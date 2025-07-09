SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / Go Go Go
Adi Mulyadi

Go Go Go

Adi Mulyadi
0 reviews
Reliability
59 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2024 57%
FBS-Real-10
1:500
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
8 585
Profit Trades:
6 402 (74.57%)
Loss Trades:
2 183 (25.43%)
Best trade:
1 541.50 USD
Worst trade:
-453.47 USD
Gross Profit:
43 648.55 USD (947 663 pips)
Gross Loss:
-31 340.88 USD (1 121 550 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
47 (73.85 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
3 369.42 USD (9)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.01
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
14.73%
Latest trade:
1 minute ago
Trades per week:
901
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
1.01
Long Trades:
4 297 (50.05%)
Short Trades:
4 288 (49.95%)
Profit Factor:
1.39
Expected Payoff:
1.43 USD
Average Profit:
6.82 USD
Average Loss:
-14.36 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
47 (-227.23 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-7 026.97 USD (35)
Monthly growth:
32.60%
Annual Forecast:
395.59%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
5 552.55 USD
Maximal:
12 139.88 USD (104.77%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
74.51% (12 139.88 USD)
By Equity:
56.25% (12 136.52 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
GBPJPY 2451
XTIUSD 1750
XBRUSD 1543
EURUSD 1287
NZDCHF 400
JP225 360
XNGUSD 255
XAGUSD 255
XAUUSD 151
USDSGD 87
NZDUSD 19
archived 15
CNHJPY 7
US500 2
USDCNH 2
USDTRY 1
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GBPJPY 1.3K
XTIUSD -467
XBRUSD 2.8K
EURUSD 796
NZDCHF 367
JP225 0
XNGUSD 1.1K
XAGUSD 2.1K
XAUUSD -2.2K
USDSGD 32
NZDUSD 13
archived 6.6K
CNHJPY 0
US500 0
USDCNH 0
USDTRY -18
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GBPJPY 30K
XTIUSD -2.8K
XBRUSD 5.9K
EURUSD 33K
NZDCHF 6K
JP225 -35K
XNGUSD 2.1K
XAGUSD 34K
XAUUSD -249K
USDSGD 2.9K
NZDUSD 1.2K
archived 0
CNHJPY 33
US500 -59
USDCNH -27
USDTRY 1.6K
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +1 541.50 USD
Worst trade: -453 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 9
Maximum consecutive losses: 35
Maximal consecutive profit: +73.85 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -227.23 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FBS-Real-10" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarkets-Live09
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live12
0.00 × 2
AxioryAsia-02Live
0.00 × 1
AxiTrader-US09-Live
0.00 × 12
FxPro.com-Real05
0.00 × 3
FortFS-Real
0.00 × 1
TradeMaxGlobal-Demo
0.00 × 1
EuroTradeGlobal-Live01
0.00 × 1
FusionMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
UniverseWheel-Live
0.00 × 4
WindsorBrokers-REAL
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live04
0.00 × 5
ICMarkets-Live08
0.00 × 48
Exness-Real3
0.00 × 4
TradersWay-Live
0.00 × 2
TMGM.TradeMax-Demo
0.00 × 2
Exness-Real16
0.00 × 1
TickmillUK-Live03
0.00 × 1
Tickmill-Live04
0.00 × 1
FPMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
STForex-Live
0.00 × 1
Hankotrade-Live
0.00 × 2
ICMarkets-Live01
0.04 × 28
Tickmill-Live02
0.05 × 106
FXOpenUK-ECN Live Server
0.06 × 101
141 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
No reviews
2026.01.08 14:21
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.01.08 11:21
No swaps are charged
2026.01.08 11:21
No swaps are charged
2026.01.08 11:21
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.01.07 14:53
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.01.07 13:50
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.01.07 12:50
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.19 19:32
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.19 18:32
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.19 17:32
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.18 21:11
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.12.18 20:11
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.12.18 19:08
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.12.18 18:08
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.12.18 17:08
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.12.18 10:03
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.18 07:06
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.18 06:03
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.18 03:00
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.18 01:00
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Go Go Go
30 USD per month
57%
0
0
USD
47K
USD
59
99%
8 585
74%
100%
1.39
1.43
USD
75%
1:500
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.