Trades:
361
Profit Trades:
121 (33.51%)
Loss Trades:
240 (66.48%)
Best trade:
168.05 USD
Worst trade:
-47.41 USD
Gross Profit:
1 938.93 USD (4 639 962 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 576.81 USD (1 711 829 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
5 (138.93 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
239.88 USD (2)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.05
Trading activity:
7.09%
Max deposit load:
27.91%
Latest trade:
10 hours ago
Trades per week:
11
Avg holding time:
1 hour
Recovery Factor:
1.54
Long Trades:
192 (53.19%)
Short Trades:
169 (46.81%)
Profit Factor:
1.23
Expected Payoff:
1.00 USD
Average Profit:
16.02 USD
Average Loss:
-6.57 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
18 (-136.40 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-136.40 USD (18)
Monthly growth:
33.99%
Annual Forecast:
412.45%
Algo trading:
97%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
100.74 USD
Maximal:
235.53 USD (99.05%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
62.68% (235.53 USD)
By Equity:
12.68% (22.29 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|BTCUSD
|236
|USDJPY
|125
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|BTCUSD
|542
|USDJPY
|-180
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|BTCUSD
|2.9M
|USDJPY
|-991
|
2M 4M 6M
|
2M 4M 6M
|
2M 4M 6M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +168.05 USD
Worst trade: -47 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 2
Maximum consecutive losses: 18
Maximal consecutive profit: +138.93 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -136.40 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
|0.00 × 2
|
Exness-MT5Real18
|0.00 × 1
|
Opogroup-Server1
|0.00 × 1
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
UltimaMarkets-Live 1
|0.00 × 7
|
ForexClubBY-MT5 Real Server
|0.00 × 7
|
Eightcap-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
itexsys-Platform
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageFX-Live
|0.00 × 4
|
VTMarkets-Live 2
|0.00 × 1
|
ForexClub-MT5 Real Server
|0.00 × 1
|
OctaFX-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
OxSecurities-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
PUPrime-Live
|0.00 × 9
|
Tickmill-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
XMGlobal-MT5 2
|0.00 × 22
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|0.15 × 13
|
ICTrading-MT5-4
|0.40 × 5
|
Exness-MT5Real28
|0.56 × 9
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|0.66 × 2783
|
Exness-MT5Real10
|0.75 × 4
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|1.00 × 15
|
Exness-MT5Real17
|1.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|1.35 × 534
