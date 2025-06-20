- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
509
Profit Trades:
342 (67.19%)
Loss Trades:
167 (32.81%)
Best trade:
9.76 USD
Worst trade:
-15.24 USD
Gross Profit:
326.59 USD (27 498 pips)
Gross Loss:
-210.00 USD (16 858 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
16 (7.34 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
16.56 USD (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.13
Trading activity:
5.02%
Max deposit load:
94.97%
Latest trade:
12 hours ago
Trades per week:
33
Avg holding time:
26 minutes
Recovery Factor:
7.29
Long Trades:
282 (55.40%)
Short Trades:
227 (44.60%)
Profit Factor:
1.56
Expected Payoff:
0.23 USD
Average Profit:
0.95 USD
Average Loss:
-1.26 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-8.06 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-15.99 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
15.63%
Annual Forecast:
189.69%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
2.53 USD
Maximal:
15.99 USD (21.77%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
21.77% (15.99 USD)
By Equity:
29.13% (32.83 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD
|326
|XAUUSD
|139
|AUDJPY
|33
|GBPUSD
|5
|.US500Cash
|3
|.JP225Cash
|2
|USDJPY
|1
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURUSD
|29
|XAUUSD
|87
|AUDJPY
|-2
|GBPUSD
|1
|.US500Cash
|1
|.JP225Cash
|1
|USDJPY
|0
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURUSD
|1.9K
|XAUUSD
|8.5K
|AUDJPY
|-821
|GBPUSD
|46
|.US500Cash
|39
|.JP225Cash
|980
|USDJPY
|32
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +9.76 USD
Worst trade: -15 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +7.34 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -8.06 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-Prime" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Exness-Real17
|0.00 × 3
|
ICMarkets-Live10
|0.00 × 1
|
FXCL-Main2
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live14
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real26
|0.00 × 10
|
ICMarkets-Live05
|0.00 × 3
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Demo
|0.00 × 1
|
TickmillUK-Live03
|0.14 × 7
|
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 4 Server
|0.20 × 49
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|0.46 × 41
|
ICMarketsSC-Live17
|0.50 × 2
|
RoboForex-ECN-3
|0.52 × 223
|
Tickmill-Live04
|0.53 × 898
|
IronFXBM-Real10
|0.53 × 345
|
TitanFX-01
|0.72 × 96
|
ICMarketsSC-Live04
|0.75 × 4
|
RoboMarketsLLC-ECN-2
|0.81 × 16
|
ICMarketsSC-Live03
|0.89 × 232
|
AMarkets-Real
|0.94 × 50
|
ICMarketsSC-Live33
|1.03 × 306
|
Exness-Real28
|1.14 × 14
|
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 2 Server
|1.15 × 13
|
AxiTrader-US07-Live
|1.35 × 233
|
Hankotrade-Live
|1.40 × 5
