SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / Gold Specialists
Dwi Budiyanto Darmadji

Gold Specialists

Dwi Budiyanto Darmadji
0 reviews
Reliability
31 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 261%
MaxrichGroup-Real
1:50
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
1 265
Profit Trades:
592 (46.79%)
Loss Trades:
673 (53.20%)
Best trade:
5 953.96 USD
Worst trade:
-9 502.00 USD
Gross Profit:
335 586.75 USD (1 833 751 pips)
Gross Loss:
-230 839.16 USD (1 310 534 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
17 (39 118.10 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
39 118.10 USD (17)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.11
Trading activity:
94.11%
Max deposit load:
12.05%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
48
Avg holding time:
17 hours
Recovery Factor:
3.12
Long Trades:
876 (69.25%)
Short Trades:
389 (30.75%)
Profit Factor:
1.45
Expected Payoff:
82.80 USD
Average Profit:
566.87 USD
Average Loss:
-343.00 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
25 (-9 467.79 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-10 101.41 USD (15)
Monthly growth:
20.70%
Annual Forecast:
251.22%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
9 027.70 USD
Maximal:
33 590.80 USD (25.73%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
25.66% (33 590.80 USD)
By Equity:
20.31% (19 757.50 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 1243
CHFJPY 9
NQ100.R 8
GBPJPY 4
USDCHF 1
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 107K
CHFJPY -1.8K
NQ100.R 856
GBPJPY -783
USDCHF -61
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 526K
CHFJPY -6.9K
NQ100.R 8.2K
GBPJPY -3.6K
USDCHF -148
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +5 953.96 USD
Worst trade: -9 502 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 17
Maximum consecutive losses: 15
Maximal consecutive profit: +39 118.10 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -9 467.79 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MaxrichGroup-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

PHP-LiveLiquidity1
0.00 × 1
Darwinex-LiveUK
0.00 × 2
ATCBrokers-US Live
0.00 × 2
CFHMarkets-Real
0.00 × 1
AGMGroupLtd-Real
0.00 × 8
OctaFX-Real9
0.00 × 2
MetasGroup-Live
0.00 × 2
QTrade-Server
0.00 × 1
CryptoRocket-Real3
0.00 × 1
Tickmill-Live10
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live12
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live27
0.00 × 1
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
0.00 × 1
RoboForex-ProCent-5
0.00 × 2
RoboForex-Prime
0.00 × 3
Exness-Real16
0.00 × 2
Exness-Real29
0.00 × 2
TradeNation-LiveBravo
0.00 × 1
NetoTrade-Primary
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real33
0.00 × 2
SVSFX-Live
0.00 × 1
ADSS-Demo
0.00 × 5
NAS-Real
0.00 × 8
FXOpenAU-ECN Live Server
0.00 × 1
282 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
for those want to trade gold please join. 
No reviews
2025.12.09 10:53
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.04 20:02
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.26 16:44
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.24 21:31
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.24 15:11
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.20 14:51
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.20 11:19
80% of growth achieved within 8 days. This comprises 4.52% of days out of 177 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.19 15:59
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.18 11:35
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.27 15:53
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.27 13:53
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.27 12:53
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.27 09:13
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.27 04:19
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.24 08:12
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.24 03:51
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.19 22:40
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.16 23:51
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.16 20:41
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.16 17:31
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Gold Specialists
30 USD per month
261%
0
0
USD
145K
USD
31
0%
1 265
46%
94%
1.45
82.80
USD
26%
1:50
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.