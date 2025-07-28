SinaisSeções
Fatih Ozturk

CraftSignalsMT5

Fatih Ozturk
0 comentários
24 semanas
0 / 0 USD
crescimento desde 2025 -69%
Tickmill-Live
1:100
  • Crescimento
  • Saldo
O estilo de negociação mudou, parte do histórico é excluída do cálculo das estatísticas. Como o crescimento na Signals é calculado?
  • Capital líquido
  • Rebaixamento
Negociações:
1 125
Negociações com lucro:
526 (46.75%)
Negociações com perda:
599 (53.24%)
Melhor negociação:
181.07 USD
Pior negociação:
-190.97 USD
Lucro bruto:
8 610.50 USD (9 310 871 pips)
Perda bruta:
-8 329.60 USD (5 936 894 pips)
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas:
15 (320.28 USD)
Máximo lucro consecutivo:
337.02 USD (2)
Índice de Sharpe:
0.03
Atividade de negociação:
86.39%
Depósito máximo carregado:
169.32%
Último negócio:
4 horas atrás
Negociações por semana:
33
Tempo médio de espera:
12 horas
Fator de recuperação:
0.19
Negociações longas:
518 (46.04%)
Negociações curtas:
607 (53.96%)
Fator de lucro:
1.03
Valor esperado:
0.25 USD
Lucro médio:
16.37 USD
Perda média:
-13.91 USD
Máximo de perdas consecutivas:
22 (-307.58 USD)
Máxima perda consecutiva:
-717.24 USD (15)
Crescimento mensal:
-82.13%
Previsão anual:
-100.00%
Algotrading:
0%
Rebaixamento pelo saldo:
Absoluto:
285.81 USD
Máximo:
1 512.00 USD (92.93%)
Rebaixamento relativo:
Pelo Saldo:
96.88% (1 511.94 USD)
Pelo Capital Líquido:
58.82% (170.83 USD)

Distribuição

Símbolo Operações Sell Buy
BTCUSD 147
XAUUSD 136
ETHUSD 120
USDJPY 103
EURUSD 102
XAGUSD 97
GBPUSD 92
USDCAD 89
USDCHF 88
AUDUSD 72
NZDUSD 65
GBPJPY 2
GBPCHF 2
NZDCAD 2
EURGBP 2
GBPCAD 1
EURCAD 1
EURCHF 1
NZDJPY 1
AUDNZD 1
EURJPY 1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Símbolo Lucro bruto, USD Loss, USD Lucro, USD
BTCUSD 324
XAUUSD -81
ETHUSD -20
USDJPY -6
EURUSD 32
XAGUSD -666
GBPUSD 310
USDCAD 54
USDCHF 179
AUDUSD 124
NZDUSD 38
GBPJPY 1
GBPCHF -3
NZDCAD -2
EURGBP -7
GBPCAD -7
EURCAD 7
EURCHF -1
NZDJPY 4
AUDNZD -3
EURJPY 3
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
Símbolo Lucro bruto, pips Loss, pips Lucro, pips
BTCUSD 3.3M
XAUUSD 11K
ETHUSD 30K
USDJPY 3.1K
EURUSD 1.1K
XAGUSD -12K
GBPUSD 4.6K
USDCAD 2K
USDCHF 2.2K
AUDUSD 2.3K
NZDUSD 2.1K
GBPJPY 185
GBPCHF 182
NZDCAD -125
EURGBP -492
GBPCAD -475
EURCAD 1K
EURCHF 0
NZDJPY 620
AUDNZD -479
EURJPY 409
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
  • Depósito carregado
  • Rebaixamento
Melhor negociação: +181.07 USD
Pior negociação: -191 USD
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas: 2
Máximo de perdas consecutivas: 15
Máximo lucro consecutivo: +320.28 USD
Máxima perda consecutiva: -307.58 USD

A slippage média baseada em estatísticas de contas real de diferentes corretoras é especificada em pontos. Depende da diferença entre as cotações do provedor de "Tickmill-Live" e do assinante, bem como de atrasos na execução de ordens. Quanto menor o valor, melhor a qualidade da cópia.

STARTRADERFinancial-Live 3
0.00 × 1
VTindex-MT5
0.00 × 4
ValutradesSeychelles-Live
0.00 × 5
Exness-MT5Real7
0.06 × 36
TickmillEU-Live
0.09 × 22
RannForex-Server
0.29 × 7
Axiory-Live
0.30 × 33
GoMarkets-Live
0.31 × 16
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
0.44 × 62
Exness-MT5Real9
0.48 × 27
AlpariEvrasia-Real01
0.50 × 2
AronGroups-Server
0.57 × 7
VantageInternational-Live 5
0.58 × 66
VTMarkets-Live
0.60 × 139
DooTechnology-Live
0.76 × 284
Exness-MT5Real8
0.76 × 569
FxPro-MT5 Live02
0.80 × 74
OxSecurities-Live
0.85 × 13
Markets.com-Live
1.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real12
1.00 × 59
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
1.05 × 187
Hankotrade-Live
1.20 × 5
StriforSVG-Live
1.21 × 52
GOMarketsMU-Live
1.26 × 39
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.44 × 382
89 mais ...
The signal system is designed to detect the beginning of trends with high accuracy by considering current market conditions and volatility dynamics. With a combination of manual and algorithmic filters, the system only executes quality trades. Before each position, the risk amount is calculated automatically and the risk/reward ratio is optimized. There are no unnecessary or frequent trades; positions are opened only during strong and reliable market moves. Each trade is closely monitored and held as long as market conditions remain favorable; trades are not opened during sideways markets or in risky conditions. Advantages: Fully automated; emotionless and disciplined trading Dynamic risk management and capital protection Only quality trend and breakout signals Fewer trades, higher accuracy You can confidently copy this signal by following the system’s past performance and real-time results.  Please create a new RAW account (Leverage 1:100) and subscribe using my IB code: IB80751233. Thank you!


Sem comentários
2025.12.11 23:04
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.11 19:01
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.11 17:58
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.08 00:14
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.07 20:11
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.07 19:11
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.05 15:42
High current drawdown in 36% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.03 12:30
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.93% of days out of 107 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.02 09:29
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.10.22 13:53
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.21 19:31
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.06% of days out of 94 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.19 14:19
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.10.18 10:45
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.1% of days out of 91 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.05 23:14
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.03 17:27
High current drawdown in 34% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.03 16:18
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.03 15:18
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.29 03:25
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.29 00:14
High current drawdown in 35% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.28 17:48
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
