Ruri Triyono

E18HTEEN

Ruri Triyono
0 reviews
Reliability
25 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 18%
MaxrichGroup-Real
1:50
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
224
Profit Trades:
107 (47.76%)
Loss Trades:
117 (52.23%)
Best trade:
149.58 USD
Worst trade:
-92.94 USD
Gross Profit:
5 247.07 USD (437 003 pips)
Gross Loss:
-4 717.92 USD (319 772 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
8 (352.74 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
816.76 USD (6)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.05
Trading activity:
66.27%
Max deposit load:
6.86%
Latest trade:
43 minutes ago
Trades per week:
13
Avg holding time:
23 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.56
Long Trades:
164 (73.21%)
Short Trades:
60 (26.79%)
Profit Factor:
1.11
Expected Payoff:
2.36 USD
Average Profit:
49.04 USD
Average Loss:
-40.32 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
17 (-775.15 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-775.15 USD (17)
Monthly growth:
-11.11%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
888.55 USD
Maximal:
950.49 USD (31.04%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
31.04% (950.49 USD)
By Equity:
5.04% (152.20 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 203
NQ100.R 11
GBPJPY 4
GBPUSD 2
USDJPY 1
CADJPY 1
EURGBP 1
CHFJPY 1
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 415
NQ100.R 144
GBPJPY -10
GBPUSD -49
USDJPY -7
CADJPY 2
EURGBP 16
CHFJPY 19
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 56K
NQ100.R 63K
GBPJPY -1.7K
GBPUSD -748
USDJPY -1K
CADJPY 315
EURGBP 58
CHFJPY 1K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +149.58 USD
Worst trade: -93 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 6
Maximum consecutive losses: 17
Maximal consecutive profit: +352.74 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -775.15 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MaxrichGroup-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

AM-UK-Live
0.00 × 2
PHP-LiveLiquidity1
0.00 × 4
Darwinex-LiveUK
0.00 × 2
ATCBrokers-US Live
0.00 × 3
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live27
0.00 × 3
Exness-Real16
0.00 × 2
Exness-Real29
0.00 × 2
QTrade-Server
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real33
0.00 × 2
MetasGroup-Live
0.00 × 2
TradeNation-LiveBravo
0.00 × 1
AGMGroupLtd-Real
0.00 × 18
RoboForex-Prime
0.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live12
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live22
0.00 × 1
TradeMaxGlobal-Live6
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.00 × 1
EGlobalTrade-Cent7
0.00 × 1
RoboForex-ECN-3
0.00 × 1
OctaFX-Demo
0.00 × 5
Hadwins-Global Trader
0.00 × 2
Deltastock-Live
0.00 × 1
CoreLiquidity-Real 1
0.00 × 4
InvestTechFx-Live
0.00 × 1
288 more...
No reviews
2025.11.13 15:41
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.12 16:21
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.20 13:33
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.96% of days out of 104 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.17 05:15
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.07.28 06:24
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.07.14 14:50
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.07.09 16:13
Share of trading days is too low
2025.07.09 16:13
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.07.09 15:13
Share of trading days is too low
2025.07.09 15:13
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.07.08 17:21
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.07.08 17:21
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.07.08 17:21
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.07.08 17:21
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.07.08 17:21
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
