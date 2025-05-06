- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
673
Profit Trades:
464 (68.94%)
Loss Trades:
209 (31.05%)
Best trade:
57.50 EUR
Worst trade:
-296.22 EUR
Gross Profit:
1 414.13 EUR (188 739 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 684.53 EUR (143 659 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
22 (23.03 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
124.82 EUR (18)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.02
Trading activity:
92.24%
Max deposit load:
199.20%
Latest trade:
5 days ago
Trades per week:
4
Avg holding time:
14 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.50
Long Trades:
481 (71.47%)
Short Trades:
192 (28.53%)
Profit Factor:
0.84
Expected Payoff:
-0.40 EUR
Average Profit:
3.05 EUR
Average Loss:
-8.06 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
12 (-23.74 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-296.62 EUR (2)
Monthly growth:
17.98%
Annual Forecast:
218.16%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
301.44 EUR
Maximal:
541.05 EUR (73.40%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
84.82% (541.05 EUR)
By Equity:
61.40% (133.39 EUR)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|GOLD
|215
|Usa500
|162
|EURUSD
|112
|USDJPY
|77
|GBPUSD
|39
|GBPJPY
|18
|EURJPY
|11
|Bra50Oct25
|11
|UsaIndDec25
|5
|Aus200
|4
|AUDCAD
|4
|BrentAug25
|4
|NZDUSD
|3
|MinDolMay25
|2
|Bra50
|1
|ChinaA50
|1
|EURAUD
|1
|Bra50Jun25
|1
|Usa500Jun25
|1
|MinDolJul25
|1
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|GOLD
|230
|Usa500
|-85
|EURUSD
|-24
|USDJPY
|-114
|GBPUSD
|-26
|GBPJPY
|21
|EURJPY
|2
|Bra50Oct25
|19
|UsaIndDec25
|11
|Aus200
|0
|AUDCAD
|0
|BrentAug25
|-326
|NZDUSD
|7
|MinDolMay25
|0
|Bra50
|2
|ChinaA50
|0
|EURAUD
|2
|Bra50Jun25
|0
|Usa500Jun25
|-27
|MinDolJul25
|1
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|GOLD
|28K
|Usa500
|4.9K
|EURUSD
|10K
|USDJPY
|778
|GBPUSD
|-1.4K
|GBPJPY
|3.4K
|EURJPY
|412
|Bra50Oct25
|5.1K
|UsaIndDec25
|222
|Aus200
|-2.2K
|AUDCAD
|-364
|BrentAug25
|-729
|NZDUSD
|716
|MinDolMay25
|250
|Bra50
|227
|ChinaA50
|3
|EURAUD
|269
|Bra50Jun25
|25
|Usa500Jun25
|-5.5K
|MinDolJul25
|1.4K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +57.50 EUR
Worst trade: -296 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 18
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +23.03 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -23.74 EUR
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ActivTrades-Server" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|0.00 × 1
|
ForexTime-Live01
|0.00 × 1
|
OctaFX-Real
|0.13 × 16
|
ICMarkets-MT5
|0.16 × 210
|
Darwinex-Live
|0.18 × 872
|
QTrade-Server
|0.20 × 41560
|
AdmiralMarkets-MT5
|0.23 × 114
|
ActivTrades-Server
|0.26 × 30329
|
BenchMark-Server
|0.50 × 14
|
AdmiralMarkets-Live
|0.51 × 37
|
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
|0.82 × 17
|
AdmiralUK-MT5
|0.85 × 231
|
Alpari-MT5
|1.13 × 17115
|
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
|1.26 × 285
|
BCS5-Real
|1.63 × 465
|
ForexTime-MT5
|1.81 × 133
|
RoboForexEU-MetaTrader 5
|2.55 × 88
|
HTOTAL.RU-MT5
|2.57 × 14
|
SwissquoteLtd-Server
|3.00 × 1
|
ActivTradesCorp-Server
|3.08 × 641
|
ForexTimeFXTM-MT5
|3.26 × 128
|
MetisEtrade-MT5
|3.50 × 8
|
Weltrade-Server
|4.47 × 32
|
XMUK-MT5
|4.50 × 4
|
VantageFX-Trader
|4.63 × 910
