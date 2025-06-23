- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
821
Profit Trades:
653 (79.53%)
Loss Trades:
168 (20.46%)
Best trade:
137.94 USD
Worst trade:
-148.23 USD
Gross Profit:
1 849.78 USD (78 618 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 944.20 USD (81 221 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
34 (52.17 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
284.18 USD (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.00
Trading activity:
76.32%
Max deposit load:
33.44%
Latest trade:
16 hours ago
Trades per week:
42
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
-0.18
Long Trades:
452 (55.05%)
Short Trades:
369 (44.95%)
Profit Factor:
0.95
Expected Payoff:
-0.12 USD
Average Profit:
2.83 USD
Average Loss:
-11.57 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
14 (-411.64 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-411.64 USD (14)
Monthly growth:
-24.58%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
97%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
112.99 USD
Maximal:
528.55 USD (37.34%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
37.34% (528.96 USD)
By Equity:
27.51% (253.18 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|GBPUSD
|327
|GBPCAD
|115
|NZDCAD
|94
|AUDCAD
|65
|GBPAUD
|61
|XAUUSD
|54
|GBPCHF
|42
|CADCHF
|33
|EURUSD
|20
|NZDUSD
|10
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|GBPUSD
|-312
|GBPCAD
|-16
|NZDCAD
|27
|AUDCAD
|62
|GBPAUD
|-4
|XAUUSD
|15
|GBPCHF
|33
|CADCHF
|71
|EURUSD
|12
|NZDUSD
|17
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|GBPUSD
|-17K
|GBPCAD
|-734
|NZDCAD
|3.4K
|AUDCAD
|1.5K
|GBPAUD
|144
|XAUUSD
|2.8K
|GBPCHF
|2.1K
|CADCHF
|2.4K
|EURUSD
|1.6K
|NZDUSD
|833
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +137.94 USD
Worst trade: -148 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 14
Maximal consecutive profit: +52.17 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -411.64 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Exness-MT5Real6
|0.00 × 1
|
FBS-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real12
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 10
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real3
|0.00 × 3
|
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
|2.67 × 120
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|2.82 × 11
|
WingoGroupLtdTestOnly-Trade
|7.00 × 1
|
TickmillUK-Live
|7.31 × 83
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|8.86 × 133
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|8.89 × 112
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
|11.51 × 101
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|11.93 × 267
|
STARTRADERFinancial-Live
|12.16 × 25
|
Coinexx-Live
|14.68 × 22
|
VantageInternational-Live 13
|15.05 × 20
|
Exness-MT5Real10
|16.40 × 5
|
FxPro-MT5
|16.52 × 50
|
Exness-MT5Real2
|16.69 × 13
|
HFMarketsSA-Live2
|18.00 × 1
|
FOREX.comGlobalCN-Live 534
|23.95 × 112
|
Exness-MT5Real31
|25.67 × 6
|
Earnex-Trade
|27.05 × 248
|
Exness-MT5Real38
|29.07 × 146
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
|29.50 × 26
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
33 USD per month
-9%
0
0
USD
USD
906
USD
USD
27
97%
821
79%
76%
0.95
-0.12
USD
USD
37%
1:500