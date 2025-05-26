SignalsSections
Yui Ming Wan

HILL KSKD_10YR VT484

Yui Ming Wan
0 reviews
Reliability
31 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 15%
VTMarkets-Live 4
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
990
Profit Trades:
803 (81.11%)
Loss Trades:
187 (18.89%)
Best trade:
191.36 USD
Worst trade:
-44.85 USD
Gross Profit:
4 109.27 USD (198 343 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 285.82 USD (106 861 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
37 (82.45 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
255.85 USD (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.23
Trading activity:
99.91%
Max deposit load:
11.02%
Latest trade:
4 hours ago
Trades per week:
34
Avg holding time:
3 days
Recovery Factor:
31.95
Long Trades:
543 (54.85%)
Short Trades:
447 (45.15%)
Profit Factor:
3.20
Expected Payoff:
2.85 USD
Average Profit:
5.12 USD
Average Loss:
-6.88 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-54.07 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-88.36 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
1.48%
Annual Forecast:
17.85%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
88.36 USD (0.40%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.42% (88.36 USD)
By Equity:
42.72% (8 614.43 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
EURJPY-VIP 376
USDCNH-VIP 273
AUDUSD-VIP 100
NZDCAD-VIP 64
AUDCAD-VIP 57
AUDJPY-VIP 48
USDCHF-VIP 43
EURCHF-VIP 16
NZDUSD-VIP 9
AUDNZD-VIP 4
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURJPY-VIP 615
USDCNH-VIP 57
AUDUSD-VIP 453
NZDCAD-VIP 284
AUDCAD-VIP 290
AUDJPY-VIP 392
USDCHF-VIP 514
EURCHF-VIP 134
NZDUSD-VIP 69
AUDNZD-VIP 14
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURJPY-VIP 22K
USDCNH-VIP 2.9K
AUDUSD-VIP 13K
NZDCAD-VIP 11K
AUDCAD-VIP 11K
AUDJPY-VIP 9.2K
USDCHF-VIP 13K
EURCHF-VIP 6.1K
NZDUSD-VIP 3.2K
AUDNZD-VIP 1.2K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +191.36 USD
Worst trade: -45 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 3
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +82.45 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -54.07 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "VTMarkets-Live 4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

No reviews
2025.12.24 02:14
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.23 16:05
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.23 15:02
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.23 14:02
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.23 01:50
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.19 08:23
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.15 05:32
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.15 03:32
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.10 04:22
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.10 03:22
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.21 02:31
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.20 22:21
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.20 14:51
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.19 17:09
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.19 15:59
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.19 14:59
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.14 01:14
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.13 22:03
High current drawdown in 35% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.13 19:52
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.13 16:41
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
