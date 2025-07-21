SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / WolvesVN EU
Trinh Van Sang

WolvesVN EU

Trinh Van Sang
0 reviews
Reliability
277 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2020 229%
ForexMart-RealServer
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
1 907
Profit Trades:
1 309 (68.64%)
Loss Trades:
598 (31.36%)
Best trade:
5 376.79 USD
Worst trade:
-2 790.79 USD
Gross Profit:
115 666.42 USD (483 878 pips)
Gross Loss:
-70 634.39 USD (395 202 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
26 (927.24 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
9 921.37 USD (5)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.08
Trading activity:
99.12%
Max deposit load:
0.41%
Latest trade:
3 days ago
Trades per week:
9
Avg holding time:
5 days
Recovery Factor:
3.10
Long Trades:
900 (47.19%)
Short Trades:
1 007 (52.81%)
Profit Factor:
1.64
Expected Payoff:
23.61 USD
Average Profit:
88.36 USD
Average Loss:
-118.12 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
17 (-903.42 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-9 190.44 USD (6)
Monthly growth:
0.55%
Annual Forecast:
6.72%
Algo trading:
90%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
14 505.27 USD (17.07%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
30.87% (14 505.27 USD)
By Equity:
3.13% (1 126.41 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
EURUSD.fx 1171
AUDCAD.fx 184
USDCAD.fx 148
GBPUSD.fx 144
USDJPY.fx 106
GOLD.m 30
AUDUSD.fx 29
USDCHF.fx 27
CADJPY.fx 15
GBPAUD.fx 11
GBPJPY.fx 10
EURJPY.fx 7
AUDJPY.fx 7
NZDUSD.fx 6
EURAUD.fx 6
EURCAD.fx 3
GBPCAD.fx 1
EURCHF.fx 1
CHFJPY.fx 1
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURUSD.fx 35K
AUDCAD.fx -4.8K
USDCAD.fx 2.9K
GBPUSD.fx 6.4K
USDJPY.fx -464
GOLD.m -554
AUDUSD.fx 1.6K
USDCHF.fx 864
CADJPY.fx 1.3K
GBPAUD.fx 598
GBPJPY.fx 621
EURJPY.fx 349
AUDJPY.fx 362
NZDUSD.fx 418
EURAUD.fx 334
EURCAD.fx 184
GBPCAD.fx 28
EURCHF.fx 57
CHFJPY.fx 51
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURUSD.fx 61K
AUDCAD.fx 7.4K
USDCAD.fx 5.2K
GBPUSD.fx 32K
USDJPY.fx -4.4K
GOLD.m -16K
AUDUSD.fx 3.6K
USDCHF.fx 4.9K
CADJPY.fx 3.4K
GBPAUD.fx -16K
GBPJPY.fx 2.1K
EURJPY.fx 1K
AUDJPY.fx 593
NZDUSD.fx 1.8K
EURAUD.fx -495
EURCAD.fx 1K
GBPCAD.fx 706
EURCHF.fx 66
CHFJPY.fx 290
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +5 376.79 USD
Worst trade: -2 791 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 5
Maximum consecutive losses: 6
Maximal consecutive profit: +927.24 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -903.42 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ForexMart-RealServer" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

No reviews
2026.01.09 14:37
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.09 13:37
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.05 04:58
Low trading activity - only 5 trades detected in the last month
2026.01.04 23:56
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.01.04 19:50
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.29 17:26
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.29 15:26
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.04 09:58
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.26 03:01
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.21 10:14
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.19 17:09
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.07 08:30
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.10.17 02:01
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.16 18:31
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.09.25 12:35
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.24 16:49
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.08.21 14:19
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.20 16:18
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.07.31 18:04
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.07.21 16:31
80% of growth achieved within 61 days. This comprises 3.46% of days out of 1765 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
