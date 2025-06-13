SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / Bitcoin Chudo
Andrey Kolesnik

Bitcoin Chudo

Andrey Kolesnik
0 reviews
Reliability
30 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 128%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
361
Profit Trades:
121 (33.51%)
Loss Trades:
240 (66.48%)
Best trade:
168.05 USD
Worst trade:
-47.41 USD
Gross Profit:
1 938.93 USD (4 639 962 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 576.81 USD (1 711 829 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
5 (138.93 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
239.88 USD (2)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.05
Trading activity:
7.09%
Max deposit load:
27.91%
Latest trade:
10 hours ago
Trades per week:
11
Avg holding time:
1 hour
Recovery Factor:
1.54
Long Trades:
192 (53.19%)
Short Trades:
169 (46.81%)
Profit Factor:
1.23
Expected Payoff:
1.00 USD
Average Profit:
16.02 USD
Average Loss:
-6.57 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
18 (-136.40 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-136.40 USD (18)
Monthly growth:
33.99%
Annual Forecast:
412.45%
Algo trading:
97%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
100.74 USD
Maximal:
235.53 USD (99.05%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
62.68% (235.53 USD)
By Equity:
12.68% (22.29 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
BTCUSD 236
USDJPY 125
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
BTCUSD 542
USDJPY -180
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
BTCUSD 2.9M
USDJPY -991
2M 4M 6M
2M 4M 6M
2M 4M 6M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +168.05 USD
Worst trade: -47 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 2
Maximum consecutive losses: 18
Maximal consecutive profit: +138.93 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -136.40 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
0.00 × 2
Exness-MT5Real18
0.00 × 1
Opogroup-Server1
0.00 × 1
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
0.00 × 2
UltimaMarkets-Live 1
0.00 × 7
ForexClubBY-MT5 Real Server
0.00 × 7
Eightcap-Live
0.00 × 2
itexsys-Platform
0.00 × 1
VantageFX-Live
0.00 × 4
VTMarkets-Live 2
0.00 × 1
ForexClub-MT5 Real Server
0.00 × 1
OctaFX-Real
0.00 × 1
OxSecurities-Live
0.00 × 2
PUPrime-Live
0.00 × 9
Tickmill-Live
0.00 × 1
XMGlobal-MT5 2
0.00 × 22
FusionMarkets-Live
0.15 × 13
ICTrading-MT5-4
0.40 × 5
Exness-MT5Real28
0.56 × 9
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.66 × 2783
Exness-MT5Real10
0.75 × 4
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.00 × 15
Exness-MT5Real17
1.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
1.35 × 534
13 more...
No reviews
2025.12.29 02:11
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.09 21:16
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.12 08:40
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.27 09:13
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.10 21:52
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.78% of days out of 129 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.29 15:25
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.09.22 14:25
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.91% of days out of 110 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.22 14:25
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.09.22 00:42
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.08.14 13:14
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.08.08 01:29
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.08.06 14:50
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.08.06 11:43
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.08.06 08:36
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.07.31 08:50
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.07.29 07:59
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.07.25 13:13
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.07.25 07:07
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.07.11 15:13
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.07.10 21:48
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Bitcoin Chudo
30 USD per month
128%
0
0
USD
781
USD
30
97%
361
33%
7%
1.22
1.00
USD
63%
1:500
Copy

