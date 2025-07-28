- Crescimento
- Saldo
O estilo de negociação mudou, parte do histórico é excluída do cálculo das estatísticas. Como o crescimento na Signals é calculado?
- Capital líquido
- Rebaixamento
Negociações:
1 125
Negociações com lucro:
526 (46.75%)
Negociações com perda:
599 (53.24%)
Melhor negociação:
181.07 USD
Pior negociação:
-190.97 USD
Lucro bruto:
8 610.50 USD (9 310 871 pips)
Perda bruta:
-8 329.60 USD (5 936 894 pips)
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas:
15 (320.28 USD)
Máximo lucro consecutivo:
337.02 USD (2)
Índice de Sharpe:
0.03
Atividade de negociação:
86.39%
Depósito máximo carregado:
169.32%
Último negócio:
4 horas atrás
Negociações por semana:
33
Tempo médio de espera:
12 horas
Fator de recuperação:
0.19
Negociações longas:
518 (46.04%)
Negociações curtas:
607 (53.96%)
Fator de lucro:
1.03
Valor esperado:
0.25 USD
Lucro médio:
16.37 USD
Perda média:
-13.91 USD
Máximo de perdas consecutivas:
22 (-307.58 USD)
Máxima perda consecutiva:
-717.24 USD (15)
Crescimento mensal:
-82.13%
Previsão anual:
-100.00%
Algotrading:
0%
Rebaixamento pelo saldo:
Absoluto:
285.81 USD
Máximo:
1 512.00 USD (92.93%)
Rebaixamento relativo:
Pelo Saldo:
96.88% (1 511.94 USD)
Pelo Capital Líquido:
58.82% (170.83 USD)
Distribuição
|Símbolo
|Operações
|Sell
|Buy
|BTCUSD
|147
|XAUUSD
|136
|ETHUSD
|120
|USDJPY
|103
|EURUSD
|102
|XAGUSD
|97
|GBPUSD
|92
|USDCAD
|89
|USDCHF
|88
|AUDUSD
|72
|NZDUSD
|65
|GBPJPY
|2
|GBPCHF
|2
|NZDCAD
|2
|EURGBP
|2
|GBPCAD
|1
|EURCAD
|1
|EURCHF
|1
|NZDJPY
|1
|AUDNZD
|1
|EURJPY
|1
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Símbolo
|Lucro bruto, USD
|Loss, USD
|Lucro, USD
|BTCUSD
|324
|XAUUSD
|-81
|ETHUSD
|-20
|USDJPY
|-6
|EURUSD
|32
|XAGUSD
|-666
|GBPUSD
|310
|USDCAD
|54
|USDCHF
|179
|AUDUSD
|124
|NZDUSD
|38
|GBPJPY
|1
|GBPCHF
|-3
|NZDCAD
|-2
|EURGBP
|-7
|GBPCAD
|-7
|EURCAD
|7
|EURCHF
|-1
|NZDJPY
|4
|AUDNZD
|-3
|EURJPY
|3
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|Símbolo
|Lucro bruto, pips
|Loss, pips
|Lucro, pips
|BTCUSD
|3.3M
|XAUUSD
|11K
|ETHUSD
|30K
|USDJPY
|3.1K
|EURUSD
|1.1K
|XAGUSD
|-12K
|GBPUSD
|4.6K
|USDCAD
|2K
|USDCHF
|2.2K
|AUDUSD
|2.3K
|NZDUSD
|2.1K
|GBPJPY
|185
|GBPCHF
|182
|NZDCAD
|-125
|EURGBP
|-492
|GBPCAD
|-475
|EURCAD
|1K
|EURCHF
|0
|NZDJPY
|620
|AUDNZD
|-479
|EURJPY
|409
|
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
|
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
|
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
- Depósito carregado
- Rebaixamento
Melhor negociação: +181.07 USD
Pior negociação: -191 USD
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas: 2
Máximo de perdas consecutivas: 15
Máximo lucro consecutivo: +320.28 USD
Máxima perda consecutiva: -307.58 USD
A slippage média baseada em estatísticas de contas real de diferentes corretoras é especificada em pontos. Depende da diferença entre as cotações do provedor de "Tickmill-Live" e do assinante, bem como de atrasos na execução de ordens. Quanto menor o valor, melhor a qualidade da cópia.
|
STARTRADERFinancial-Live 3
|0.00 × 1
|
VTindex-MT5
|0.00 × 4
|
ValutradesSeychelles-Live
|0.00 × 5
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|0.06 × 36
|
TickmillEU-Live
|0.09 × 22
|
RannForex-Server
|0.29 × 7
|
Axiory-Live
|0.30 × 33
|
GoMarkets-Live
|0.31 × 16
|
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
|0.44 × 62
|
Exness-MT5Real9
|0.48 × 27
|
AlpariEvrasia-Real01
|0.50 × 2
|
AronGroups-Server
|0.57 × 7
|
VantageInternational-Live 5
|0.58 × 66
|
VTMarkets-Live
|0.60 × 139
|
DooTechnology-Live
|0.76 × 284
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|0.76 × 569
|
FxPro-MT5 Live02
|0.80 × 74
|
OxSecurities-Live
|0.85 × 13
|
Markets.com-Live
|1.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real12
|1.00 × 59
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|1.05 × 187
|
Hankotrade-Live
|1.20 × 5
|
StriforSVG-Live
|1.21 × 52
|
GOMarketsMU-Live
|1.26 × 39
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|1.44 × 382
89 mais ...Para estatísticas em detalhe, Faça o login ou registrar
The signal system is designed to detect the beginning of trends with high accuracy by considering current market conditions and volatility dynamics. With a combination of manual and algorithmic filters, the system only executes quality trades. Before each position, the risk amount is calculated automatically and the risk/reward ratio is optimized. There are no unnecessary or frequent trades; positions are opened only during strong and reliable market moves. Each trade is closely monitored and held as long as market conditions remain favorable; trades are not opened during sideways markets or in risky conditions. Advantages: Fully automated; emotionless and disciplined trading Dynamic risk management and capital protection Only quality trend and breakout signals Fewer trades, higher accuracy You can confidently copy this signal by following the system’s past performance and real-time results. Please create a new RAW account (Leverage 1:100) and subscribe using my IB code: IB80751233. Thank you!
Sem comentários
Sinal
Preço
Crescimento
Assinantes
Fundos
Saldo
Semanas
Expert Advisors
Negociações
Rentável
Atividade
PF
Valor esperado
Rebaixamento
Alavancagem
39 USD por mês
-69%
0
0
USD
USD
174
USD
USD
24
0%
1 125
46%
86%
1.03
0.25
USD
USD
97%
1:100