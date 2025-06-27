SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / AUDCAD premium
Hoang Quoc Nam Nguyen

AUDCAD premium

Hoang Quoc Nam Nguyen
0 reviews
Reliability
28 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 48%
Exness-Real18
1:400
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
38
Profit Trades:
33 (86.84%)
Loss Trades:
5 (13.16%)
Best trade:
163.60 USD
Worst trade:
-161.97 USD
Gross Profit:
2 078.49 USD (10 915 pips)
Gross Loss:
-372.55 USD (1 766 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
10 (756.06 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
756.06 USD (10)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.78
Trading activity:
73.49%
Max deposit load:
5.10%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
1
Avg holding time:
5 days
Recovery Factor:
10.53
Long Trades:
23 (60.53%)
Short Trades:
15 (39.47%)
Profit Factor:
5.58
Expected Payoff:
44.89 USD
Average Profit:
62.98 USD
Average Loss:
-74.51 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
1 (-161.97 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-161.97 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
5.23%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
161.97 USD (3.05%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
3.44% (161.97 USD)
By Equity:
14.19% (667.78 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
AUDCAD 38
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
AUDCAD 1.7K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
AUDCAD 9.1K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +163.60 USD
Worst trade: -162 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 10
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +756.06 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -161.97 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-Real18" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Exness-Real18
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real17
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real6
0.00 × 1
TMGM.TradeMax-Live2
7.00 × 1
No reviews
2025.12.22 03:29
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.12 16:32
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.12.05 16:51
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.04 20:02
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.26 15:44
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.19 04:30
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.14 08:13
Low trading activity - only 5 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.10 01:45
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.07 08:30
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.05 17:27
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.27 11:22
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.25 16:55
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.10.21 09:04
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.10.13 15:42
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.07 08:36
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.18 00:41
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.22 21:05
No swaps are charged
2025.08.22 21:05
No swaps are charged
2025.08.21 13:19
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.08.21 02:52
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
