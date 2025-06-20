SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / Moon or Doom by Voige Investments
Leon Hans Morten Voige

Moon or Doom by Voige Investments

Leon Hans Morten Voige
0 reviews
149 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 50 USD per month
growth since 2023 -68%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
2 623
Profit Trades:
2 197 (83.75%)
Loss Trades:
426 (16.24%)
Best trade:
1 075.43 EUR
Worst trade:
-6 380.21 EUR
Gross Profit:
43 177.42 EUR (386 253 pips)
Gross Loss:
-55 690.44 EUR (188 165 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
84 (137.85 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 178.64 EUR (2)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.03
Trading activity:
87.73%
Max deposit load:
47.74%
Latest trade:
11 hours ago
Trades per week:
12
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
-0.47
Long Trades:
1 284 (48.95%)
Short Trades:
1 339 (51.05%)
Profit Factor:
0.78
Expected Payoff:
-4.77 EUR
Average Profit:
19.65 EUR
Average Loss:
-130.73 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
15 (-4 966.64 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-25 907.93 EUR (9)
Monthly growth:
28.04%
Annual Forecast:
340.21%
Algo trading:
95%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
19 281.79 EUR
Maximal:
26 681.10 EUR (351.10%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
88.57% (16 471.23 EUR)
By Equity:
50.00% (544.04 EUR)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
AUDCAD 832
NZDCAD 823
AUDNZD 680
XAUUSD 211
EURUSD 50
EURNZD 9
EURGBP 6
EURJPY 2
EURCHF 1
EURCAD 1
CADCHF 1
AUDJPY 1
BTCUSD 1
USDCAD 1
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
AUDCAD 3.9K
NZDCAD 8.3K
AUDNZD -28K
XAUUSD 940
EURUSD 245
EURNZD 6
EURGBP -15
EURJPY 7
EURCHF 1
EURCAD 0
CADCHF 1
AUDJPY 0
BTCUSD 0
USDCAD 22
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
AUDCAD 15K
NZDCAD 4.2K
AUDNZD -15K
XAUUSD 17K
EURUSD 967
EURNZD 236
EURGBP -177
EURJPY 208
EURCHF 87
EURCAD 63
CADCHF 50
AUDJPY -52
BTCUSD -1.9K
USDCAD 146
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +1 075.43 EUR
Worst trade: -6 380 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 2
Maximum consecutive losses: 9
Maximal consecutive profit: +137.85 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -4 966.64 EUR

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Exness-MT5Real26
0.00 × 14
easyMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real10
0.00 × 6
BlueberryMarkets-Demo
0.00 × 4
Earnex-Trade
0.00 × 69
EverestCM-Live
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 5
0.00 × 7
XBTFX-MetaTrader5
0.00 × 1
VTMarkets-Live
0.00 × 2
VantageInternational-Live 6
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
0.40 × 5
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
0.42 × 152
FusionMarkets-Demo
0.50 × 4
VantageInternational-Live 13
0.50 × 2
FxPro-MT5 Live02
0.50 × 2
ZeroMarkets-Live-1
0.62 × 79
Eightcap-Live
0.89 × 55
Exness-MT5Real2
0.90 × 10
ICMarketsSC-MT5
0.90 × 5336
PrimeCodex-MT5
1.05 × 20
PacificUnionLLC-Live
1.10 × 31
TickmillUK-Live
1.18 × 49
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
1.26 × 35
VantageInternational-Live 3
1.29 × 45
ICMarketsAU-Live
1.40 × 234
128 more...
Strategiebeschreibung:
Moon or Doom ist die aggressivste Variante der bewährten MedQuant-Strategie. Sie fokussiert sich auf die Währungspaare AUD/CAD, NZD/CAD und AUD/NZD – jedoch mit doppelt so hohen Positionsgrößen im Vergleich zum MedQuant-Signal für beschleunigten Kapitalaufbau.
Die Strategie kombiniert eine Grid-Martingale-Rebound-Logik mit technischer Pivot-Analyse. Überdehnte Kursbewegungen werden antizyklisch aufgefangen, Positionen gestaffelt eröffnet und am nächsten Pivot-Level systematisch aufgelöst. Die Equity-Steuerung begrenzt das Risiko durch eine automatische Serienabschaltung.

Monatliches Ziel:
📈 Ø +27,08% Monatsrendite
– berechnet aus 6 Jahren Backtests (2019–2024)
Bestes Jahr: +2.487,76 % → Ø +31,14 %/Monat
Schlechtestes Jahr: +125,98 % → Ø +7,03 %/Monat

Risikobegrenzung:
📉 Maximaler Drawdown: 50 %
– im Schnitt 2,5 Drawdowns pro Jahr (Equity ≥50%)
– begrenzt durch equitybasierte Abschaltung

Zielrendite & Einstiegskapital:
💼 Angestrebte Jahresrendite: +799,04 %
💰 Empfohlenes Mindestkapital: 100 €
– ideal für skalierbares Wachstum auch mit geringem Startkapital

Geeignet für:
Risikobereite Trader, die maximales Wachstum bei strukturierter Kontrolle suchen. Moon or Doom steht für systematisierte Hochdynamik, mathematisch gestütztes Rebound-Trading und vollständige Automatisierung – für ambitionierte Portfolios mit klarem Ziel: exponentieller Kapitalaufbau.

No reviews
2025.11.07 22:09
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.07 13:40
High current drawdown in 35% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.07 12:40
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.07 10:30
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.07 09:30
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.07 06:27
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.30 22:46
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.30 20:37
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.30 19:37
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.30 18:37
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.30 14:19
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.30 13:19
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.30 06:13
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.30 05:13
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.09 06:27
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.08 12:22
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.08 11:08
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.08 07:55
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.07 22:16
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.07 21:16
High current drawdown in 33% indicates the absence of risk limitation
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Moon or Doom by Voige Investments
50 USD per month
-68%
0
0
USD
1.6K
EUR
149
95%
2 623
83%
88%
0.77
-4.77
EUR
89%
1:500
Copy

