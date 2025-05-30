SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / Pak Ibhas Junica Smart v2
Mahmud

Pak Ibhas Junica Smart v2

Mahmud
0 reviews
Reliability
34 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2025 48%
HFMarketsSV-Live Server 6
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
212
Profit Trades:
172 (81.13%)
Loss Trades:
40 (18.87%)
Best trade:
390.60 USD
Worst trade:
-189.60 USD
Gross Profit:
5 504.54 USD (43 409 pips)
Gross Loss:
-2 524.27 USD (26 629 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
12 (290.85 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
535.13 USD (11)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.21
Trading activity:
96.97%
Max deposit load:
4.38%
Latest trade:
1 hour ago
Trades per week:
1
Avg holding time:
3 days
Recovery Factor:
9.19
Long Trades:
110 (51.89%)
Short Trades:
102 (48.11%)
Profit Factor:
2.18
Expected Payoff:
14.06 USD
Average Profit:
32.00 USD
Average Loss:
-63.11 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-324.45 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-324.45 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
2.87%
Annual Forecast:
34.87%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
324.45 USD (2.69%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
3.91% (324.45 USD)
By Equity:
24.11% (490.55 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
EURUSDr 212
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURUSDr 3K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURUSDr 17K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +390.60 USD
Worst trade: -190 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 11
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +290.85 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -324.45 USD

No reviews
2025.12.24 03:14
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.22 17:41
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.10 22:40
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.10 13:31
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.28 19:40
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.11.27 06:39
No swaps are charged
2025.11.27 06:39
No swaps are charged
2025.11.21 16:23
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.11.19 06:30
No swaps are charged
2025.11.19 06:30
No swaps are charged
2025.11.13 10:21
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.13 07:11
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.04 18:19
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.10.16 07:01
No swaps are charged
2025.10.16 07:01
No swaps are charged
2025.10.08 10:33
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.10.06 08:38
No swaps are charged
2025.10.06 08:38
No swaps are charged
2025.10.03 12:09
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.08.28 11:57
No swaps are charged
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Pak Ibhas Junica Smart v2
30 USD per month
48%
0
0
USD
2K
USD
34
100%
212
81%
97%
2.18
14.06
USD
24%
1:500
Copy

