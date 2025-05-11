SignalsSections
Yui Ming Wan

STEVE_M KSKD_10YR VT117

Yui Ming Wan
0 reviews
Reliability
33 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 16%
VTMarkets-Live 4
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
1 041
Profit Trades:
841 (80.78%)
Loss Trades:
200 (19.21%)
Best trade:
187.98 USD
Worst trade:
-45.11 USD
Gross Profit:
4 335.71 USD (218 143 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 306.15 USD (111 780 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
37 (82.71 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
216.67 USD (21)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.24
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
9.74%
Latest trade:
4 hours ago
Trades per week:
33
Avg holding time:
3 days
Recovery Factor:
23.39
Long Trades:
575 (55.24%)
Short Trades:
466 (44.76%)
Profit Factor:
3.32
Expected Payoff:
2.91 USD
Average Profit:
5.16 USD
Average Loss:
-6.53 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-37.69 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-129.50 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
1.41%
Annual Forecast:
17.05%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
129.50 USD (0.58%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.61% (129.50 USD)
By Equity:
35.44% (7 146.93 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
EURJPY-VIP 379
USDCNH-VIP 265
AUDUSD-VIP 113
NZDCAD-VIP 69
AUDJPY-VIP 60
AUDCAD-VIP 59
USDCHF-VIP 47
NZDUSD-VIP 26
EURCHF-VIP 20
AUDNZD-VIP 3
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURJPY-VIP 602
USDCNH-VIP 56
AUDUSD-VIP 473
NZDCAD-VIP 293
AUDJPY-VIP 413
AUDCAD-VIP 303
USDCHF-VIP 540
NZDUSD-VIP 196
EURCHF-VIP 144
AUDNZD-VIP 11
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURJPY-VIP 21K
USDCNH-VIP 2.9K
AUDUSD-VIP 15K
NZDCAD-VIP 12K
AUDJPY-VIP 13K
AUDCAD-VIP 13K
USDCHF-VIP 15K
NZDUSD-VIP 8.7K
EURCHF-VIP 7.8K
AUDNZD-VIP 1.2K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +187.98 USD
Worst trade: -45 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 21
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +82.71 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -37.69 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "VTMarkets-Live 4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

No reviews
2025.11.13 08:11
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.13 06:11
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.13 01:51
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.13 00:51
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.07.21 00:40
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.07.11 11:07
No swaps are charged
2025.07.11 11:07
No swaps are charged
2025.07.10 01:34
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.05.15 11:23
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.05.13 07:23
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.05.12 07:03
Share of trading days is too low
2025.05.12 07:03
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.05.11 14:33
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.05.11 14:33
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.05.11 14:33
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.05.11 14:33
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.05.11 14:33
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
