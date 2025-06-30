- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
469
Profit Trades:
374 (79.74%)
Loss Trades:
95 (20.26%)
Best trade:
143.82 USD
Worst trade:
-153.56 USD
Gross Profit:
3 191.66 USD (105 616 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 853.01 USD (67 984 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
31 (189.03 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
189.03 USD (31)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.14
Trading activity:
19.16%
Max deposit load:
5.74%
Latest trade:
3 hours ago
Trades per week:
6
Avg holding time:
3 hours
Recovery Factor:
4.50
Long Trades:
290 (61.83%)
Short Trades:
179 (38.17%)
Profit Factor:
1.72
Expected Payoff:
2.85 USD
Average Profit:
8.53 USD
Average Loss:
-19.51 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-183.80 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-183.80 USD (5)
Monthly growth:
1.81%
Annual Forecast:
21.92%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
110.17 USD
Maximal:
297.43 USD (5.62%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
5.62% (297.43 USD)
By Equity:
11.99% (682.87 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|469
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|1.3K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|38K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +143.82 USD
Worst trade: -154 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 31
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +189.03 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -183.80 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Headway-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
FusionMarkets-Live 2
|0.00 × 1
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live12
|0.00 × 3
|
UltimaMarkets-Live 2
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Edge05
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live10
|0.00 × 1
|
CPTMarkets-Live02
|0.00 × 3
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live5
|2.31 × 52
|
TitanFX-02
|5.03 × 34
|
SwitchMarkets-Real
|6.67 × 18
|
Tickmill-Live09
|7.35 × 267
|
Pepperstone-Edge01
|7.76 × 63
|
EightcapLtd-Real-4
|8.21 × 583
|
ICMarketsSC-Live26
|11.52 × 56
|
RoboForex-ProCent-5
|12.85 × 172
|
RoboForex-ProCent-8
|14.17 × 119
|
KeyToMarkets-Live
|15.00 × 3
|
VantageInternational-Live 4
|18.00 × 1
|
Alpari-ECN1
|19.33 × 46
|
ICMarketsSC-Live17
|24.83 × 86
No reviews
