- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
449
Profit Trades:
215 (47.88%)
Loss Trades:
234 (52.12%)
Best trade:
251.35 USD
Worst trade:
-256.38 USD
Gross Profit:
38 008.66 USD (768 216 pips)
Gross Loss:
-32 378.50 USD (639 855 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
18 (3 931.78 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
3 931.78 USD (18)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.07
Trading activity:
85.41%
Max deposit load:
10.83%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
10
Avg holding time:
23 hours
Recovery Factor:
1.07
Long Trades:
296 (65.92%)
Short Trades:
153 (34.08%)
Profit Factor:
1.17
Expected Payoff:
12.54 USD
Average Profit:
176.78 USD
Average Loss:
-138.37 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
14 (-2 685.28 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-2 685.28 USD (14)
Monthly growth:
-16.44%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
2 920.44 USD
Maximal:
5 264.39 USD (29.65%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
36.84% (3 011.85 USD)
By Equity:
8.98% (656.47 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|448
|AUDJPY
|1
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|5.7K
|AUDJPY
|-36
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|129K
|AUDJPY
|-1K
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +251.35 USD
Worst trade: -256 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 18
Maximum consecutive losses: 14
Maximal consecutive profit: +3 931.78 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -2 685.28 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MaxrichGroup-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
AGMGroupLtd-Real
|0.00 × 8
|
PHP-LiveLiquidity1
|0.00 × 1
|
ATCBrokers-US Live
|0.00 × 5
|
MBTrading-Live
|0.00 × 3
|
CFHMarkets-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
NetoTrade-Primary
|0.00 × 1
|
FXOpenAU-ECN Live Server
|0.00 × 1
|
AFX-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
CoreLiquidity-Real 1
|0.00 × 3
|
OANDA-MT4 FXTrade JP
|0.00 × 4
|
ForexPlace-Main Server 3
|0.00 × 1
|
Hadwins-Global Trader
|0.00 × 2
|
OctaFX-Demo
|0.00 × 5
|
TraDesto-Live
|0.00 × 6
|
GhanaFX-Main
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real3
|0.00 × 9
|
TMS-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
FXOpen-Real1
|0.00 × 5
|
FXPRIMUS-Live-3
|0.00 × 4
|
Deltastock-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live12
|0.00 × 1
|
BossaFX-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
RoboForex-Prime
|0.00 × 3
|
MGK-MAIN
|0.00 × 5
|
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
|0.00 × 1
This a new way to copy signal.
The Traders Family way, it can automatically set the price and the lot you trade.
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
50 USD per month
71%
0
0
USD
USD
11K
USD
USD
25
0%
449
47%
85%
1.17
12.54
USD
USD
37%
1:50