Trades:
324
Profit Trades:
270 (83.33%)
Loss Trades:
54 (16.67%)
Best trade:
13.87 EUR
Worst trade:
-9.43 EUR
Gross Profit:
363.92 EUR (54 517 pips)
Gross Loss:
-122.66 EUR (18 130 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
35 (30.55 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
30.55 EUR (35)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.34
Trading activity:
93.17%
Max deposit load:
2.88%
Latest trade:
11 hours ago
Trades per week:
27
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
14.48
Long Trades:
136 (41.98%)
Short Trades:
188 (58.02%)
Profit Factor:
2.97
Expected Payoff:
0.74 EUR
Average Profit:
1.35 EUR
Average Loss:
-2.27 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-16.66 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-16.66 EUR (3)
Monthly growth:
2.87%
Annual Forecast:
34.78%
Algo trading:
82%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 EUR
Maximal:
16.66 EUR (1.02%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
1.02% (16.66 EUR)
By Equity:
12.03% (207.44 EUR)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|NZDCAD+
|158
|AUDCAD+
|117
|AUDNZD+
|28
|GBPJPY+
|10
|CHFJPY+
|6
|EURUSD+
|2
|USDJPY+
|2
|CADCHF+
|1
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|NZDCAD+
|94
|AUDCAD+
|109
|AUDNZD+
|31
|GBPJPY+
|25
|CHFJPY+
|12
|EURUSD+
|-2
|USDJPY+
|6
|CADCHF+
|1
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|NZDCAD+
|8.2K
|AUDCAD+
|15K
|AUDNZD+
|6.4K
|GBPJPY+
|4.4K
|CHFJPY+
|2K
|EURUSD+
|4
|USDJPY+
|965
|CADCHF+
|87
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +13.87 EUR
Worst trade: -9 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 35
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +30.55 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -16.66 EUR
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "STARTRADERFinancial-Live4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
Low/medium risk
Drawdown under control
Only two pairs:
• aud/cad
• nzd/cad
Full algo trading
Min cap. 1000 $
Leverage 1:500
No reviews
