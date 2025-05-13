- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
719
Profit Trades:
481 (66.89%)
Loss Trades:
238 (33.10%)
Best trade:
82.57 USD
Worst trade:
-83.97 USD
Gross Profit:
1 665.56 USD (162 530 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 052.34 USD (104 109 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
15 (59.92 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
129.16 USD (6)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.11
Trading activity:
19.87%
Max deposit load:
113.69%
Latest trade:
20 hours ago
Trades per week:
1
Avg holding time:
2 hours
Recovery Factor:
5.71
Long Trades:
426 (59.25%)
Short Trades:
293 (40.75%)
Profit Factor:
1.58
Expected Payoff:
0.85 USD
Average Profit:
3.46 USD
Average Loss:
-4.42 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
18 (-24.38 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-95.33 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
39.29%
Annual Forecast:
476.73%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
107.45 USD (9.79%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
71.48% (84.83 USD)
By Equity:
64.48% (129.31 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|GOLD
|686
|GOLD_DEC25
|15
|GOLD_JUN25
|14
|GOLD_AUG25
|4
|
200 400 600
|
200 400 600
|
200 400 600
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|GOLD
|488
|GOLD_DEC25
|22
|GOLD_JUN25
|100
|GOLD_AUG25
|3
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|GOLD
|46K
|GOLD_DEC25
|2.2K
|GOLD_JUN25
|9.7K
|GOLD_AUG25
|239
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +82.57 USD
Worst trade: -84 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 6
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +59.92 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -24.38 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Ava-Real 4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
The maximum drop of 50% was because some funds were withdrawn, and when the balance was 100, I forgot about a pending order.
My trading costs are $0.3-0.4. If the costs are lower, monthly profits could increase by 1%-3%.
No reviews
