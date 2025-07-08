SignalsSections
Igusti Bagus Yudit Sandya

Copy Signal TF

Igusti Bagus Yudit Sandya
0 reviews
Reliability
25 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2025 71%
MaxrichGroup-Real
1:50
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
449
Profit Trades:
215 (47.88%)
Loss Trades:
234 (52.12%)
Best trade:
251.35 USD
Worst trade:
-256.38 USD
Gross Profit:
38 008.66 USD (768 216 pips)
Gross Loss:
-32 378.50 USD (639 855 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
18 (3 931.78 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
3 931.78 USD (18)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.07
Trading activity:
85.41%
Max deposit load:
10.83%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
10
Avg holding time:
23 hours
Recovery Factor:
1.07
Long Trades:
296 (65.92%)
Short Trades:
153 (34.08%)
Profit Factor:
1.17
Expected Payoff:
12.54 USD
Average Profit:
176.78 USD
Average Loss:
-138.37 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
14 (-2 685.28 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-2 685.28 USD (14)
Monthly growth:
-16.44%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
2 920.44 USD
Maximal:
5 264.39 USD (29.65%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
36.84% (3 011.85 USD)
By Equity:
8.98% (656.47 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 448
AUDJPY 1
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 5.7K
AUDJPY -36
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 129K
AUDJPY -1K
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +251.35 USD
Worst trade: -256 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 18
Maximum consecutive losses: 14
Maximal consecutive profit: +3 931.78 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -2 685.28 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MaxrichGroup-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

AGMGroupLtd-Real
0.00 × 8
PHP-LiveLiquidity1
0.00 × 1
ATCBrokers-US Live
0.00 × 5
MBTrading-Live
0.00 × 3
CFHMarkets-Real
0.00 × 1
NetoTrade-Primary
0.00 × 1
FXOpenAU-ECN Live Server
0.00 × 1
AFX-Real
0.00 × 1
CoreLiquidity-Real 1
0.00 × 3
OANDA-MT4 FXTrade JP
0.00 × 4
ForexPlace-Main Server 3
0.00 × 1
Hadwins-Global Trader
0.00 × 2
OctaFX-Demo
0.00 × 5
TraDesto-Live
0.00 × 6
GhanaFX-Main
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real3
0.00 × 9
TMS-Live
0.00 × 1
FXOpen-Real1
0.00 × 5
FXPRIMUS-Live-3
0.00 × 4
Deltastock-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live12
0.00 × 1
BossaFX-Real
0.00 × 1
RoboForex-Prime
0.00 × 3
MGK-MAIN
0.00 × 5
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
0.00 × 1
253 more...
This a new way to copy signal.

The Traders Family way, it can automatically set the price and the lot you trade.

No reviews
2025.11.20 00:29
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.20 00:51
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.08 03:21
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.08% of days out of 93 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.16 17:26
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.09.11 09:40
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.09.05 13:53
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.67% of days out of 60 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.08.11 01:13
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.08.07 22:23
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 3.13% of days out of 32 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.07.23 16:34
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.07.14 13:27
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.07.09 18:20
Share of trading days is too low
2025.07.09 18:20
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.07.09 17:13
Share of trading days is too low
2025.07.09 17:13
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.07.08 16:13
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 2 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.07.08 16:13
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 2 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.07.08 16:13
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.07.08 16:13
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.07.08 16:13
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
