Yui Ming Wan

CHONG RLKS_8YR_1M_2M VT209

Yui Ming Wan
0 reviews
Reliability
33 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2025 35%
VTMarkets-Live 4
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
1 908
Profit Trades:
1 556 (81.55%)
Loss Trades:
352 (18.45%)
Best trade:
188.61 USD
Worst trade:
-63.21 USD
Gross Profit:
5 686.33 USD (408 929 pips)
Gross Loss:
-2 466.80 USD (247 849 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
31 (44.91 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
212.50 USD (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.16
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
4.80%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
74
Avg holding time:
3 days
Recovery Factor:
13.40
Long Trades:
1 015 (53.20%)
Short Trades:
893 (46.80%)
Profit Factor:
2.31
Expected Payoff:
1.69 USD
Average Profit:
3.65 USD
Average Loss:
-7.01 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
6 (-238.55 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-238.55 USD (6)
Monthly growth:
3.09%
Annual Forecast:
37.48%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
240.19 USD (2.09%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
2.15% (238.21 USD)
By Equity:
41.24% (4 231.04 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
GBPAUD-VIP 572
EURJPY-VIP 437
GBPNZD-VIP 366
AUDCAD-VIP 151
AUDUSD-VIP 116
EURUSD-VIP 98
AUDCHF-VIP 82
AUDNZD-VIP 66
EURCHF-VIP 20
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GBPAUD-VIP 382
EURJPY-VIP 276
GBPNZD-VIP 706
AUDCAD-VIP 296
AUDUSD-VIP 534
EURUSD-VIP 493
AUDCHF-VIP 262
AUDNZD-VIP 159
EURCHF-VIP 112
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GBPAUD-VIP 9K
EURJPY-VIP 5.9K
GBPNZD-VIP 38K
AUDCAD-VIP 18K
AUDUSD-VIP 31K
EURUSD-VIP 19K
AUDCHF-VIP 16K
AUDNZD-VIP 20K
EURCHF-VIP 6.2K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +188.61 USD
Worst trade: -63 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 3
Maximum consecutive losses: 6
Maximal consecutive profit: +44.91 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -238.55 USD

