Hua Jun Liu

Huazi

Hua Jun Liu
0 reviews
Reliability
35 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 404%
Ava-Real 4
1:400
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
719
Profit Trades:
481 (66.89%)
Loss Trades:
238 (33.10%)
Best trade:
82.57 USD
Worst trade:
-83.97 USD
Gross Profit:
1 665.56 USD (162 530 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 052.34 USD (104 109 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
15 (59.92 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
129.16 USD (6)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.11
Trading activity:
19.87%
Max deposit load:
113.69%
Latest trade:
20 hours ago
Trades per week:
1
Avg holding time:
2 hours
Recovery Factor:
5.71
Long Trades:
426 (59.25%)
Short Trades:
293 (40.75%)
Profit Factor:
1.58
Expected Payoff:
0.85 USD
Average Profit:
3.46 USD
Average Loss:
-4.42 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
18 (-24.38 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-95.33 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
39.29%
Annual Forecast:
476.73%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
107.45 USD (9.79%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
71.48% (84.83 USD)
By Equity:
64.48% (129.31 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
GOLD 686
GOLD_DEC25 15
GOLD_JUN25 14
GOLD_AUG25 4
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GOLD 488
GOLD_DEC25 22
GOLD_JUN25 100
GOLD_AUG25 3
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GOLD 46K
GOLD_DEC25 2.2K
GOLD_JUN25 9.7K
GOLD_AUG25 239
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +82.57 USD
Worst trade: -84 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 6
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +59.92 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -24.38 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Ava-Real 4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

The maximum drop of 50% was because some funds were withdrawn, and when the balance was 100, I forgot about a pending order.

My trading costs are $0.3-0.4. If the costs are lower, monthly profits could increase by 1%-3%.


No reviews
2026.01.05 18:09
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.01.05 15:06
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.23 16:05
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.23 15:02
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.22 23:47
High current drawdown in 34% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.18 19:08
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.15 18:06
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.15 14:00
80% of growth achieved within 5 days. This comprises 2.24% of days out of 223 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.12 15:32
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.12 11:08
High current drawdown in 43% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.28 09:07
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.20 18:01
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.10 19:43
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.10 15:34
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.30 10:47
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.30 09:38
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.06 09:38
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.10.05 07:24
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.04 13:24
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.22 07:12
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.