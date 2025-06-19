SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / Respublika3
Oleksandr Safonov

Respublika3

Oleksandr Safonov
0 reviews
Reliability
27 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2025 386%
RoboForex-Pro-6
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
121
Profit Trades:
103 (85.12%)
Loss Trades:
18 (14.88%)
Best trade:
146.83 USD
Worst trade:
-318.56 USD
Gross Profit:
759.29 USD (20 116 pips)
Gross Loss:
-515.00 USD (8 518 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
18 (101.11 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
232.18 USD (16)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.20
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
96.32%
Latest trade:
7 hours ago
Trades per week:
4
Avg holding time:
4 days
Recovery Factor:
0.62
Long Trades:
52 (42.98%)
Short Trades:
69 (57.02%)
Profit Factor:
1.47
Expected Payoff:
2.02 USD
Average Profit:
7.37 USD
Average Loss:
-28.61 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-394.99 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-394.99 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
-36.97%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
394.99 USD (53.52%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
39.22% (394.99 USD)
By Equity:
93.26% (760.72 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
GBPUSD 46
EURUSD 12
EURJPY 10
NZDCAD 10
AUDJPY 9
GBPCAD 7
EURCAD 7
USDJPY 6
NZDUSD 4
USDCAD 2
USDCHF 2
AUDCHF 2
CADJPY 1
GBPJPY 1
AUDCAD 1
CADCHF 1
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GBPUSD 108
EURUSD 23
EURJPY -268
NZDCAD 31
AUDJPY 173
GBPCAD 11
EURCAD -53
USDJPY 165
NZDUSD 7
USDCAD 3
USDCHF 11
AUDCHF 13
CADJPY 5
GBPJPY 9
AUDCAD -1
CADCHF 7
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GBPUSD 4.5K
EURUSD 1K
EURJPY -3.8K
NZDCAD 120
AUDJPY 5K
GBPCAD 919
EURCAD -466
USDJPY 2.7K
NZDUSD 393
USDCAD 65
USDCHF 278
AUDCHF 274
CADJPY 414
GBPJPY 506
AUDCAD -41
CADCHF 87
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +146.83 USD
Worst trade: -319 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 16
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +101.11 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -394.99 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-Pro-6" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarketsSC-Live23
0.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live04
0.00 × 1
BlackBullMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
RoboForex-Pro-4
0.00 × 1
RoboForex-ECN
0.06 × 217
Axi-US06-Live
0.16 × 61
Fyntura-Live
0.18 × 44
Exness-Real33
0.34 × 44
RoboForex-Pro-6
0.40 × 5
OctaFX-Real7
1.14 × 29
IFCMarketsLtd-Real
2.00 × 2
