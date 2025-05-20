- Growth
Trades:
41
Profit Trades:
16 (39.02%)
Loss Trades:
25 (60.98%)
Best trade:
53.03 USD
Worst trade:
-13.42 USD
Gross Profit:
236.27 USD (7 540 pips)
Gross Loss:
-141.83 USD (4 594 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
3 (63.73 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
63.73 USD (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.19
Trading activity:
4.89%
Max deposit load:
5.40%
Latest trade:
5 days ago
Trades per week:
2
Avg holding time:
4 hours
Recovery Factor:
2.18
Long Trades:
32 (78.05%)
Short Trades:
9 (21.95%)
Profit Factor:
1.67
Expected Payoff:
2.30 USD
Average Profit:
14.77 USD
Average Loss:
-5.67 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
7 (-34.24 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-34.24 USD (7)
Monthly growth:
14.40%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
10.14 USD
Maximal:
43.42 USD (10.49%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
20.23% (43.28 USD)
By Equity:
3.13% (6.53 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|USDJPY
|41
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|USDJPY
|94
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|USDJPY
|2.9K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +53.03 USD
Worst trade: -13 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 3
Maximum consecutive losses: 7
Maximal consecutive profit: +63.73 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -34.24 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
itexsys-Platform
|0.00 × 1
|
OxSecurities-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Opogroup-Server1
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|0.00 × 1
|
ICTrading-MT5-4
|0.40 × 5
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|0.66 × 2783
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|1.00 × 15
|
Exness-MT5Real10
|1.00 × 3
|
Exness-MT5Real17
|1.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|1.35 × 534
|
Exness-MT5Real31
|1.97 × 33
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|2.00 × 1
|
Earnex-Trade
|3.78 × 50
|
Exness-MT5Real33
|4.27 × 26
|
Exness-MT5Real28
|5.00 × 1
|
AdmiralMarkets-Live
|5.43 × 7
|
KuberaCapitalMarkets-Server
|5.47 × 540
|
RoboForex-Pro
|9.83 × 54
|
Weltrade-Real
|11.21 × 39
|
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
|11.50 × 4
|
FBS-Real
|11.50 × 4
|
Swissquote-Server
|25.00 × 1
Hello everyone!
Default settings.
Risk per trade = 3%.
We are waiting for your comments!
Best regards!
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
31%
0
0
USD
USD
155
USD
USD
31
100%
41
39%
5%
1.66
2.30
USD
USD
20%
1:500