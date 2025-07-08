SignalsSections
Shanmugam Subramoniapillai -

Vtradeforyousafe

Shanmugam Subramoniapillai -
0 reviews
38 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 -4%
OctaFX-Real7
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
548
Profit Trades:
422 (77.00%)
Loss Trades:
126 (22.99%)
Best trade:
84.71 USD
Worst trade:
-129.76 USD
Gross Profit:
1 773.32 USD (30 937 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 829.06 USD (34 421 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
16 (26.66 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
110.04 USD (9)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.01
Trading activity:
28.92%
Max deposit load:
52.79%
Latest trade:
1 day ago
Trades per week:
25
Avg holding time:
7 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.13
Long Trades:
317 (57.85%)
Short Trades:
231 (42.15%)
Profit Factor:
0.97
Expected Payoff:
-0.10 USD
Average Profit:
4.20 USD
Average Loss:
-14.52 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-99.72 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-339.28 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
11.21%
Annual Forecast:
136.07%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
377.69 USD
Maximal:
417.89 USD (41.00%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
41.00% (417.89 USD)
By Equity:
35.78% (307.70 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
EURUSD 500
USDJPY 29
XAUUSD 17
EURNZD 2
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURUSD 17
USDJPY 21
XAUUSD -88
EURNZD -5
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURUSD -1.6K
USDJPY 553
XAUUSD -1.5K
EURNZD -959
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +84.71 USD
Worst trade: -130 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 9
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +26.66 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -99.72 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "OctaFX-Real7" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ATCBrokers-Live 1
0.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live22
0.00 × 11
FPMarkets-Live
0.00 × 4
GlobalPrime-Live
0.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live11
0.00 × 17
Alpari-Pro.ECN2
0.00 × 2
Pepperstone-Edge01
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live27
0.00 × 3
EGlobalTrade-Cent5
0.00 × 3
ICMarketsEU-Live17
0.00 × 13
Pepperstone-Edge02
0.00 × 3
LQDLLC-Live01
0.00 × 3
TeleTrade-NoDealingDesk
0.00 × 2
FXView2-Live
0.00 × 2
FXChoice-Pro Live
0.00 × 2
ForexClubBY-MT4 Market Real 2 Server
0.00 × 1
OctaFX-Real7
0.00 × 2
LiteFinance-ECN2.com
0.00 × 1
Alpari-Pro.ECN
0.00 × 3
Hankotrade-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live32
0.00 × 1
FPMarkets-Live2
0.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live31
0.00 × 5
FusionMarkets-Demo
0.00 × 6
Tickmill-Live04
0.06 × 18
82 more...
Vtradeforyousafe is a strategically managed trading signal focused on capital preservation with steady growth. We combine technical precision with disciplined risk management to deliver consistent returns over time. Our system primarily trades major FX pairs and gold, using proven strategies like trend-following, moving average crossovers, and momentum confirmation.


No reviews
2025.09.26 01:27
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.26 00:14
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.25 21:01
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.25 17:48
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.02 07:26
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.31 22:14
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
