trades insgesamt:
1 125
Gewinntrades:
526 (46.75%)
Verlusttrades:
599 (53.24%)
Bester Trade:
181.07 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
-190.97 USD
Bruttoprofit:
8 610.50 USD (9 310 871 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-8 329.60 USD (5 936 894 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
15 (320.28 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
337.02 USD (2)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.03
Trading-Aktivität:
86.39%
Max deposit load:
169.32%
Letzter Trade:
5 Stunden
Trades pro Woche:
33
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
12 Stunden
Erholungsfaktor:
0.19
Long-Positionen:
518 (46.04%)
Short-Positionen:
607 (53.96%)
Profit-Faktor:
1.03
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
0.25 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
16.37 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-13.91 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
22 (-307.58 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-717.24 USD (15)
Wachstum pro Monat :
-82.13%
Jahresprognose:
-100.00%
Algo-Trading:
0%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
285.81 USD
Maximaler:
1 512.00 USD (92.93%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
96.88% (1 511.94 USD)
Kapital:
58.82% (170.83 USD)
Verteilung
|Symbol
|Trades
|Sell
|Buy
|BTCUSD
|147
|XAUUSD
|136
|ETHUSD
|120
|USDJPY
|103
|EURUSD
|102
|XAGUSD
|97
|GBPUSD
|92
|USDCAD
|89
|USDCHF
|88
|AUDUSD
|72
|NZDUSD
|65
|GBPJPY
|2
|GBPCHF
|2
|NZDCAD
|2
|EURGBP
|2
|GBPCAD
|1
|EURCAD
|1
|EURCHF
|1
|NZDJPY
|1
|AUDNZD
|1
|EURJPY
|1
|Symbol
|Bruttoprofit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|BTCUSD
|324
|XAUUSD
|-81
|ETHUSD
|-20
|USDJPY
|-6
|EURUSD
|32
|XAGUSD
|-666
|GBPUSD
|310
|USDCAD
|54
|USDCHF
|179
|AUDUSD
|124
|NZDUSD
|38
|GBPJPY
|1
|GBPCHF
|-3
|NZDCAD
|-2
|EURGBP
|-7
|GBPCAD
|-7
|EURCAD
|7
|EURCHF
|-1
|NZDJPY
|4
|AUDNZD
|-3
|EURJPY
|3
|Symbol
|Bruttoprofit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|BTCUSD
|3.3M
|XAUUSD
|11K
|ETHUSD
|30K
|USDJPY
|3.1K
|EURUSD
|1.1K
|XAGUSD
|-12K
|GBPUSD
|4.6K
|USDCAD
|2K
|USDCHF
|2.2K
|AUDUSD
|2.3K
|NZDUSD
|2.1K
|GBPJPY
|185
|GBPCHF
|182
|NZDCAD
|-125
|EURGBP
|-492
|GBPCAD
|-475
|EURCAD
|1K
|EURCHF
|0
|NZDJPY
|620
|AUDNZD
|-479
|EURJPY
|409
- Deposit load
- Rückgang
Bester Trade: +181.07 USD
Schlechtester Trade: -191 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 2
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 15
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +320.28 USD
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -307.58 USD
Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "Tickmill-Live" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.
|
STARTRADERFinancial-Live 3
|0.00 × 1
|
VTindex-MT5
|0.00 × 4
|
ValutradesSeychelles-Live
|0.00 × 5
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|0.06 × 36
|
TickmillEU-Live
|0.09 × 22
|
RannForex-Server
|0.29 × 7
|
Axiory-Live
|0.30 × 33
|
GoMarkets-Live
|0.31 × 16
|
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
|0.44 × 62
|
Exness-MT5Real9
|0.48 × 27
|
AlpariEvrasia-Real01
|0.50 × 2
|
AronGroups-Server
|0.57 × 7
|
VantageInternational-Live 5
|0.58 × 66
|
VTMarkets-Live
|0.60 × 139
|
DooTechnology-Live
|0.76 × 284
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|0.76 × 569
|
FxPro-MT5 Live02
|0.80 × 74
|
OxSecurities-Live
|0.85 × 13
|
Markets.com-Live
|1.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real12
|1.00 × 59
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|1.05 × 187
|
Hankotrade-Live
|1.20 × 5
|
StriforSVG-Live
|1.21 × 52
|
GOMarketsMU-Live
|1.26 × 39
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|1.44 × 382
The signal system is designed to detect the beginning of trends with high accuracy by considering current market conditions and volatility dynamics. With a combination of manual and algorithmic filters, the system only executes quality trades. Before each position, the risk amount is calculated automatically and the risk/reward ratio is optimized. There are no unnecessary or frequent trades; positions are opened only during strong and reliable market moves. Each trade is closely monitored and held as long as market conditions remain favorable; trades are not opened during sideways markets or in risky conditions. Advantages: Fully automated; emotionless and disciplined trading Dynamic risk management and capital protection Only quality trend and breakout signals Fewer trades, higher accuracy You can confidently copy this signal by following the system’s past performance and real-time results. Please create a new RAW account (Leverage 1:100) and subscribe using my IB code: IB80751233. Thank you!
