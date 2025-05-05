SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / J2T test
Nikolay Moskalev

J2T test

Nikolay Moskalev
0 reviews
Reliability
36 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 303%
Just2Trade-MT5
1:200
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
73
Profit Trades:
65 (89.04%)
Loss Trades:
8 (10.96%)
Best trade:
1 529.62 USD
Worst trade:
-441.02 USD
Gross Profit:
8 075.75 USD (132 289 pips)
Gross Loss:
-714.32 USD (47 227 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
16 (1 140.01 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
3 456.73 USD (6)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.43
Trading activity:
49.01%
Max deposit load:
76.47%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
5
Avg holding time:
19 hours
Recovery Factor:
16.24
Long Trades:
46 (63.01%)
Short Trades:
27 (36.99%)
Profit Factor:
11.31
Expected Payoff:
100.84 USD
Average Profit:
124.24 USD
Average Loss:
-89.29 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-17.92 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-441.02 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
7.17%
Annual Forecast:
86.96%
Algo trading:
45%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
11.08 USD
Maximal:
453.36 USD (5.37%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
3.94% (451.02 USD)
By Equity:
67.84% (1 809.48 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD.c 44
BTCUSDT.cfd 5
GBPCAD.c 5
GBPUSD.c 3
AUDCAD.c 3
USDJPY.c 2
AUDUSD.c 1
ETHUSD.cfd 1
BTCUSD.cfd 1
USDCAD.c 1
USDCHF.c 1
EURJPY.c 1
EURAUD.c 1
EURUSD.c 1
CADJPY.c 1
XAUUSD 1
GBPCHF.c 1
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD.c 6.9K
BTCUSDT.cfd -10
GBPCAD.c 390
GBPUSD.c 200
AUDCAD.c -75
USDJPY.c -1
AUDUSD.c 32
ETHUSD.cfd -9
BTCUSD.cfd -9
USDCAD.c 1
USDCHF.c -92
EURJPY.c 320
EURAUD.c 90
EURUSD.c 32
CADJPY.c -451
XAUUSD 50
GBPCHF.c 24
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD.c 103K
BTCUSDT.cfd -1.1K
GBPCAD.c 1.4K
GBPUSD.c 405
AUDCAD.c -293
USDJPY.c -108
AUDUSD.c 36
ETHUSD.cfd -871
BTCUSD.cfd -18K
USDCAD.c 90
USDCHF.c 21
EURJPY.c 669
EURAUD.c 411
EURUSD.c 96
CADJPY.c -134
XAUUSD 25
GBPCHF.c 84
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +1 529.62 USD
Worst trade: -441 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 6
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +1 140.01 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -17.92 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Just2Trade-MT5" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Just2Trade-MT5
9.78 × 23
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
No reviews
2025.11.26 14:44
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.17 23:39
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.13 08:11
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.10 12:19
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.09 03:34
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.05 03:48
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.04 16:10
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.30 08:38
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.10.30 04:28
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.30 03:19
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.29 23:10
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.29 21:01
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.28 13:57
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.28 08:48
High current drawdown in 36% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.17 12:31
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.17 06:11
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.17 05:11
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.09 14:35
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.09 13:26
High current drawdown in 35% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.08 18:00
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
J2T test
30 USD per month
303%
0
0
USD
12K
USD
36
45%
73
89%
49%
11.30
100.84
USD
68%
1:200
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 5 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.