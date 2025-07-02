- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
238
Profit Trades:
120 (50.42%)
Loss Trades:
118 (49.58%)
Best trade:
1 035.00 USD
Worst trade:
-791.67 USD
Gross Profit:
67 846.06 USD (509 779 pips)
Gross Loss:
-49 580.30 USD (348 740 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
12 (8 980.49 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
8 980.49 USD (12)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.15
Trading activity:
78.36%
Max deposit load:
9.87%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
8
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
1.57
Long Trades:
164 (68.91%)
Short Trades:
74 (31.09%)
Profit Factor:
1.37
Expected Payoff:
76.75 USD
Average Profit:
565.38 USD
Average Loss:
-420.17 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
15 (-9 293.20 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-9 293.20 USD (15)
Monthly growth:
-6.81%
Annual Forecast:
-82.69%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
3 867.34 USD
Maximal:
11 655.31 USD (33.70%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
34.60% (3 867.34 USD)
By Equity:
7.49% (780.97 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|238
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|18K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|161K
|
200K 400K 600K 800K
|
200K 400K 600K 800K
|
200K 400K 600K 800K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +1 035.00 USD
Worst trade: -792 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 12
Maximum consecutive losses: 15
Maximal consecutive profit: +8 980.49 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -9 293.20 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MaxrichGroup-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Exness-Real16
|0.00 × 2
|
ADSS-Demo
|0.00 × 1
|
Hadwins-Global Trader
|0.00 × 2
|
Deltastock-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
SVSFX-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
CoreLiquidity-Real 1
|0.00 × 3
|
GO4X-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
SucdenFinancial-Live
|0.00 × 4
|
SFM-Demo
|0.00 × 1
|
FXDD-MT4 Live Server 2
|0.00 × 1
|
XM.COM-Real 6
|0.00 × 1
|
MTrading-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Darwinex-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
AGMGroupLtd-Real
|0.00 × 4
|
ICMarketsSC-Live12
|0.00 × 1
|
FXOpen-Real1
|0.00 × 2
|
RoboForex-Prime
|0.00 × 3
|
QTrade-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Demo01
|0.00 × 2
|
MGK-MAIN
|0.00 × 5
|
AIGroup-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live27
|0.00 × 1
|
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real33
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|0.00 × 1
XAUUSD only <3
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
143%
0
0
USD
USD
29K
USD
USD
26
0%
238
50%
78%
1.36
76.75
USD
USD
35%
1:50