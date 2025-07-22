SignalsSections
Josue Mamani Tito

Break Out

Josue Mamani Tito
0 reviews
Reliability
23 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 43%
RoboForex-Prime
1:300
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
1 082
Profit Trades:
400 (36.96%)
Loss Trades:
682 (63.03%)
Best trade:
168.05 USD
Worst trade:
-90.37 USD
Gross Profit:
4 666.45 USD (142 876 pips)
Gross Loss:
-4 241.15 USD (139 183 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
6 (152.89 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
168.05 USD (1)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.03
Trading activity:
98.82%
Max deposit load:
99.61%
Latest trade:
3 hours ago
Trades per week:
52
Avg holding time:
7 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.83
Long Trades:
554 (51.20%)
Short Trades:
528 (48.80%)
Profit Factor:
1.10
Expected Payoff:
0.39 USD
Average Profit:
11.67 USD
Average Loss:
-6.22 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
16 (-338.01 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-338.01 USD (16)
Monthly growth:
11.45%
Annual Forecast:
138.97%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
322.33 USD
Maximal:
511.81 USD (43.03%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
43.03% (511.81 USD)
By Equity:
7.06% (80.12 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
USDJPY 644
.US500Cash 438
200 400 600
200 400 600
200 400 600
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
USDJPY 214
.US500Cash 211
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
USDJPY 8.2K
.US500Cash -4.5K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +168.05 USD
Worst trade: -90 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 1
Maximum consecutive losses: 16
Maximal consecutive profit: +152.89 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -338.01 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-Prime" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarkets-Live05
0.00 × 3
TickmillUK-Live03
0.14 × 7
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.17 × 29
RoboForex-ECN-2
0.50 × 2
Tickmill-Live04
0.60 × 344
TMGM.TradeMax-Live7
0.64 × 22
ICMarketsSC-Live04
0.75 × 4
ICMarketsSC-Live20
0.75 × 4
RoboForex-Prime
0.80 × 84
AMarkets-Real
1.25 × 12
ICMarkets-Live22
1.27 × 15
Alpari-Pro.ECN
1.92 × 12
LiteFinance-Demo
2.00 × 1
FXChoice-Pro Live
2.33 × 12
CMCMarkets1-Europe
2.61 × 120
ICMarketsSC-Live05
2.81 × 81
ICMarketsSC-Live09
3.00 × 3
LiteFinance-Classic.com
3.11 × 9
AdmiralMarkets-Live
3.36 × 11
ICMarketsSC-Live12
3.48 × 33
ICMarketsEU-Live17
3.67 × 12
Swissquote-Live1
6.00 × 1
GemTrade-Live2
6.00 × 2
RoboForex-Pro-5
8.53 × 17
RoboForex-Pro-2
8.83 × 24
3 more...
No reviews
2025.09.29 05:25
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.09.17 12:41
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.09.12 16:05
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.08.07 01:09
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:100 - 1:300
2025.07.23 14:27
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.07.22 23:51
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.07.22 23:51
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Break Out
30 USD per month
43%
0
0
USD
1.4K
USD
23
100%
1 082
36%
99%
1.10
0.39
USD
43%
1:300
