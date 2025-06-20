- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDCAD
|832
|NZDCAD
|823
|AUDNZD
|680
|XAUUSD
|211
|EURUSD
|50
|EURNZD
|9
|EURGBP
|6
|EURJPY
|2
|EURCHF
|1
|EURCAD
|1
|CADCHF
|1
|AUDJPY
|1
|BTCUSD
|1
|USDCAD
|1
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|AUDCAD
|3.9K
|NZDCAD
|8.3K
|AUDNZD
|-28K
|XAUUSD
|940
|EURUSD
|245
|EURNZD
|6
|EURGBP
|-15
|EURJPY
|7
|EURCHF
|1
|EURCAD
|0
|CADCHF
|1
|AUDJPY
|0
|BTCUSD
|0
|USDCAD
|22
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|AUDCAD
|15K
|NZDCAD
|4.2K
|AUDNZD
|-15K
|XAUUSD
|17K
|EURUSD
|967
|EURNZD
|236
|EURGBP
|-177
|EURJPY
|208
|EURCHF
|87
|EURCAD
|63
|CADCHF
|50
|AUDJPY
|-52
|BTCUSD
|-1.9K
|USDCAD
|146
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Exness-MT5Real26
|0.00 × 14
|
easyMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real10
|0.00 × 6
|
BlueberryMarkets-Demo
|0.00 × 4
|
Earnex-Trade
|0.00 × 69
|
EverestCM-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 5
|0.00 × 7
|
XBTFX-MetaTrader5
|0.00 × 1
|
VTMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
VantageInternational-Live 6
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
|0.40 × 5
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
|0.42 × 152
|
FusionMarkets-Demo
|0.50 × 4
|
VantageInternational-Live 13
|0.50 × 2
|
FxPro-MT5 Live02
|0.50 × 2
|
ZeroMarkets-Live-1
|0.62 × 79
|
Eightcap-Live
|0.89 × 55
|
Exness-MT5Real2
|0.90 × 10
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|0.90 × 5336
|
PrimeCodex-MT5
|1.05 × 20
|
PacificUnionLLC-Live
|1.10 × 31
|
TickmillUK-Live
|1.18 × 49
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
|1.26 × 35
|
VantageInternational-Live 3
|1.29 × 45
|
ICMarketsAU-Live
|1.40 × 234
Strategiebeschreibung:
Moon or Doom ist die aggressivste Variante der bewährten MedQuant-Strategie. Sie fokussiert sich auf die Währungspaare AUD/CAD, NZD/CAD und AUD/NZD – jedoch mit doppelt so hohen Positionsgrößen im Vergleich zum MedQuant-Signal für beschleunigten Kapitalaufbau.
Die Strategie kombiniert eine Grid-Martingale-Rebound-Logik mit technischer Pivot-Analyse. Überdehnte Kursbewegungen werden antizyklisch aufgefangen, Positionen gestaffelt eröffnet und am nächsten Pivot-Level systematisch aufgelöst. Die Equity-Steuerung begrenzt das Risiko durch eine automatische Serienabschaltung.
Monatliches Ziel:
📈 Ø +27,08% Monatsrendite
– berechnet aus 6 Jahren Backtests (2019–2024)
– Bestes Jahr: +2.487,76 % → Ø +31,14 %/Monat
– Schlechtestes Jahr: +125,98 % → Ø +7,03 %/Monat
Risikobegrenzung:
📉 Maximaler Drawdown: 50 %
– im Schnitt 2,5 Drawdowns pro Jahr (Equity ≥50%)
– begrenzt durch equitybasierte Abschaltung
Zielrendite & Einstiegskapital:
💼 Angestrebte Jahresrendite: +799,04 %
💰 Empfohlenes Mindestkapital: 100 €
– ideal für skalierbares Wachstum auch mit geringem Startkapital
Geeignet für:
Risikobereite Trader, die maximales Wachstum bei strukturierter Kontrolle suchen. Moon or Doom steht für systematisierte Hochdynamik, mathematisch gestütztes Rebound-Trading und vollständige Automatisierung – für ambitionierte Portfolios mit klarem Ziel: exponentieller Kapitalaufbau.
