Yui Ming Wan

JASON RKDM_10YR VT050

Yui Ming Wan
0 reviews
Reliability
33 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 18%
VTMarkets-Live 4
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
787
Profit Trades:
634 (80.55%)
Loss Trades:
153 (19.44%)
Best trade:
1 436.34 USD
Worst trade:
-236.51 USD
Gross Profit:
5 874.98 USD (176 875 pips)
Gross Loss:
-2 215.89 USD (99 617 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
27 (68.78 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
2 100.01 USD (8)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.08
Trading activity:
99.41%
Max deposit load:
5.23%
Latest trade:
3 hours ago
Trades per week:
28
Avg holding time:
5 days
Recovery Factor:
2.55
Long Trades:
373 (47.40%)
Short Trades:
414 (52.60%)
Profit Factor:
2.65
Expected Payoff:
4.65 USD
Average Profit:
9.27 USD
Average Loss:
-14.48 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
9 (-1 437.44 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 437.44 USD (9)
Monthly growth:
5.30%
Annual Forecast:
64.30%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
1 437.44 USD (5.85%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
5.85% (1 437.44 USD)
By Equity:
25.55% (5 132.03 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
USDCNH-VIP 267
EURJPY-VIP 212
NZDCAD-VIP 68
AUDCAD-VIP 60
USDCHF-VIP 49
AUDUSD-VIP 35
NZDUSD-VIP 28
AUDNZD-VIP 24
EURCHF-VIP 21
AUDCHF-VIP 13
CADCHF-VIP 7
CHFJPY-VIP 3
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
USDCNH-VIP 71
EURJPY-VIP 357
NZDCAD-VIP 331
AUDCAD-VIP 324
USDCHF-VIP 674
AUDUSD-VIP 307
NZDUSD-VIP 231
AUDNZD-VIP 699
EURCHF-VIP 202
AUDCHF-VIP 161
CADCHF-VIP 293
CHFJPY-VIP 8
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
USDCNH-VIP 3.1K
EURJPY-VIP 17K
NZDCAD-VIP 12K
AUDCAD-VIP 12K
USDCHF-VIP 15K
AUDUSD-VIP 12K
NZDUSD-VIP 9.6K
AUDNZD-VIP -18K
EURCHF-VIP 8.2K
AUDCHF-VIP 3.9K
CADCHF-VIP 645
CHFJPY-VIP 1.1K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +1 436.34 USD
Worst trade: -237 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 8
Maximum consecutive losses: 9
Maximal consecutive profit: +68.78 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -1 437.44 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "VTMarkets-Live 4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

No reviews
2025.07.16 05:36
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.07.15 03:14
No swaps are charged
2025.07.15 03:14
No swaps are charged
2025.07.10 01:34
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.05.27 21:51
No swaps are charged
2025.05.27 21:51
No swaps are charged
2025.05.27 12:47
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.05.14 10:05
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.05.07 14:08
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.05.07 14:08
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
