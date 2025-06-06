SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / EAGLE GOLD
Marcelo Machado Da Silva

EAGLE GOLD

Marcelo Machado Da Silva
0 reviews
Reliability
71 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2024 108%
RoboForex-Prime
1:300
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
4 724
Profit Trades:
3 843 (81.35%)
Loss Trades:
881 (18.65%)
Best trade:
1 077.29 USD
Worst trade:
-296.15 USD
Gross Profit:
10 014.70 USD (254 225 pips)
Gross Loss:
-5 445.32 USD (202 893 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
62 (148.87 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
2 377.34 USD (6)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.04
Trading activity:
90.79%
Max deposit load:
9.73%
Latest trade:
8 hours ago
Trades per week:
54
Avg holding time:
13 hours
Recovery Factor:
7.49
Long Trades:
2 748 (58.17%)
Short Trades:
1 976 (41.83%)
Profit Factor:
1.84
Expected Payoff:
0.97 USD
Average Profit:
2.61 USD
Average Loss:
-6.18 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
11 (-41.85 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-570.37 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
6.94%
Annual Forecast:
84.19%
Algo trading:
27%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
152.91 USD
Maximal:
610.37 USD (16.62%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
8.04% (610.37 USD)
By Equity:
44.15% (1 958.71 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 2519
AUDCAD 731
AUDUSD 620
AUDNZD 474
NZDCAD 331
USDJPY 24
.US30Cash 9
AUDJPY 5
NZDUSD 3
NZDJPY 3
EURCHF 2
GBPCHF 1
EURUSD 1
GBPUSD 1
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 1.9K
AUDCAD 870
AUDUSD 897
AUDNZD 16
NZDCAD 741
USDJPY 110
.US30Cash -1
AUDJPY 0
NZDUSD 0
NZDJPY 12
EURCHF -1
GBPCHF 7
EURUSD 0
GBPUSD -2
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD -8.7K
AUDCAD 24K
AUDUSD 18K
AUDNZD 3.9K
NZDCAD 15K
USDJPY 755
.US30Cash -1.9K
AUDJPY 134
NZDUSD -78
NZDJPY 422
EURCHF -8
GBPCHF 28
EURUSD -2
GBPUSD -12
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +1 077.29 USD
Worst trade: -296 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 6
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +148.87 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -41.85 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-Prime" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Exness-Real
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live10
0.00 × 3
FXCL-Main2
0.00 × 4
Exness-Real17
0.00 × 3
Exness-Real26
0.00 × 10
ICMarkets-Live05
0.00 × 3
TickmillUK-Live03
0.14 × 7
TradeMaxGlobal-Demo
0.17 × 6
ICMarkets-Live14
0.20 × 5
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 4 Server
0.20 × 49
ICMarketsSC-Live17
0.33 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.46 × 41
Tickmill-Live04
0.52 × 1321
IronFXBM-Real10
0.53 × 345
RoboForex-ECN-3
0.59 × 376
TitanFX-01
0.68 × 101
RoboMarketsLLC-ECN-2
0.72 × 18
ICMarkets-Live04
0.75 × 20
ICMarketsSC-Live04
0.75 × 4
ICMarkets-Live16
0.79 × 14
ICMarketsSC-Live03
0.89 × 232
AMarkets-Real
1.01 × 85
ICMarketsSC-Live33
1.03 × 306
Exness-Real28
1.14 × 14
Alpari-Pro.ECN
1.32 × 99
51 more...
LINK TO COPY MY TRADES: https://sl1nk.com/2k3q7


No reviews
2025.11.26 14:44
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.26 13:33
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.26 12:33
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.26 11:33
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.26 03:01
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.24 02:31
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.24 01:21
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.24 00:21
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.23 23:21
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.20 17:01
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.13 07:11
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.13 00:51
80% of growth achieved within 22 days. This comprises 4.81% of days out of 457 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.16 18:31
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.16 14:21
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.16 13:21
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.16 12:11
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.16 09:11
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.16 00:47
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.15 17:17
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.10.15 16:17
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
