Pande Gede Denika Yudi Putra

LITTLE CRAZY

Pande Gede Denika Yudi Putra
0 reviews
Reliability
37 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
0%
Exness-Real4
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
108
Profit Trades:
69 (63.88%)
Loss Trades:
39 (36.11%)
Best trade:
22.20 USD
Worst trade:
-7.80 USD
Gross Profit:
234.76 USD (13 773 pips)
Gross Loss:
-120.86 USD (14 554 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
9 (10.96 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
28.47 USD (2)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.21
Trading activity:
25.17%
Max deposit load:
66.66%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
11
Avg holding time:
4 days
Recovery Factor:
4.99
Long Trades:
21 (19.44%)
Short Trades:
87 (80.56%)
Profit Factor:
1.94
Expected Payoff:
1.05 USD
Average Profit:
3.40 USD
Average Loss:
-3.10 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-22.81 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-22.81 USD (5)
Monthly growth:
14.75%
Annual Forecast:
0.00%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
22.81 USD (8.90%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
-0.00% (0.00 USD)
By Equity:
63.05% (148.21 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
AUDNZD 66
NZDCAD 27
AUDCAD 15
20 40 60
20 40 60
20 40 60
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
AUDNZD 73
NZDCAD 28
AUDCAD 13
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
AUDNZD -4.8K
NZDCAD 3K
AUDCAD 1.1K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +22.20 USD
Worst trade: -8 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 2
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +10.96 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -22.81 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-Real4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

OANDA-MT4
0.00 × 1
XMGlobal-Real 2
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live17
0.00 × 2
ICMarkets-Live01
0.06 × 223
Exness-Real16
0.18 × 22
Exness-Real7
0.25 × 8
Exness-Real4
0.36 × 548
EuromarketFX-Live
0.46 × 72
Exness-Real2
0.50 × 127
Exness-Real
0.73 × 1364
RubixFX-Live
0.80 × 5
OneTrade-Real
0.84 × 70
MTrading-Live
1.00 × 1
Activtrades-Demo
1.21 × 144
Exness-Real6
1.22 × 89
FXOpenUK-ECN Live Server
1.30 × 10
Armada-Live
1.40 × 30
FXDD-MT4 Live Server 7
8.86 × 14
AForex-Real
9.00 × 6
XM.COM-Real 7
11.67 × 3
No reviews
2026.01.10 01:45
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.01.02 10:56
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.02 10:56
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 30 days. This comprises 14.08% of days out of the 213 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.01 05:26
Share of trading days is too low
2026.01.01 05:26
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.28 12:59
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.04 12:43
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.27 23:34
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.26 07:12
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.14 08:13
No swaps are charged
2025.11.14 08:13
No swaps are charged
2025.11.13 15:41
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.11.13 09:21
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.13 00:51
High current drawdown in 38% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.11 12:40
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.11 08:20
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.11 01:01
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.11.10 19:43
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.11.10 18:43
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.11.07 08:30
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
