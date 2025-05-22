- Growth
Trades:
155
Profit Trades:
146 (94.19%)
Loss Trades:
9 (5.81%)
Best trade:
606.27 USD
Worst trade:
-519.39 USD
Gross Profit:
5 703.61 USD (14 231 pips)
Gross Loss:
-659.84 USD (1 758 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
26 (888.74 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 284.45 USD (21)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.45
Trading activity:
87.19%
Max deposit load:
1.32%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
7
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
9.71
Long Trades:
71 (45.81%)
Short Trades:
84 (54.19%)
Profit Factor:
8.64
Expected Payoff:
32.54 USD
Average Profit:
39.07 USD
Average Loss:
-73.32 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
1 (-519.39 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-519.39 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
1.28%
Annual Forecast:
15.55%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
519.39 USD (0.97%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.97% (519.39 USD)
By Equity:
5.22% (2 765.24 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDCADxx
|155
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|AUDCADxx
|5K
|
2K 4K 6K
|
2K 4K 6K
|
2K 4K 6K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|AUDCADxx
|13K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +606.27 USD
Worst trade: -519 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 21
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +888.74 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -519.39 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "4xCube-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
10%
0
0
USD
USD
55K
USD
USD
31
100%
155
94%
87%
8.64
32.54
USD
USD
5%
1:500