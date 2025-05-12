- Growth
Trades:
1 908
Profit Trades:
1 556 (81.55%)
Loss Trades:
352 (18.45%)
Best trade:
188.61 USD
Worst trade:
-63.21 USD
Gross Profit:
5 686.33 USD (408 929 pips)
Gross Loss:
-2 466.80 USD (247 849 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
31 (44.91 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
212.50 USD (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.16
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
4.80%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
74
Avg holding time:
3 days
Recovery Factor:
13.40
Long Trades:
1 015 (53.20%)
Short Trades:
893 (46.80%)
Profit Factor:
2.31
Expected Payoff:
1.69 USD
Average Profit:
3.65 USD
Average Loss:
-7.01 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
6 (-238.55 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-238.55 USD (6)
Monthly growth:
3.09%
Annual Forecast:
37.48%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
240.19 USD (2.09%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
2.15% (238.21 USD)
By Equity:
41.24% (4 231.04 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|GBPAUD-VIP
|572
|EURJPY-VIP
|437
|GBPNZD-VIP
|366
|AUDCAD-VIP
|151
|AUDUSD-VIP
|116
|EURUSD-VIP
|98
|AUDCHF-VIP
|82
|AUDNZD-VIP
|66
|EURCHF-VIP
|20
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|GBPAUD-VIP
|382
|EURJPY-VIP
|276
|GBPNZD-VIP
|706
|AUDCAD-VIP
|296
|AUDUSD-VIP
|534
|EURUSD-VIP
|493
|AUDCHF-VIP
|262
|AUDNZD-VIP
|159
|EURCHF-VIP
|112
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|GBPAUD-VIP
|9K
|EURJPY-VIP
|5.9K
|GBPNZD-VIP
|38K
|AUDCAD-VIP
|18K
|AUDUSD-VIP
|31K
|EURUSD-VIP
|19K
|AUDCHF-VIP
|16K
|AUDNZD-VIP
|20K
|EURCHF-VIP
|6.2K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +188.61 USD
Worst trade: -63 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 3
Maximum consecutive losses: 6
Maximal consecutive profit: +44.91 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -238.55 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "VTMarkets-Live 4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
