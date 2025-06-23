The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Exness-MT5Real6 0.00 × 1 FBS-Real 0.00 × 1 Exness-MT5Real12 0.00 × 1 VantageInternational-Live 10 0.00 × 1 Exness-MT5Real3 0.00 × 3 CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4 2.67 × 120 Exness-MT5Real7 2.82 × 11 WingoGroupLtdTestOnly-Trade 7.00 × 1 TickmillUK-Live 7.31 × 83 ICMarketsSC-MT5-4 8.86 × 133 FusionMarkets-Live 8.89 × 112 TradeMaxGlobal-Live 11.51 × 101 ICMarketsSC-MT5-2 11.93 × 267 STARTRADERFinancial-Live 12.16 × 25 Coinexx-Live 14.68 × 22 VantageInternational-Live 13 15.05 × 20 Exness-MT5Real10 16.40 × 5 FxPro-MT5 16.52 × 50 Exness-MT5Real2 16.69 × 13 HFMarketsSA-Live2 18.00 × 1 FOREX.comGlobalCN-Live 534 23.95 × 112 Exness-MT5Real31 25.67 × 6 Earnex-Trade 27.05 × 248 Exness-MT5Real38 29.07 × 146 ICMarketsEU-MT5-5 29.50 × 26 log in or register To see trades in realtime, pleaseor