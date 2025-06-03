SignalsSections
Yui Ming Wan

TIM KSKD_8YR VT955

Yui Ming Wan
0 reviews
Reliability
29 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 18%
VTMarkets-Live 4
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
1 043
Profit Trades:
833 (79.86%)
Loss Trades:
210 (20.13%)
Best trade:
184.94 USD
Worst trade:
-62.93 USD
Gross Profit:
2 764.72 USD (211 762 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 008.88 USD (120 277 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
34 (29.21 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
194.64 USD (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.18
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
2.85%
Latest trade:
4 hours ago
Trades per week:
39
Avg holding time:
4 days
Recovery Factor:
7.20
Long Trades:
594 (56.95%)
Short Trades:
449 (43.05%)
Profit Factor:
2.74
Expected Payoff:
1.68 USD
Average Profit:
3.32 USD
Average Loss:
-4.80 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-44.03 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-150.54 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
2.09%
Annual Forecast:
25.29%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
243.90 USD (2.27%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
2.24% (240.55 USD)
By Equity:
9.18% (943.54 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
EURJPY-VIP 383
USDCNH-VIP 244
AUDCAD-VIP 128
AUDUSD-VIP 98
AUDCHF-VIP 67
NZDCAD-VIP 62
USDCHF-VIP 40
EURCHF-VIP 21
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURJPY-VIP 254
USDCNH-VIP 26
AUDCAD-VIP 245
AUDUSD-VIP 463
AUDCHF-VIP 215
NZDCAD-VIP 160
USDCHF-VIP 277
EURCHF-VIP 116
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURJPY-VIP 4.7K
USDCNH-VIP 4.2K
AUDCAD-VIP 15K
AUDUSD-VIP 26K
AUDCHF-VIP 13K
NZDCAD-VIP 11K
USDCHF-VIP 14K
EURCHF-VIP 6.3K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +184.94 USD
Worst trade: -63 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 3
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +29.21 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -44.03 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "VTMarkets-Live 4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

No reviews
2025.08.12 20:44
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.07.11 11:07
No swaps are charged
2025.07.11 11:07
No swaps are charged
2025.07.10 15:42
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.06.11 20:16
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.06.05 03:10
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.06.04 00:16
Share of trading days is too low
2025.06.04 00:16
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.06.03 18:06
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 2 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.06.03 18:06
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 2 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.06.03 18:06
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.06.03 18:06
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.06.03 18:06
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
