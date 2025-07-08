- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
548
Profit Trades:
422 (77.00%)
Loss Trades:
126 (22.99%)
Best trade:
84.71 USD
Worst trade:
-129.76 USD
Gross Profit:
1 773.32 USD (30 937 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 829.06 USD (34 421 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
16 (26.66 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
110.04 USD (9)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.01
Trading activity:
28.92%
Max deposit load:
52.79%
Latest trade:
1 day ago
Trades per week:
25
Avg holding time:
7 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.13
Long Trades:
317 (57.85%)
Short Trades:
231 (42.15%)
Profit Factor:
0.97
Expected Payoff:
-0.10 USD
Average Profit:
4.20 USD
Average Loss:
-14.52 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-99.72 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-339.28 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
11.21%
Annual Forecast:
136.07%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
377.69 USD
Maximal:
417.89 USD (41.00%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
41.00% (417.89 USD)
By Equity:
35.78% (307.70 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD
|500
|USDJPY
|29
|XAUUSD
|17
|EURNZD
|2
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURUSD
|17
|USDJPY
|21
|XAUUSD
|-88
|EURNZD
|-5
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURUSD
|-1.6K
|USDJPY
|553
|XAUUSD
|-1.5K
|EURNZD
|-959
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "OctaFX-Real7" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ATCBrokers-Live 1
|0.00 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-Live22
|0.00 × 11
|
FPMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 4
|
GlobalPrime-Live
|0.00 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-Live11
|0.00 × 17
|
Alpari-Pro.ECN2
|0.00 × 2
|
Pepperstone-Edge01
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live27
|0.00 × 3
|
EGlobalTrade-Cent5
|0.00 × 3
|
ICMarketsEU-Live17
|0.00 × 13
|
Pepperstone-Edge02
|0.00 × 3
|
LQDLLC-Live01
|0.00 × 3
|
TeleTrade-NoDealingDesk
|0.00 × 2
|
FXView2-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
FXChoice-Pro Live
|0.00 × 2
|
ForexClubBY-MT4 Market Real 2 Server
|0.00 × 1
|
OctaFX-Real7
|0.00 × 2
|
LiteFinance-ECN2.com
|0.00 × 1
|
Alpari-Pro.ECN
|0.00 × 3
|
Hankotrade-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live32
|0.00 × 1
|
FPMarkets-Live2
|0.00 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-Live31
|0.00 × 5
|
FusionMarkets-Demo
|0.00 × 6
|
Tickmill-Live04
|0.06 × 18
Vtradeforyousafe is a strategically managed trading signal focused on capital preservation with steady growth. We combine technical precision with disciplined risk management to deliver consistent returns over time. Our system primarily trades major FX pairs and gold, using proven strategies like trend-following, moving average crossovers, and momentum confirmation.
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
-4%
0
0
USD
USD
755
USD
USD
38
99%
548
77%
29%
0.96
-0.10
USD
USD
41%
1:500