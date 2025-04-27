- Crescita
- Saldo
- Equità
- Drawdown
Trade:
222
Profit Trade:
125 (56.30%)
Loss Trade:
97 (43.69%)
Best Trade:
482.36 USD
Worst Trade:
-300.78 USD
Profitto lordo:
5 983.38 USD (1 681 971 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-3 797.12 USD (1 206 199 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
9 (399.77 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
607.50 USD (5)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.14
Attività di trading:
54.51%
Massimo carico di deposito:
3.26%
Ultimo trade:
6 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
12
Tempo di attesa medio:
22 ore
Fattore di recupero:
2.75
Long Trade:
180 (81.08%)
Short Trade:
42 (18.92%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.58
Profitto previsto:
9.85 USD
Profitto medio:
47.87 USD
Perdita media:
-39.15 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
7 (-173.44 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-449.32 USD (3)
Crescita mensile:
28.50%
Previsione annuale:
345.79%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
159.83 USD
Massimale:
794.58 USD (77.69%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
28.86% (794.44 USD)
Per equità:
12.74% (316.17 USD)
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|212
|BTCUSD
|10
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|XAUUSD
|2.2K
|BTCUSD
|27
|
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|XAUUSD
|100K
|BTCUSD
|375K
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Best Trade: +482.36 USD
Worst Trade: -301 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 5
Massime perdite consecutive: 3
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +399.77 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -173.44 USD
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "ICMarketsSC-MT5-4" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
|
Exness-MT5Real2
|0.00 × 1
|
JunoMarkets-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real11
|0.00 × 2
|
Exness-MT5Real10
|0.00 × 2
|
VTMarkets-Live 2
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real18
|0.00 × 2
|
PUPrime-Live
|0.00 × 9
|
ICMarkets-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
itexsys-Platform
|0.00 × 1
|
OctaFX-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageFX-Live
|0.00 × 4
|
BridgeMarkets-MT5
|0.17 × 6
|
VantageInternational-Live 4
|0.50 × 2
|
OxSecurities-Live
|0.50 × 2
|
TradeSmart-Server01
|1.00 × 1
|
GOMarketsIntl-Live
|1.00 × 1
|
OctaFX-Real2
|1.67 × 9
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|1.81 × 5915
|
GOMarketsMU-Live
|1.85 × 111
|
XMGlobal-MT5 2
|2.00 × 26
|
STARTRADERINTL-Live
|2.00 × 3
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|2.80 × 98
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|2.81 × 177
|
ForexClubBY-MT5 Real Server
|2.89 × 89
