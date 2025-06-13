SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / SPECTRE
Agung Setiawan

SPECTRE

Agung Setiawan
0 reviews
Reliability
29 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 777 USD per month
growth since 2025 558%
JustMarkets-Live2
1:500
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
177
Profit Trades:
145 (81.92%)
Loss Trades:
32 (18.08%)
Best trade:
51.52 USD
Worst trade:
-111.54 USD
Gross Profit:
1 990.31 USD (17 408 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 030.05 USD (9 800 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
19 (388.39 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
388.39 USD (19)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.31
Trading activity:
0.22%
Max deposit load:
55.67%
Latest trade:
13 hours ago
Trades per week:
7
Avg holding time:
3 minutes
Recovery Factor:
6.48
Long Trades:
95 (53.67%)
Short Trades:
82 (46.33%)
Profit Factor:
1.93
Expected Payoff:
5.43 USD
Average Profit:
13.73 USD
Average Loss:
-32.19 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-113.20 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-113.20 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
-23.29%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
98%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.36 USD
Maximal:
148.14 USD (11.50%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
33.86% (147.90 USD)
By Equity:
13.42% (59.15 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD.ecn 176
BTCUSD.ecn 1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD.ecn 960
BTCUSD.ecn 0
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD.ecn 9K
BTCUSD.ecn -1.4K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +51.52 USD
Worst trade: -112 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 19
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +388.39 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -113.20 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "JustMarkets-Live2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

Feel free to reach me at t.me/agung5twn
No reviews
2025.12.02 09:03
No swaps are charged
2025.12.02 09:03
No swaps are charged
2025.12.02 07:50
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.11.20 14:51
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.19 17:09
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.17 15:09
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.17 14:09
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.13 18:52
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.12 18:31
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.16 14:21
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.15 14:07
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.07 15:54
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.22 16:38
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.22 09:12
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.17 13:41
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.12 15:05
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.03 14:40
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.08.25 10:14
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.08.21 08:11
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.08.15 14:15
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
SPECTRE
777 USD per month
558%
0
0
USD
192
USD
29
98%
177
81%
0%
1.93
5.43
USD
34%
1:500
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 5 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.