Andre Luiz Batista Da Paixao

VPX CORP 4XC 20PC AO ANO

Andre Luiz Batista Da Paixao
0 reviews
Reliability
31 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2025 10%
4xCube-Live
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
155
Profit Trades:
146 (94.19%)
Loss Trades:
9 (5.81%)
Best trade:
606.27 USD
Worst trade:
-519.39 USD
Gross Profit:
5 703.61 USD (14 231 pips)
Gross Loss:
-659.84 USD (1 758 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
26 (888.74 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 284.45 USD (21)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.45
Trading activity:
87.19%
Max deposit load:
1.32%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
7
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
9.71
Long Trades:
71 (45.81%)
Short Trades:
84 (54.19%)
Profit Factor:
8.64
Expected Payoff:
32.54 USD
Average Profit:
39.07 USD
Average Loss:
-73.32 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
1 (-519.39 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-519.39 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
1.28%
Annual Forecast:
15.55%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
519.39 USD (0.97%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.97% (519.39 USD)
By Equity:
5.22% (2 765.24 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
AUDCADxx 155
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
AUDCADxx 5K
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
AUDCADxx 13K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +606.27 USD
Worst trade: -519 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 21
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +888.74 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -519.39 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "4xCube-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

20% AO ANO
No reviews
2025.07.31 19:10
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.07.02 07:48
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.06.02 05:43
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.05.23 07:17
Share of trading days is too low
2025.05.23 07:17
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.05.22 16:57
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.05.22 16:57
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.05.22 16:57
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.05.22 16:57
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.05.22 16:57
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
