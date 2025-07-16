SignalsSections
Kang Kai Loon

KKL

Kang Kai Loon
0 reviews
27 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 -26%
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
549
Profit Trades:
412 (75.04%)
Loss Trades:
137 (24.95%)
Best trade:
77.54 USD
Worst trade:
-101.15 USD
Gross Profit:
3 551.03 USD (1 532 569 pips)
Gross Loss:
-3 560.53 USD (2 603 385 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
18 (48.23 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
221.55 USD (10)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.04
Trading activity:
21.21%
Max deposit load:
51.15%
Latest trade:
9 minutes ago
Trades per week:
31
Avg holding time:
3 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.02
Long Trades:
236 (42.99%)
Short Trades:
313 (57.01%)
Profit Factor:
1.00
Expected Payoff:
-0.02 USD
Average Profit:
8.62 USD
Average Loss:
-25.99 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-188.63 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-214.28 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
7.80%
Annual Forecast:
94.63%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
613.45 USD
Maximal:
613.45 USD (94.38%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
59.55% (387.06 USD)
By Equity:
43.89% (209.46 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 302
BTCUSD 103
EURUSD 85
USDJPY 22
XTIUSD 20
NAS100 12
US30 5
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD -188
BTCUSD 100
EURUSD -118
USDJPY 18
XTIUSD 63
NAS100 86
US30 29
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD -3K
BTCUSD -1.1M
EURUSD 1.1K
USDJPY -527
XTIUSD 211
NAS100 35K
US30 23K
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +77.54 USD
Worst trade: -101 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 10
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +48.23 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -188.63 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "TradeMaxGlobal-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
0.30 × 27
FBS-Real
0.67 × 3
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
2.00 × 1
GTCGlobalTrade-Server
4.16 × 43
Exness-MT5Real5
5.91 × 11
Exness-MT5Real10
7.00 × 1
HFMarketsGlobal-Live3
17.00 × 11
No reviews
2025.12.01 03:52
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.26 03:01
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.23 11:30
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.09.11 03:10
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.05 10:17
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.05 10:17
Low trading activity - only 6 trades detected in the last month
2025.09.04 04:28
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.09.04 03:18
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.09.04 02:18
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.02 03:19
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.08.28 02:58
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.22 11:42
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.08.22 10:42
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.08.19 16:25
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.08.19 16:25
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.08.19 15:17
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.08.17 20:21
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.08.13 01:58
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.11 18:23
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.07.18 10:26
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
