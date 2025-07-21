SignalsSections
Chi Wai Kwok

Forex Princess Lv6 1003

Chi Wai Kwok
0 reviews
Reliability
25 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 105%
CMCMarkets1-Global
1:100
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
346
Profit Trades:
243 (70.23%)
Loss Trades:
103 (29.77%)
Best trade:
371.00 USD
Worst trade:
-212.75 USD
Gross Profit:
2 276.31 USD (188 300 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 647.09 USD (151 535 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
22 (54.66 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
379.78 USD (5)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.07
Trading activity:
58.11%
Max deposit load:
136.67%
Latest trade:
8 hours ago
Trades per week:
9
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
2.96
Long Trades:
116 (33.53%)
Short Trades:
230 (66.47%)
Profit Factor:
1.38
Expected Payoff:
1.82 USD
Average Profit:
9.37 USD
Average Loss:
-15.99 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
7 (-74.38 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-212.75 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
4.76%
Annual Forecast:
57.75%
Algo trading:
98%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
212.75 USD (16.80%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
16.80% (212.75 USD)
By Equity:
58.57% (510.10 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
EURNZD.r 40
GBPAUD.r 36
USDJPY.r 31
CHFJPY.r 31
EURAUD.r 30
GOLDZ5 23
GOLD 23
AUDJPY.r 22
GBPUSD.r 19
USDCAD.r 17
EURUSD.r 16
CADJPY.r 16
NZDUSD.r 11
AUDCAD.r 10
AUDNZD.r 10
AUDSGD.r 7
AUDUSD.r 4
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURNZD.r 50
GBPAUD.r 9
USDJPY.r 39
CHFJPY.r -11
EURAUD.r 31
GOLDZ5 -441
GOLD 729
AUDJPY.r 21
GBPUSD.r 44
USDCAD.r 10
EURUSD.r 24
CADJPY.r 44
NZDUSD.r 25
AUDCAD.r 12
AUDNZD.r 14
AUDSGD.r 18
AUDUSD.r 11
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURNZD.r 7.5K
GBPAUD.r -7.6K
USDJPY.r 3.7K
CHFJPY.r -6.5K
EURAUD.r 3.5K
GOLDZ5 -84K
GOLD 93K
AUDJPY.r 2.4K
GBPUSD.r 4.4K
USDCAD.r 1.5K
EURUSD.r 2.5K
CADJPY.r 6.2K
NZDUSD.r 2.6K
AUDCAD.r 1.8K
AUDNZD.r 2.5K
AUDSGD.r 2.6K
AUDUSD.r 1.1K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +371.00 USD
Worst trade: -213 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 5
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +54.66 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -74.38 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "CMCMarkets1-Global" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

No reviews
2025.11.18 10:35
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.18 03:49
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.17 23:39
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.17 22:39
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.17 18:19
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.17 17:19
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.14 15:31
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.14 14:22
High current drawdown in 36% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.14 13:22
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.14 06:25
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.14 05:25
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.14 04:25
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.13 23:03
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.13 22:03
High current drawdown in 40% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.30 04:28
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.30 02:19
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.29 20:01
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.29 12:43
High current drawdown in 36% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.29 11:43
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.29 07:56
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
