- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
703
Profit Trades:
588 (83.64%)
Loss Trades:
115 (16.36%)
Best trade:
160.12 USD
Worst trade:
-713.28 USD
Gross Profit:
9 200.15 USD (87 325 pips)
Gross Loss:
-5 510.95 USD (33 893 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
70 (495.73 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
807.18 USD (31)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.14
Trading activity:
98.73%
Max deposit load:
6.25%
Latest trade:
3 hours ago
Trades per week:
23
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
4.58
Long Trades:
358 (50.92%)
Short Trades:
345 (49.08%)
Profit Factor:
1.67
Expected Payoff:
5.25 USD
Average Profit:
15.65 USD
Average Loss:
-47.92 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
13 (-165.92 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-713.28 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
11.26%
Annual Forecast:
136.63%
Algo trading:
96%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
157.29 USD
Maximal:
806.12 USD (8.24%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
9.87% (715.98 USD)
By Equity:
29.99% (1 984.69 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|NZDCADxx
|391
|AUDCADxx
|296
|AUDNZDxx
|16
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|NZDCADxx
|1.4K
|AUDCADxx
|2.2K
|AUDNZDxx
|97
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|NZDCADxx
|18K
|AUDCADxx
|34K
|AUDNZDxx
|2.2K
|
20K 40K 60K
|
20K 40K 60K
|
20K 40K 60K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +160.12 USD
Worst trade: -713 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 31
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +495.73 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -165.92 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "4xCube-MT5" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
Disclaimer:
- Risk Disclosure:
- Rentabilidade passada não é garantia de resultados futuros;
- Operações com CFD's possuem alto nível de alavancagem. Ao investir no mercado financeiro certifique-se que você compreende os riscos envolvidos em operações alavancadas;
- Há riscos substanciais envolvidos na negociação de instrumentos financeiros, com potencial de perda de capital.
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
1000 USD per month
62%
0
0
USD
USD
8.1K
USD
USD
37
96%
703
83%
99%
1.66
5.25
USD
USD
30%
1:500