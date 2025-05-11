- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
2 217
Profit Trades:
1 797 (81.05%)
Loss Trades:
420 (18.94%)
Best trade:
546.99 USD
Worst trade:
-130.89 USD
Gross Profit:
10 345.15 USD (449 412 pips)
Gross Loss:
-4 716.44 USD (275 310 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
38 (105.96 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
710.83 USD (2)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.13
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
4.26%
Latest trade:
1 hour ago
Trades per week:
69
Avg holding time:
4 days
Recovery Factor:
8.20
Long Trades:
1 106 (49.89%)
Short Trades:
1 111 (50.11%)
Profit Factor:
2.19
Expected Payoff:
2.54 USD
Average Profit:
5.76 USD
Average Loss:
-11.23 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
6 (-652.51 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-652.51 USD (6)
Monthly growth:
3.66%
Annual Forecast:
44.37%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
686.24 USD (2.84%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
2.84% (686.24 USD)
By Equity:
43.80% (8 980.44 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|GBPAUD-VIP
|463
|EURJPY-VIP
|397
|GBPNZD-VIP
|355
|USDCHF-VIP
|246
|AUDSGD-VIP
|195
|AUDCAD-VIP
|187
|AUDUSD-VIP
|110
|AUDCHF-VIP
|79
|CHFJPY-VIP
|73
|USDSGD-VIP
|38
|AUDJPY-VIP
|34
|EURCHF-VIP
|22
|CADCHF-VIP
|18
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|GBPAUD-VIP
|983
|EURJPY-VIP
|624
|GBPNZD-VIP
|1.2K
|USDCHF-VIP
|564
|AUDSGD-VIP
|217
|AUDCAD-VIP
|431
|AUDUSD-VIP
|470
|AUDCHF-VIP
|403
|CHFJPY-VIP
|105
|USDSGD-VIP
|124
|AUDJPY-VIP
|92
|EURCHF-VIP
|173
|CADCHF-VIP
|233
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|GBPAUD-VIP
|14K
|EURJPY-VIP
|26K
|GBPNZD-VIP
|36K
|USDCHF-VIP
|16K
|AUDSGD-VIP
|11K
|AUDCAD-VIP
|15K
|AUDUSD-VIP
|14K
|AUDCHF-VIP
|17K
|CHFJPY-VIP
|7.5K
|USDSGD-VIP
|6.3K
|AUDJPY-VIP
|5.5K
|EURCHF-VIP
|6.5K
|CADCHF-VIP
|1K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +546.99 USD
Worst trade: -131 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 2
Maximum consecutive losses: 6
Maximal consecutive profit: +105.96 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -652.51 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "VTMarkets-Live 4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
