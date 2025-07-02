SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / Lalatrade
Laura Wilhelmina Theresia

Lalatrade

Laura Wilhelmina Theresia
0 reviews
Reliability
26 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 143%
MaxrichGroup-Real
1:50
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
238
Profit Trades:
120 (50.42%)
Loss Trades:
118 (49.58%)
Best trade:
1 035.00 USD
Worst trade:
-791.67 USD
Gross Profit:
67 846.06 USD (509 779 pips)
Gross Loss:
-49 580.30 USD (348 740 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
12 (8 980.49 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
8 980.49 USD (12)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.15
Trading activity:
78.36%
Max deposit load:
9.87%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
8
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
1.57
Long Trades:
164 (68.91%)
Short Trades:
74 (31.09%)
Profit Factor:
1.37
Expected Payoff:
76.75 USD
Average Profit:
565.38 USD
Average Loss:
-420.17 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
15 (-9 293.20 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-9 293.20 USD (15)
Monthly growth:
-6.81%
Annual Forecast:
-82.69%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
3 867.34 USD
Maximal:
11 655.31 USD (33.70%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
34.60% (3 867.34 USD)
By Equity:
7.49% (780.97 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 238
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 18K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 161K
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +1 035.00 USD
Worst trade: -792 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 12
Maximum consecutive losses: 15
Maximal consecutive profit: +8 980.49 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -9 293.20 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MaxrichGroup-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Exness-Real16
0.00 × 2
ADSS-Demo
0.00 × 1
Hadwins-Global Trader
0.00 × 2
Deltastock-Live
0.00 × 1
SVSFX-Live
0.00 × 1
CoreLiquidity-Real 1
0.00 × 3
GO4X-Live
0.00 × 1
SucdenFinancial-Live
0.00 × 4
SFM-Demo
0.00 × 1
FXDD-MT4 Live Server 2
0.00 × 1
XM.COM-Real 6
0.00 × 1
MTrading-Live
0.00 × 1
Darwinex-Live
0.00 × 1
AGMGroupLtd-Real
0.00 × 4
ICMarketsSC-Live12
0.00 × 1
FXOpen-Real1
0.00 × 2
RoboForex-Prime
0.00 × 3
QTrade-Server
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Demo01
0.00 × 2
MGK-MAIN
0.00 × 5
AIGroup-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live27
0.00 × 1
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real33
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.00 × 1
196 more...
XAUUSD only <3
No reviews
2025.12.04 20:02
80% of growth achieved within 7 days. This comprises 4.46% of days out of 157 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.28 18:40
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.20 14:51
80% of growth achieved within 7 days. This comprises 4.9% of days out of 143 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.16 19:07
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.10 10:19
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.10 01:45
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.07 17:50
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.07 17:50
80% of growth achieved within 6 days. This comprises 4.62% of days out of 130 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.20 14:33
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.10.13 16:42
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.08 10:33
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.08 04:30
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.02 15:29
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.17 08:28
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.09 13:21
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.09.05 12:53
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.49% of days out of 67 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.04 03:18
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.09.03 19:00
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.54% of days out of 65 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.08.06 08:36
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.07.13 23:02
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Lalatrade
30 USD per month
143%
0
0
USD
29K
USD
26
0%
238
50%
78%
1.36
76.75
USD
35%
1:50
