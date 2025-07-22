- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
1 082
Profit Trades:
400 (36.96%)
Loss Trades:
682 (63.03%)
Best trade:
168.05 USD
Worst trade:
-90.37 USD
Gross Profit:
4 666.45 USD (142 876 pips)
Gross Loss:
-4 241.15 USD (139 183 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
6 (152.89 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
168.05 USD (1)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.03
Trading activity:
98.82%
Max deposit load:
99.61%
Latest trade:
3 hours ago
Trades per week:
52
Avg holding time:
7 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.83
Long Trades:
554 (51.20%)
Short Trades:
528 (48.80%)
Profit Factor:
1.10
Expected Payoff:
0.39 USD
Average Profit:
11.67 USD
Average Loss:
-6.22 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
16 (-338.01 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-338.01 USD (16)
Monthly growth:
11.45%
Annual Forecast:
138.97%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
322.33 USD
Maximal:
511.81 USD (43.03%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
43.03% (511.81 USD)
By Equity:
7.06% (80.12 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|USDJPY
|644
|.US500Cash
|438
|
200 400 600
|
200 400 600
|
200 400 600
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|USDJPY
|214
|.US500Cash
|211
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|USDJPY
|8.2K
|.US500Cash
|-4.5K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +168.05 USD
Worst trade: -90 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 1
Maximum consecutive losses: 16
Maximal consecutive profit: +152.89 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -338.01 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-Prime" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ICMarkets-Live05
|0.00 × 3
|
TickmillUK-Live03
|0.14 × 7
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|0.17 × 29
|
RoboForex-ECN-2
|0.50 × 2
|
Tickmill-Live04
|0.60 × 344
|
TMGM.TradeMax-Live7
|0.64 × 22
|
ICMarketsSC-Live04
|0.75 × 4
|
ICMarketsSC-Live20
|0.75 × 4
|
RoboForex-Prime
|0.80 × 84
|
AMarkets-Real
|1.25 × 12
|
ICMarkets-Live22
|1.27 × 15
|
Alpari-Pro.ECN
|1.92 × 12
|
LiteFinance-Demo
|2.00 × 1
|
FXChoice-Pro Live
|2.33 × 12
|
CMCMarkets1-Europe
|2.61 × 120
|
ICMarketsSC-Live05
|2.81 × 81
|
ICMarketsSC-Live09
|3.00 × 3
|
LiteFinance-Classic.com
|3.11 × 9
|
AdmiralMarkets-Live
|3.36 × 11
|
ICMarketsSC-Live12
|3.48 × 33
|
ICMarketsEU-Live17
|3.67 × 12
|
Swissquote-Live1
|6.00 × 1
|
GemTrade-Live2
|6.00 × 2
|
RoboForex-Pro-5
|8.53 × 17
|
RoboForex-Pro-2
|8.83 × 24
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
43%
0
0
USD
USD
1.4K
USD
USD
23
100%
1 082
36%
99%
1.10
0.39
USD
USD
43%
1:300