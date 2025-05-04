SignalsSections
Rolando Socias Gabiluna

CONSISTENT

Rolando Socias Gabiluna
0 reviews
Reliability
42 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 88%
XMGlobal-Real 27
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
3 115
Profit Trades:
2 303 (73.93%)
Loss Trades:
812 (26.07%)
Best trade:
53.71 USD
Worst trade:
-13.58 USD
Gross Profit:
1 326.98 USD (508 746 pips)
Gross Loss:
-898.16 USD (545 078 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
30 (3.06 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
69.63 USD (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.06
Trading activity:
99.06%
Max deposit load:
32.18%
Latest trade:
60 minutes ago
Trades per week:
41
Avg holding time:
19 hours
Recovery Factor:
4.47
Long Trades:
1 456 (46.74%)
Short Trades:
1 659 (53.26%)
Profit Factor:
1.48
Expected Payoff:
0.14 USD
Average Profit:
0.58 USD
Average Loss:
-1.11 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
11 (-95.85 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-95.85 USD (11)
Monthly growth:
3.54%
Annual Forecast:
42.99%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
95.85 USD (11.84%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
11.84% (95.85 USD)
By Equity:
39.98% (319.83 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
GOLDm# 1152
USDJPYm# 668
EURUSDm# 632
EURJPYm# 420
USDCHFm# 126
GBPUSDm# 117
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GOLDm# -1
USDJPYm# 145
EURUSDm# 151
EURJPYm# 84
USDCHFm# 17
GBPUSDm# 32
200 400 600
200 400 600
200 400 600
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GOLDm# -41K
USDJPYm# -12K
EURUSDm# 16K
EURJPYm# 1K
USDCHFm# -7K
GBPUSDm# 6.2K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +53.71 USD
Worst trade: -14 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 11
Maximal consecutive profit: +3.06 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -95.85 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "XMGlobal-Real 27" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

