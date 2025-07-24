SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / Trading For Living MT5 Low Risk
Ova Annisa

Trading For Living MT5 Low Risk

Ova Annisa
0 reviews
Reliability
32 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 99 USD per month
growth since 2025 51%
FinexBisnisSolusi-Real
1:500
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
169
Profit Trades:
159 (94.08%)
Loss Trades:
10 (5.92%)
Best trade:
146.60 USD
Worst trade:
-66.04 USD
Gross Profit:
3 054.73 USD (101 806 pips)
Gross Loss:
-400.72 USD (14 225 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
62 (1 054.31 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 054.31 USD (62)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.62
Trading activity:
28.55%
Max deposit load:
1.88%
Latest trade:
9 days ago
Trades per week:
1
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
21.30
Long Trades:
169 (100.00%)
Short Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Profit Factor:
7.62
Expected Payoff:
15.70 USD
Average Profit:
19.21 USD
Average Loss:
-40.07 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-124.60 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-124.60 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
1.99%
Annual Forecast:
24.19%
Algo trading:
92%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.04 USD
Maximal:
124.60 USD (2.02%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
2.03% (124.64 USD)
By Equity:
9.02% (579.64 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 76
XAGUSD 66
GBPAUD 10
EURNZD 9
EURJPY 5
GBPJPY 3
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 1.3K
XAGUSD 1.1K
GBPAUD 140
EURNZD 67
EURJPY 39
GBPJPY 29
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 66K
XAGUSD 11K
GBPAUD 5.4K
EURNZD 2.9K
EURJPY 1.5K
GBPJPY 1.1K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +146.60 USD
Worst trade: -66 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 62
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +1 054.31 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -124.60 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FinexBisnisSolusi-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
1.57 × 14
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
8.82 × 145
RoboForex-Pro
22.00 × 1
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
No reviews
2025.12.18 10:03
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.15 07:57
No swaps are charged
2025.12.15 07:57
No swaps are charged
2025.12.12 16:32
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.12 13:32
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.12.10 11:28
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.07 19:11
No swaps are charged
2025.12.07 19:11
No swaps are charged
2025.12.04 20:02
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.03 13:06
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.12.02 09:03
No swaps are charged
2025.12.02 09:03
No swaps are charged
2025.12.02 07:50
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.11.27 06:39
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.14 08:13
No swaps are charged
2025.11.14 08:13
No swaps are charged
2025.10.30 10:47
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.10.09 17:45
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.08 21:09
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.09.16 09:01
No swaps are charged
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Trading For Living MT5 Low Risk
99 USD per month
51%
0
0
USD
6.3K
USD
32
92%
169
94%
29%
7.62
15.70
USD
9%
1:500
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 5 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.