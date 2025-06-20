SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / Ed TOP 2025
Edvaldo Marcos

Ed TOP 2025

Edvaldo Marcos
0 reviews
Reliability
27 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 37 USD per month
growth since 2025 165%
RoboForex-Prime
1:300
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
509
Profit Trades:
342 (67.19%)
Loss Trades:
167 (32.81%)
Best trade:
9.76 USD
Worst trade:
-15.24 USD
Gross Profit:
326.59 USD (27 498 pips)
Gross Loss:
-210.00 USD (16 858 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
16 (7.34 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
16.56 USD (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.13
Trading activity:
5.02%
Max deposit load:
94.97%
Latest trade:
12 hours ago
Trades per week:
33
Avg holding time:
26 minutes
Recovery Factor:
7.29
Long Trades:
282 (55.40%)
Short Trades:
227 (44.60%)
Profit Factor:
1.56
Expected Payoff:
0.23 USD
Average Profit:
0.95 USD
Average Loss:
-1.26 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-8.06 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-15.99 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
15.63%
Annual Forecast:
189.69%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
2.53 USD
Maximal:
15.99 USD (21.77%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
21.77% (15.99 USD)
By Equity:
29.13% (32.83 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
EURUSD 326
XAUUSD 139
AUDJPY 33
GBPUSD 5
.US500Cash 3
.JP225Cash 2
USDJPY 1
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURUSD 29
XAUUSD 87
AUDJPY -2
GBPUSD 1
.US500Cash 1
.JP225Cash 1
USDJPY 0
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURUSD 1.9K
XAUUSD 8.5K
AUDJPY -821
GBPUSD 46
.US500Cash 39
.JP225Cash 980
USDJPY 32
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +9.76 USD
Worst trade: -15 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +7.34 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -8.06 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-Prime" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Exness-Real17
0.00 × 3
ICMarkets-Live10
0.00 × 1
FXCL-Main2
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live14
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real26
0.00 × 10
ICMarkets-Live05
0.00 × 3
TradeMaxGlobal-Demo
0.00 × 1
TickmillUK-Live03
0.14 × 7
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 4 Server
0.20 × 49
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.46 × 41
ICMarketsSC-Live17
0.50 × 2
RoboForex-ECN-3
0.52 × 223
Tickmill-Live04
0.53 × 898
IronFXBM-Real10
0.53 × 345
TitanFX-01
0.72 × 96
ICMarketsSC-Live04
0.75 × 4
RoboMarketsLLC-ECN-2
0.81 × 16
ICMarketsSC-Live03
0.89 × 232
AMarkets-Real
0.94 × 50
ICMarketsSC-Live33
1.03 × 306
Exness-Real28
1.14 × 14
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 2 Server
1.15 × 13
AxiTrader-US07-Live
1.35 × 233
Hankotrade-Live
1.40 × 5
45 more...
Traders 100% manual e com risco controlado.

Siga meus sinais e desfrute de lucros mensais consistentes e constantes!

No reviews
2025.08.29 18:20
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.08.13 18:34
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.13 15:26
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.08.06 13:43
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.07.30 23:47
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.07.08 14:13
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.07.01 15:13
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.07.01 14:06
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.06.27 13:45
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.06.27 12:45
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.06.20 15:27
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.06.20 15:27
Low trading activity - only 5 trades detected in the last month
2025.06.20 15:27
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.06.20 15:27
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Ed TOP 2025
37 USD per month
165%
0
0
USD
236
USD
27
0%
509
67%
5%
1.55
0.23
USD
29%
1:300
