- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
177
Profit Trades:
145 (81.92%)
Loss Trades:
32 (18.08%)
Best trade:
51.52 USD
Worst trade:
-111.54 USD
Gross Profit:
1 990.31 USD (17 408 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 030.05 USD (9 800 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
19 (388.39 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
388.39 USD (19)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.31
Trading activity:
0.22%
Max deposit load:
55.67%
Latest trade:
13 hours ago
Trades per week:
7
Avg holding time:
3 minutes
Recovery Factor:
6.48
Long Trades:
95 (53.67%)
Short Trades:
82 (46.33%)
Profit Factor:
1.93
Expected Payoff:
5.43 USD
Average Profit:
13.73 USD
Average Loss:
-32.19 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-113.20 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-113.20 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
-23.29%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
98%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.36 USD
Maximal:
148.14 USD (11.50%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
33.86% (147.90 USD)
By Equity:
13.42% (59.15 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD.ecn
|176
|BTCUSD.ecn
|1
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD.ecn
|960
|BTCUSD.ecn
|0
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD.ecn
|9K
|BTCUSD.ecn
|-1.4K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +51.52 USD
Worst trade: -112 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 19
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +388.39 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -113.20 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "JustMarkets-Live2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
Feel free to reach me at t.me/agung5twn
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
777 USD per month
558%
0
0
USD
USD
192
USD
USD
29
98%
177
81%
0%
1.93
5.43
USD
USD
34%
1:500