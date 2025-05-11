SignalsSections
Yui Ming Wan

STEVE_M RLKS_10YR_1M_2M VT071

Yui Ming Wan
0 reviews
Reliability
33 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2025 28%
VTMarkets-Live 4
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
2 217
Profit Trades:
1 797 (81.05%)
Loss Trades:
420 (18.94%)
Best trade:
546.99 USD
Worst trade:
-130.89 USD
Gross Profit:
10 345.15 USD (449 412 pips)
Gross Loss:
-4 716.44 USD (275 310 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
38 (105.96 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
710.83 USD (2)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.13
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
4.26%
Latest trade:
1 hour ago
Trades per week:
69
Avg holding time:
4 days
Recovery Factor:
8.20
Long Trades:
1 106 (49.89%)
Short Trades:
1 111 (50.11%)
Profit Factor:
2.19
Expected Payoff:
2.54 USD
Average Profit:
5.76 USD
Average Loss:
-11.23 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
6 (-652.51 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-652.51 USD (6)
Monthly growth:
3.66%
Annual Forecast:
44.37%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
686.24 USD (2.84%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
2.84% (686.24 USD)
By Equity:
43.80% (8 980.44 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
GBPAUD-VIP 463
EURJPY-VIP 397
GBPNZD-VIP 355
USDCHF-VIP 246
AUDSGD-VIP 195
AUDCAD-VIP 187
AUDUSD-VIP 110
AUDCHF-VIP 79
CHFJPY-VIP 73
USDSGD-VIP 38
AUDJPY-VIP 34
EURCHF-VIP 22
CADCHF-VIP 18
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GBPAUD-VIP 983
EURJPY-VIP 624
GBPNZD-VIP 1.2K
USDCHF-VIP 564
AUDSGD-VIP 217
AUDCAD-VIP 431
AUDUSD-VIP 470
AUDCHF-VIP 403
CHFJPY-VIP 105
USDSGD-VIP 124
AUDJPY-VIP 92
EURCHF-VIP 173
CADCHF-VIP 233
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GBPAUD-VIP 14K
EURJPY-VIP 26K
GBPNZD-VIP 36K
USDCHF-VIP 16K
AUDSGD-VIP 11K
AUDCAD-VIP 15K
AUDUSD-VIP 14K
AUDCHF-VIP 17K
CHFJPY-VIP 7.5K
USDSGD-VIP 6.3K
AUDJPY-VIP 5.5K
EURCHF-VIP 6.5K
CADCHF-VIP 1K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "VTMarkets-Live 4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

No reviews
