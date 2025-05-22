SignalsSections
Firmiano Diniz Borges

Copy Fdb Invest

Firmiano Diniz Borges
0 reviews
Reliability
37 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 1000 USD per month
growth since 2025 62%
4xCube-MT5
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
703
Profit Trades:
588 (83.64%)
Loss Trades:
115 (16.36%)
Best trade:
160.12 USD
Worst trade:
-713.28 USD
Gross Profit:
9 200.15 USD (87 325 pips)
Gross Loss:
-5 510.95 USD (33 893 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
70 (495.73 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
807.18 USD (31)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.14
Trading activity:
98.73%
Max deposit load:
6.25%
Latest trade:
3 hours ago
Trades per week:
23
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
4.58
Long Trades:
358 (50.92%)
Short Trades:
345 (49.08%)
Profit Factor:
1.67
Expected Payoff:
5.25 USD
Average Profit:
15.65 USD
Average Loss:
-47.92 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
13 (-165.92 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-713.28 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
11.26%
Annual Forecast:
136.63%
Algo trading:
96%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
157.29 USD
Maximal:
806.12 USD (8.24%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
9.87% (715.98 USD)
By Equity:
29.99% (1 984.69 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
NZDCADxx 391
AUDCADxx 296
AUDNZDxx 16
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
NZDCADxx 1.4K
AUDCADxx 2.2K
AUDNZDxx 97
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
NZDCADxx 18K
AUDCADxx 34K
AUDNZDxx 2.2K
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +160.12 USD
Worst trade: -713 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 31
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +495.73 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -165.92 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "4xCube-MT5" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

Disclaimer:

- Risk Disclosure:
- Rentabilidade passada não é garantia de resultados futuros;
- Operações com CFD's possuem alto nível de alavancagem. Ao investir no mercado financeiro certifique-se que você compreende os riscos envolvidos em operações alavancadas;
- Há riscos substanciais envolvidos na negociação de instrumentos financeiros, com potencial de perda de capital.
No reviews
2025.12.17 21:57
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.10 01:19
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.05 08:39
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.04 19:02
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.28 13:18
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.27 06:39
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.07 16:50
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.07 01:07
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.29 11:43
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.27 01:09
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.08.13 10:18
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.13 07:06
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.07.30 14:26
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.07.29 07:59
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.06.25 00:01
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.05.22 20:02
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
