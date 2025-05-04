- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
108
Profit Trades:
69 (63.88%)
Loss Trades:
39 (36.11%)
Best trade:
22.20 USD
Worst trade:
-7.80 USD
Gross Profit:
234.76 USD (13 773 pips)
Gross Loss:
-120.86 USD (14 554 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
9 (10.96 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
28.47 USD (2)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.21
Trading activity:
25.17%
Max deposit load:
66.66%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
11
Avg holding time:
4 days
Recovery Factor:
4.99
Long Trades:
21 (19.44%)
Short Trades:
87 (80.56%)
Profit Factor:
1.94
Expected Payoff:
1.05 USD
Average Profit:
3.40 USD
Average Loss:
-3.10 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-22.81 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-22.81 USD (5)
Monthly growth:
14.75%
Annual Forecast:
0.00%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
22.81 USD (8.90%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
-0.00% (0.00 USD)
By Equity:
63.05% (148.21 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDNZD
|66
|NZDCAD
|27
|AUDCAD
|15
|
20 40 60
|
20 40 60
|
20 40 60
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|AUDNZD
|73
|NZDCAD
|28
|AUDCAD
|13
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|AUDNZD
|-4.8K
|NZDCAD
|3K
|AUDCAD
|1.1K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +22.20 USD
Worst trade: -8 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 2
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +10.96 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -22.81 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-Real4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
OANDA-MT4
|0.00 × 1
|
XMGlobal-Real 2
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live17
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarkets-Live01
|0.06 × 223
|
Exness-Real16
|0.18 × 22
|
Exness-Real7
|0.25 × 8
|
Exness-Real4
|0.36 × 548
|
EuromarketFX-Live
|0.46 × 72
|
Exness-Real2
|0.50 × 127
|
Exness-Real
|0.73 × 1364
|
RubixFX-Live
|0.80 × 5
|
OneTrade-Real
|0.84 × 70
|
MTrading-Live
|1.00 × 1
|
Activtrades-Demo
|1.21 × 144
|
Exness-Real6
|1.22 × 89
|
FXOpenUK-ECN Live Server
|1.30 × 10
|
Armada-Live
|1.40 × 30
|
FXDD-MT4 Live Server 7
|8.86 × 14
|
AForex-Real
|9.00 × 6
|
XM.COM-Real 7
|11.67 × 3
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
0%
0
0
USD
USD
314
USD
USD
37
100%
108
63%
25%
1.94
1.05
USD
USD
63%
1:500