- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
1 265
Profit Trades:
592 (46.79%)
Loss Trades:
673 (53.20%)
Best trade:
5 953.96 USD
Worst trade:
-9 502.00 USD
Gross Profit:
335 586.75 USD (1 833 751 pips)
Gross Loss:
-230 839.16 USD (1 310 534 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
17 (39 118.10 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
39 118.10 USD (17)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.11
Trading activity:
94.11%
Max deposit load:
12.05%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
48
Avg holding time:
17 hours
Recovery Factor:
3.12
Long Trades:
876 (69.25%)
Short Trades:
389 (30.75%)
Profit Factor:
1.45
Expected Payoff:
82.80 USD
Average Profit:
566.87 USD
Average Loss:
-343.00 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
25 (-9 467.79 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-10 101.41 USD (15)
Monthly growth:
20.70%
Annual Forecast:
251.22%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
9 027.70 USD
Maximal:
33 590.80 USD (25.73%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
25.66% (33 590.80 USD)
By Equity:
20.31% (19 757.50 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|1243
|CHFJPY
|9
|NQ100.R
|8
|GBPJPY
|4
|USDCHF
|1
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|107K
|CHFJPY
|-1.8K
|NQ100.R
|856
|GBPJPY
|-783
|USDCHF
|-61
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|526K
|CHFJPY
|-6.9K
|NQ100.R
|8.2K
|GBPJPY
|-3.6K
|USDCHF
|-148
|
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
|
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
|
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +5 953.96 USD
Worst trade: -9 502 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 17
Maximum consecutive losses: 15
Maximal consecutive profit: +39 118.10 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -9 467.79 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MaxrichGroup-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
PHP-LiveLiquidity1
|0.00 × 1
|
Darwinex-LiveUK
|0.00 × 2
|
ATCBrokers-US Live
|0.00 × 2
|
CFHMarkets-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
AGMGroupLtd-Real
|0.00 × 8
|
OctaFX-Real9
|0.00 × 2
|
MetasGroup-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
QTrade-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
CryptoRocket-Real3
|0.00 × 1
|
Tickmill-Live10
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live12
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live27
|0.00 × 1
|
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
|0.00 × 1
|
RoboForex-ProCent-5
|0.00 × 2
|
RoboForex-Prime
|0.00 × 3
|
Exness-Real16
|0.00 × 2
|
Exness-Real29
|0.00 × 2
|
TradeNation-LiveBravo
|0.00 × 1
|
NetoTrade-Primary
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real33
|0.00 × 2
|
SVSFX-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ADSS-Demo
|0.00 × 5
|
NAS-Real
|0.00 × 8
|
FXOpenAU-ECN Live Server
|0.00 × 1
