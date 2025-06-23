SignalsSections
Fabio Martinelli

Next Drive

Fabio Martinelli
0 reviews
27 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 33 USD per month
growth since 2025 -9%
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
821
Profit Trades:
653 (79.53%)
Loss Trades:
168 (20.46%)
Best trade:
137.94 USD
Worst trade:
-148.23 USD
Gross Profit:
1 849.78 USD (78 618 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 944.20 USD (81 221 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
34 (52.17 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
284.18 USD (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.00
Trading activity:
76.32%
Max deposit load:
33.44%
Latest trade:
16 hours ago
Trades per week:
42
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
-0.18
Long Trades:
452 (55.05%)
Short Trades:
369 (44.95%)
Profit Factor:
0.95
Expected Payoff:
-0.12 USD
Average Profit:
2.83 USD
Average Loss:
-11.57 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
14 (-411.64 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-411.64 USD (14)
Monthly growth:
-24.58%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
97%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
112.99 USD
Maximal:
528.55 USD (37.34%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
37.34% (528.96 USD)
By Equity:
27.51% (253.18 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
GBPUSD 327
GBPCAD 115
NZDCAD 94
AUDCAD 65
GBPAUD 61
XAUUSD 54
GBPCHF 42
CADCHF 33
EURUSD 20
NZDUSD 10
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GBPUSD -312
GBPCAD -16
NZDCAD 27
AUDCAD 62
GBPAUD -4
XAUUSD 15
GBPCHF 33
CADCHF 71
EURUSD 12
NZDUSD 17
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GBPUSD -17K
GBPCAD -734
NZDCAD 3.4K
AUDCAD 1.5K
GBPAUD 144
XAUUSD 2.8K
GBPCHF 2.1K
CADCHF 2.4K
EURUSD 1.6K
NZDUSD 833
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +137.94 USD
Worst trade: -148 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 14
Maximal consecutive profit: +52.17 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -411.64 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Exness-MT5Real6
0.00 × 1
FBS-Real
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real12
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 10
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real3
0.00 × 3
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
2.67 × 120
Exness-MT5Real7
2.82 × 11
WingoGroupLtdTestOnly-Trade
7.00 × 1
TickmillUK-Live
7.31 × 83
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
8.86 × 133
FusionMarkets-Live
8.89 × 112
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
11.51 × 101
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
11.93 × 267
STARTRADERFinancial-Live
12.16 × 25
Coinexx-Live
14.68 × 22
VantageInternational-Live 13
15.05 × 20
Exness-MT5Real10
16.40 × 5
FxPro-MT5
16.52 × 50
Exness-MT5Real2
16.69 × 13
HFMarketsSA-Live2
18.00 × 1
FOREX.comGlobalCN-Live 534
23.95 × 112
Exness-MT5Real31
25.67 × 6
Earnex-Trade
27.05 × 248
Exness-MT5Real38
29.07 × 146
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
29.50 × 26
No reviews
2025.12.23 08:56
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.05 14:42
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.61% of days out of 165 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.03 16:02
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.10 00:45
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.09 01:25
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.10.26 22:59
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.25 16:55
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.26 14:55
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.05% of days out of 95 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.16 13:14
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.12 15:05
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.02 03:19
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.07.18 12:44
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.07.17 06:19
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 4.17% of days out of 24 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.07.09 20:20
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.06.26 15:18
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.06.26 14:18
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.06.24 00:08
Share of trading days is too low
2025.06.24 00:08
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.06.23 15:49
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.06.23 15:49
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
