- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
4 724
Profit Trades:
3 843 (81.35%)
Loss Trades:
881 (18.65%)
Best trade:
1 077.29 USD
Worst trade:
-296.15 USD
Gross Profit:
10 014.70 USD (254 225 pips)
Gross Loss:
-5 445.32 USD (202 893 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
62 (148.87 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
2 377.34 USD (6)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.04
Trading activity:
90.79%
Max deposit load:
9.73%
Latest trade:
8 hours ago
Trades per week:
54
Avg holding time:
13 hours
Recovery Factor:
7.49
Long Trades:
2 748 (58.17%)
Short Trades:
1 976 (41.83%)
Profit Factor:
1.84
Expected Payoff:
0.97 USD
Average Profit:
2.61 USD
Average Loss:
-6.18 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
11 (-41.85 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-570.37 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
6.94%
Annual Forecast:
84.19%
Algo trading:
27%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
152.91 USD
Maximal:
610.37 USD (16.62%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
8.04% (610.37 USD)
By Equity:
44.15% (1 958.71 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|2519
|AUDCAD
|731
|AUDUSD
|620
|AUDNZD
|474
|NZDCAD
|331
|USDJPY
|24
|.US30Cash
|9
|AUDJPY
|5
|NZDUSD
|3
|NZDJPY
|3
|EURCHF
|2
|GBPCHF
|1
|EURUSD
|1
|GBPUSD
|1
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|1.9K
|AUDCAD
|870
|AUDUSD
|897
|AUDNZD
|16
|NZDCAD
|741
|USDJPY
|110
|.US30Cash
|-1
|AUDJPY
|0
|NZDUSD
|0
|NZDJPY
|12
|EURCHF
|-1
|GBPCHF
|7
|EURUSD
|0
|GBPUSD
|-2
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|-8.7K
|AUDCAD
|24K
|AUDUSD
|18K
|AUDNZD
|3.9K
|NZDCAD
|15K
|USDJPY
|755
|.US30Cash
|-1.9K
|AUDJPY
|134
|NZDUSD
|-78
|NZDJPY
|422
|EURCHF
|-8
|GBPCHF
|28
|EURUSD
|-2
|GBPUSD
|-12
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +1 077.29 USD
Worst trade: -296 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 6
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +148.87 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -41.85 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-Prime" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
Exness-Real
|0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live10
|0.00 × 3
FXCL-Main2
|0.00 × 4
Exness-Real17
|0.00 × 3
Exness-Real26
|0.00 × 10
ICMarkets-Live05
|0.00 × 3
TickmillUK-Live03
|0.14 × 7
TradeMaxGlobal-Demo
|0.17 × 6
ICMarkets-Live14
|0.20 × 5
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 4 Server
|0.20 × 49
ICMarketsSC-Live17
|0.33 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|0.46 × 41
Tickmill-Live04
|0.52 × 1321
IronFXBM-Real10
|0.53 × 345
RoboForex-ECN-3
|0.59 × 376
TitanFX-01
|0.68 × 101
RoboMarketsLLC-ECN-2
|0.72 × 18
ICMarkets-Live04
|0.75 × 20
ICMarketsSC-Live04
|0.75 × 4
ICMarkets-Live16
|0.79 × 14
ICMarketsSC-Live03
|0.89 × 232
AMarkets-Real
|1.01 × 85
ICMarketsSC-Live33
|1.03 × 306
Exness-Real28
|1.14 × 14
Alpari-Pro.ECN
|1.32 × 99
