Signals / MetaTrader 4 / MING RLKS_10YR_1M_2M VT969
Yui Ming Wan

MING RLKS_10YR_1M_2M VT969

Yui Ming Wan
0 reviews
Reliability
26 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 22%
VTMarkets-Live 4
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
1 546
Profit Trades:
1 275 (82.47%)
Loss Trades:
271 (17.53%)
Best trade:
204.28 USD
Worst trade:
-57.58 USD
Gross Profit:
4 002.80 USD (296 029 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 857.56 USD (189 011 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
41 (70.82 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
222.93 USD (13)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.14
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
2.70%
Latest trade:
3 hours ago
Trades per week:
73
Avg holding time:
3 days
Recovery Factor:
11.33
Long Trades:
797 (51.55%)
Short Trades:
749 (48.45%)
Profit Factor:
2.15
Expected Payoff:
1.39 USD
Average Profit:
3.14 USD
Average Loss:
-6.85 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-112.97 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-159.83 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
2.91%
Annual Forecast:
35.26%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
189.29 USD (1.74%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
1.74% (189.29 USD)
By Equity:
11.90% (1 213.37 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
GBPAUD-VIP 374
EURJPY-VIP 296
GBPNZD-VIP 269
USDCHF-VIP 191
AUDSGD-VIP 139
AUDCAD-VIP 130
AUDUSD-VIP 82
AUDCHF-VIP 48
EURCHF-VIP 17
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GBPAUD-VIP 431
EURJPY-VIP 262
GBPNZD-VIP 525
USDCHF-VIP 238
AUDSGD-VIP 90
AUDCAD-VIP 164
AUDUSD-VIP 194
AUDCHF-VIP 154
EURCHF-VIP 88
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GBPAUD-VIP 17K
EURJPY-VIP 20K
GBPNZD-VIP 18K
USDCHF-VIP 13K
AUDSGD-VIP 7K
AUDCAD-VIP 9K
AUDUSD-VIP 11K
AUDCHF-VIP 9.7K
EURCHF-VIP 5.1K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +204.28 USD
Worst trade: -58 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 13
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +70.82 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -112.97 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "VTMarkets-Live 4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

No reviews
2025.09.04 18:04
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.07.01 02:07
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.06.27 07:55
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.06.26 16:25
Share of trading days is too low
2025.06.26 16:25
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.06.26 15:18
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.06.26 15:18
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.06.26 15:18
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.06.26 15:18
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.06.26 15:18
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
