Deucir Neves

Alfa1162

Deucir Neves
0 reviews
35 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 -70%
ActivTrades-Server
1:30
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
673
Profit Trades:
464 (68.94%)
Loss Trades:
209 (31.05%)
Best trade:
57.50 EUR
Worst trade:
-296.22 EUR
Gross Profit:
1 414.13 EUR (188 739 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 684.53 EUR (143 659 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
22 (23.03 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
124.82 EUR (18)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.02
Trading activity:
92.24%
Max deposit load:
199.20%
Latest trade:
5 days ago
Trades per week:
4
Avg holding time:
14 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.50
Long Trades:
481 (71.47%)
Short Trades:
192 (28.53%)
Profit Factor:
0.84
Expected Payoff:
-0.40 EUR
Average Profit:
3.05 EUR
Average Loss:
-8.06 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
12 (-23.74 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-296.62 EUR (2)
Monthly growth:
17.98%
Annual Forecast:
218.16%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
301.44 EUR
Maximal:
541.05 EUR (73.40%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
84.82% (541.05 EUR)
By Equity:
61.40% (133.39 EUR)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
GOLD 215
Usa500 162
EURUSD 112
USDJPY 77
GBPUSD 39
GBPJPY 18
EURJPY 11
Bra50Oct25 11
UsaIndDec25 5
Aus200 4
AUDCAD 4
BrentAug25 4
NZDUSD 3
MinDolMay25 2
Bra50 1
ChinaA50 1
EURAUD 1
Bra50Jun25 1
Usa500Jun25 1
MinDolJul25 1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GOLD 230
Usa500 -85
EURUSD -24
USDJPY -114
GBPUSD -26
GBPJPY 21
EURJPY 2
Bra50Oct25 19
UsaIndDec25 11
Aus200 0
AUDCAD 0
BrentAug25 -326
NZDUSD 7
MinDolMay25 0
Bra50 2
ChinaA50 0
EURAUD 2
Bra50Jun25 0
Usa500Jun25 -27
MinDolJul25 1
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GOLD 28K
Usa500 4.9K
EURUSD 10K
USDJPY 778
GBPUSD -1.4K
GBPJPY 3.4K
EURJPY 412
Bra50Oct25 5.1K
UsaIndDec25 222
Aus200 -2.2K
AUDCAD -364
BrentAug25 -729
NZDUSD 716
MinDolMay25 250
Bra50 227
ChinaA50 3
EURAUD 269
Bra50Jun25 25
Usa500Jun25 -5.5K
MinDolJul25 1.4K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +57.50 EUR
Worst trade: -296 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 18
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +23.03 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -23.74 EUR

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ActivTrades-Server" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.00 × 1
ForexTime-Live01
0.00 × 1
OctaFX-Real
0.13 × 16
ICMarkets-MT5
0.16 × 210
Darwinex-Live
0.18 × 872
QTrade-Server
0.20 × 41560
AdmiralMarkets-MT5
0.23 × 114
ActivTrades-Server
0.26 × 30329
BenchMark-Server
0.50 × 14
AdmiralMarkets-Live
0.51 × 37
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
0.82 × 17
AdmiralUK-MT5
0.85 × 231
Alpari-MT5
1.13 × 17115
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
1.26 × 285
BCS5-Real
1.63 × 465
ForexTime-MT5
1.81 × 133
RoboForexEU-MetaTrader 5
2.55 × 88
HTOTAL.RU-MT5
2.57 × 14
SwissquoteLtd-Server
3.00 × 1
ActivTradesCorp-Server
3.08 × 641
ForexTimeFXTM-MT5
3.26 × 128
MetisEtrade-MT5
3.50 × 8
Weltrade-Server
4.47 × 32
XMUK-MT5
4.50 × 4
VantageFX-Trader
4.63 × 910
19 more...
No reviews
How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 5 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.