- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
121
Profit Trades:
103 (85.12%)
Loss Trades:
18 (14.88%)
Best trade:
146.83 USD
Worst trade:
-318.56 USD
Gross Profit:
759.29 USD (20 116 pips)
Gross Loss:
-515.00 USD (8 518 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
18 (101.11 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
232.18 USD (16)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.20
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
96.32%
Latest trade:
7 hours ago
Trades per week:
4
Avg holding time:
4 days
Recovery Factor:
0.62
Long Trades:
52 (42.98%)
Short Trades:
69 (57.02%)
Profit Factor:
1.47
Expected Payoff:
2.02 USD
Average Profit:
7.37 USD
Average Loss:
-28.61 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-394.99 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-394.99 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
-36.97%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
394.99 USD (53.52%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
39.22% (394.99 USD)
By Equity:
93.26% (760.72 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|GBPUSD
|46
|EURUSD
|12
|EURJPY
|10
|NZDCAD
|10
|AUDJPY
|9
|GBPCAD
|7
|EURCAD
|7
|USDJPY
|6
|NZDUSD
|4
|USDCAD
|2
|USDCHF
|2
|AUDCHF
|2
|CADJPY
|1
|GBPJPY
|1
|AUDCAD
|1
|CADCHF
|1
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|GBPUSD
|108
|EURUSD
|23
|EURJPY
|-268
|NZDCAD
|31
|AUDJPY
|173
|GBPCAD
|11
|EURCAD
|-53
|USDJPY
|165
|NZDUSD
|7
|USDCAD
|3
|USDCHF
|11
|AUDCHF
|13
|CADJPY
|5
|GBPJPY
|9
|AUDCAD
|-1
|CADCHF
|7
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|GBPUSD
|4.5K
|EURUSD
|1K
|EURJPY
|-3.8K
|NZDCAD
|120
|AUDJPY
|5K
|GBPCAD
|919
|EURCAD
|-466
|USDJPY
|2.7K
|NZDUSD
|393
|USDCAD
|65
|USDCHF
|278
|AUDCHF
|274
|CADJPY
|414
|GBPJPY
|506
|AUDCAD
|-41
|CADCHF
|87
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +146.83 USD
Worst trade: -319 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 16
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +101.11 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -394.99 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-Pro-6" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ICMarketsSC-Live23
|0.00 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-Live04
|0.00 × 1
|
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
RoboForex-Pro-4
|0.00 × 1
|
RoboForex-ECN
|0.06 × 217
|
Axi-US06-Live
|0.16 × 61
|
Fyntura-Live
|0.18 × 44
|
Exness-Real33
|0.34 × 44
|
RoboForex-Pro-6
|0.40 × 5
|
OctaFX-Real7
|1.14 × 29
|
IFCMarketsLtd-Real
|2.00 × 2
