Trades:
224
Profit Trades:
107 (47.76%)
Loss Trades:
117 (52.23%)
Best trade:
149.58 USD
Worst trade:
-92.94 USD
Gross Profit:
5 247.07 USD (437 003 pips)
Gross Loss:
-4 717.92 USD (319 772 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
8 (352.74 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
816.76 USD (6)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.05
Trading activity:
66.27%
Max deposit load:
6.86%
Latest trade:
43 minutes ago
Trades per week:
13
Avg holding time:
23 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.56
Long Trades:
164 (73.21%)
Short Trades:
60 (26.79%)
Profit Factor:
1.11
Expected Payoff:
2.36 USD
Average Profit:
49.04 USD
Average Loss:
-40.32 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
17 (-775.15 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-775.15 USD (17)
Monthly growth:
-11.11%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
888.55 USD
Maximal:
950.49 USD (31.04%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
31.04% (950.49 USD)
By Equity:
5.04% (152.20 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|203
|NQ100.R
|11
|GBPJPY
|4
|GBPUSD
|2
|USDJPY
|1
|CADJPY
|1
|EURGBP
|1
|CHFJPY
|1
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|415
|NQ100.R
|144
|GBPJPY
|-10
|GBPUSD
|-49
|USDJPY
|-7
|CADJPY
|2
|EURGBP
|16
|CHFJPY
|19
|
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|56K
|NQ100.R
|63K
|GBPJPY
|-1.7K
|GBPUSD
|-748
|USDJPY
|-1K
|CADJPY
|315
|EURGBP
|58
|CHFJPY
|1K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +149.58 USD
Worst trade: -93 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 6
Maximum consecutive losses: 17
Maximal consecutive profit: +352.74 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -775.15 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MaxrichGroup-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
AM-UK-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
PHP-LiveLiquidity1
|0.00 × 4
|
Darwinex-LiveUK
|0.00 × 2
|
ATCBrokers-US Live
|0.00 × 3
|
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live27
|0.00 × 3
|
Exness-Real16
|0.00 × 2
|
Exness-Real29
|0.00 × 2
|
QTrade-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real33
|0.00 × 2
|
MetasGroup-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
TradeNation-LiveBravo
|0.00 × 1
|
AGMGroupLtd-Real
|0.00 × 18
|
RoboForex-Prime
|0.00 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-Live12
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live22
|0.00 × 1
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live6
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|0.00 × 1
|
EGlobalTrade-Cent7
|0.00 × 1
|
RoboForex-ECN-3
|0.00 × 1
|
OctaFX-Demo
|0.00 × 5
|
Hadwins-Global Trader
|0.00 × 2
|
Deltastock-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
CoreLiquidity-Real 1
|0.00 × 4
|
InvestTechFx-Live
|0.00 × 1
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
18%
0
0
USD
USD
3.6K
USD
USD
25
0%
224
47%
66%
1.11
2.36
USD
USD
31%
1:50