SegnaliSezioni
Segnali / MetaTrader 5 / Gold Breakout H1 All Green
Daophet Seng Athit

Gold Breakout H1 All Green

Daophet Seng Athit
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
34 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 211%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
1:500
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
222
Profit Trade:
125 (56.30%)
Loss Trade:
97 (43.69%)
Best Trade:
482.36 USD
Worst Trade:
-300.78 USD
Profitto lordo:
5 983.38 USD (1 681 971 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-3 797.12 USD (1 206 199 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
9 (399.77 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
607.50 USD (5)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.14
Attività di trading:
54.51%
Massimo carico di deposito:
3.26%
Ultimo trade:
6 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
12
Tempo di attesa medio:
22 ore
Fattore di recupero:
2.75
Long Trade:
180 (81.08%)
Short Trade:
42 (18.92%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.58
Profitto previsto:
9.85 USD
Profitto medio:
47.87 USD
Perdita media:
-39.15 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
7 (-173.44 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-449.32 USD (3)
Crescita mensile:
28.50%
Previsione annuale:
345.79%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
159.83 USD
Massimale:
794.58 USD (77.69%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
28.86% (794.44 USD)
Per equità:
12.74% (316.17 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
XAUUSD 212
BTCUSD 10
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
XAUUSD 2.2K
BTCUSD 27
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
XAUUSD 100K
BTCUSD 375K
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +482.36 USD
Worst Trade: -301 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 5
Massime perdite consecutive: 3
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +399.77 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -173.44 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "ICMarketsSC-MT5-4" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

Exness-MT5Real2
0.00 × 1
JunoMarkets-Server
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real11
0.00 × 2
Exness-MT5Real10
0.00 × 2
VTMarkets-Live 2
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real18
0.00 × 2
PUPrime-Live
0.00 × 9
ICMarkets-MT5
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live
0.00 × 1
itexsys-Platform
0.00 × 1
OctaFX-Real
0.00 × 1
VantageFX-Live
0.00 × 4
BridgeMarkets-MT5
0.17 × 6
VantageInternational-Live 4
0.50 × 2
OxSecurities-Live
0.50 × 2
TradeSmart-Server01
1.00 × 1
GOMarketsIntl-Live
1.00 × 1
OctaFX-Real2
1.67 × 9
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1.81 × 5915
GOMarketsMU-Live
1.85 × 111
XMGlobal-MT5 2
2.00 × 26
STARTRADERINTL-Live
2.00 × 3
Exness-MT5Real7
2.80 × 98
ICMarketsSC-MT5
2.81 × 177
ForexClubBY-MT5 Real Server
2.89 × 89
67 più
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
This signal from EA 100%
Robot https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/159404
Non ci sono recensioni
2025.12.08 17:35
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.08 13:26
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.10.27 20:11
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.20 03:01
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.07.14 01:02
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.07.13 23:02
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.07.10 12:59
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.07.02 22:12
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.06.30 01:41
80% of growth achieved within 3 days. This comprises 4.92% of days out of 61 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.06.22 22:23
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.06.19 21:51
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.06.12 02:22
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.06.11 16:26
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.06.05 08:30
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.06.02 22:20
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.06.02 02:37
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.05.31 19:38
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.05.12 08:45
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.05.06 18:05
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.05.06 18:05
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
Gold Breakout H1 All Green
30USD al mese
211%
0
0
USD
4.2K
USD
34
100%
222
56%
55%
1.57
9.85
USD
29%
1:500
Copia

Come viene eseguita la copiatura del trade su MetaTrader? Guarda il video tutorial

L’abbonamento a un segnale ti permette di copiare i trade di un fornitore entro 1 mese. Affinché l'abbonamento funzioni, è necessario utilizzare il terminale di trading MetaTrader 5.

Se non hai ancora installato la piattaforma, puoi scaricarla qui.