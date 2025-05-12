SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / HYPERION
Sante Berardi

HYPERION

Sante Berardi
0 reviews
Reliability
33 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 16%
STARTRADERFinancial-Live4
1:500
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
324
Profit Trades:
270 (83.33%)
Loss Trades:
54 (16.67%)
Best trade:
13.87 EUR
Worst trade:
-9.43 EUR
Gross Profit:
363.92 EUR (54 517 pips)
Gross Loss:
-122.66 EUR (18 130 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
35 (30.55 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
30.55 EUR (35)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.34
Trading activity:
93.17%
Max deposit load:
2.88%
Latest trade:
11 hours ago
Trades per week:
27
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
14.48
Long Trades:
136 (41.98%)
Short Trades:
188 (58.02%)
Profit Factor:
2.97
Expected Payoff:
0.74 EUR
Average Profit:
1.35 EUR
Average Loss:
-2.27 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-16.66 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-16.66 EUR (3)
Monthly growth:
2.87%
Annual Forecast:
34.78%
Algo trading:
82%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 EUR
Maximal:
16.66 EUR (1.02%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
1.02% (16.66 EUR)
By Equity:
12.03% (207.44 EUR)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
NZDCAD+ 158
AUDCAD+ 117
AUDNZD+ 28
GBPJPY+ 10
CHFJPY+ 6
EURUSD+ 2
USDJPY+ 2
CADCHF+ 1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
NZDCAD+ 94
AUDCAD+ 109
AUDNZD+ 31
GBPJPY+ 25
CHFJPY+ 12
EURUSD+ -2
USDJPY+ 6
CADCHF+ 1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
NZDCAD+ 8.2K
AUDCAD+ 15K
AUDNZD+ 6.4K
GBPJPY+ 4.4K
CHFJPY+ 2K
EURUSD+ 4
USDJPY+ 965
CADCHF+ 87
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +13.87 EUR
Worst trade: -9 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 35
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +30.55 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -16.66 EUR

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "STARTRADERFinancial-Live4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

Low/medium risk

Drawdown under control

Only two pairs:

• aud/cad

• nzd/cad

Full algo trading

Min cap. 1000 $

Leverage 1:500


No reviews
2025.07.21 14:24
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.05.28 02:56
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.05.15 12:23
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.05.15 11:23
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.05.12 12:51
Low trading activity - only 1 trades detected in the last month
2025.05.12 12:51
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.05.12 12:51
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
HYPERION
30 USD per month
16%
0
0
USD
1.7K
EUR
33
82%
324
83%
93%
2.96
0.74
EUR
12%
1:500
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.