- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
8 585
Profit Trades:
6 402 (74.57%)
Loss Trades:
2 183 (25.43%)
Best trade:
1 541.50 USD
Worst trade:
-453.47 USD
Gross Profit:
43 648.55 USD (947 663 pips)
Gross Loss:
-31 340.88 USD (1 121 550 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
47 (73.85 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
3 369.42 USD (9)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.01
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
14.73%
Latest trade:
1 minute ago
Trades per week:
901
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
1.01
Long Trades:
4 297 (50.05%)
Short Trades:
4 288 (49.95%)
Profit Factor:
1.39
Expected Payoff:
1.43 USD
Average Profit:
6.82 USD
Average Loss:
-14.36 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
47 (-227.23 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-7 026.97 USD (35)
Monthly growth:
32.60%
Annual Forecast:
395.59%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
5 552.55 USD
Maximal:
12 139.88 USD (104.77%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
74.51% (12 139.88 USD)
By Equity:
56.25% (12 136.52 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|GBPJPY
|2451
|XTIUSD
|1750
|XBRUSD
|1543
|EURUSD
|1287
|NZDCHF
|400
|JP225
|360
|XNGUSD
|255
|XAGUSD
|255
|XAUUSD
|151
|USDSGD
|87
|NZDUSD
|19
|archived
|15
|CNHJPY
|7
|US500
|2
|USDCNH
|2
|USDTRY
|1
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|GBPJPY
|1.3K
|XTIUSD
|-467
|XBRUSD
|2.8K
|EURUSD
|796
|NZDCHF
|367
|JP225
|0
|XNGUSD
|1.1K
|XAGUSD
|2.1K
|XAUUSD
|-2.2K
|USDSGD
|32
|NZDUSD
|13
|archived
|6.6K
|CNHJPY
|0
|US500
|0
|USDCNH
|0
|USDTRY
|-18
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|GBPJPY
|30K
|XTIUSD
|-2.8K
|XBRUSD
|5.9K
|EURUSD
|33K
|NZDCHF
|6K
|JP225
|-35K
|XNGUSD
|2.1K
|XAGUSD
|34K
|XAUUSD
|-249K
|USDSGD
|2.9K
|NZDUSD
|1.2K
|archived
|0
|CNHJPY
|33
|US500
|-59
|USDCNH
|-27
|USDTRY
|1.6K
|
200K 400K 600K 800K
|
200K 400K 600K 800K
|
200K 400K 600K 800K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +1 541.50 USD
Worst trade: -453 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 9
Maximum consecutive losses: 35
Maximal consecutive profit: +73.85 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -227.23 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FBS-Real-10" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ICMarkets-Live09
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live12
|0.00 × 2
|
AxioryAsia-02Live
|0.00 × 1
|
AxiTrader-US09-Live
|0.00 × 12
|
FxPro.com-Real05
|0.00 × 3
|
FortFS-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Demo
|0.00 × 1
|
EuroTradeGlobal-Live01
|0.00 × 1
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
UniverseWheel-Live
|0.00 × 4
|
WindsorBrokers-REAL
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live04
|0.00 × 5
|
ICMarkets-Live08
|0.00 × 48
|
Exness-Real3
|0.00 × 4
|
TradersWay-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
TMGM.TradeMax-Demo
|0.00 × 2
|
Exness-Real16
|0.00 × 1
|
TickmillUK-Live03
|0.00 × 1
|
Tickmill-Live04
|0.00 × 1
|
FPMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
STForex-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Hankotrade-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarkets-Live01
|0.04 × 28
|
Tickmill-Live02
|0.05 × 106
|
FXOpenUK-ECN Live Server
|0.06 × 101
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
57%
0
0
USD
USD
47K
USD
USD
59
99%
8 585
74%
100%
1.39
1.43
USD
USD
75%
1:500