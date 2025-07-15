SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / ISKA2 CAD VS
Vitaliy Garandzhuk

ISKA2 CAD VS

Vitaliy Garandzhuk
0 reviews
Reliability
26 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 108%
RoboForex-Pro-6
1:500
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
53
Profit Trades:
23 (43.39%)
Loss Trades:
30 (56.60%)
Best trade:
41.49 USD
Worst trade:
-18.09 USD
Gross Profit:
359.22 USD (6 073 pips)
Gross Loss:
-268.81 USD (4 247 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
5 (75.13 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
75.13 USD (5)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.16
Trading activity:
16.02%
Max deposit load:
58.07%
Latest trade:
3 hours ago
Trades per week:
5
Avg holding time:
14 hours
Recovery Factor:
1.37
Long Trades:
25 (47.17%)
Short Trades:
28 (52.83%)
Profit Factor:
1.34
Expected Payoff:
1.71 USD
Average Profit:
15.62 USD
Average Loss:
-8.96 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
6 (-63.58 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-63.58 USD (6)
Monthly growth:
18.23%
Annual Forecast:
221.25%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
31.85 USD
Maximal:
65.95 USD (34.79%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
54.26% (65.95 USD)
By Equity:
20.05% (17.49 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
USDCAD 53
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
USDCAD 90
200 400 600
200 400 600
200 400 600
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
USDCAD 1.8K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +41.49 USD
Worst trade: -18 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 5
Maximum consecutive losses: 6
Maximal consecutive profit: +75.13 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -63.58 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-Pro-6" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

OctaFX-Real7
2.67 × 3
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
No reviews
2026.01.13 14:30
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.06 08:23
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.01.05 05:58
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.24 12:23
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.18 15:05
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.10 15:34
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.27 10:50
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.26 19:55
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.20 18:01
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 1.57% of days out of 127 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.20 13:51
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.20 13:51
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.11.07 12:40
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.11.05 18:37
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.05 18:37
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.05 17:27
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.04 15:10
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.04 09:00
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.17 15:41
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.16 08:08
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.13 07:24
Low trading activity - only 5 trades detected in the last month
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
ISKA2 CAD VS
30 USD per month
108%
0
0
USD
106
USD
26
0%
53
43%
16%
1.33
1.71
USD
54%
1:500
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.