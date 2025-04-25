SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / STEVE_B RLKS_8YR_1M_2M VT028
Yui Ming Wan

STEVE_B RLKS_8YR_1M_2M VT028

Yui Ming Wan
0 reviews
Reliability
34 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2025 31%
VTMarkets-Live 4
1:500
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
2 138
Profit Trades:
1 732 (81.01%)
Loss Trades:
406 (18.99%)
Best trade:
273.65 USD
Worst trade:
-87.62 USD
Gross Profit:
10 283.57 USD (463 426 pips)
Gross Loss:
-4 129.82 USD (263 843 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
42 (72.56 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
361.83 USD (2)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.19
Trading activity:
96.55%
Max deposit load:
5.25%
Latest trade:
33 minutes ago
Trades per week:
72
Avg holding time:
4 days
Recovery Factor:
22.21
Long Trades:
1 151 (53.84%)
Short Trades:
987 (46.16%)
Profit Factor:
2.49
Expected Payoff:
2.88 USD
Average Profit:
5.94 USD
Average Loss:
-10.17 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-152.10 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-220.16 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
3.63%
Annual Forecast:
44.01%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
277.01 USD (1.20%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
1.20% (277.01 USD)
By Equity:
42.86% (8 726.04 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
GBPAUD-VIP 656
EURJPY-VIP 462
GBPNZD-VIP 383
AUDCAD-VIP 163
AUDUSD-VIP 126
EURUSD-VIP 108
AUDCHF-VIP 86
AUDNZD-VIP 68
USDSGD-VIP 47
CADCHF-VIP 22
EURCHF-VIP 17
200 400 600
200 400 600
200 400 600
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GBPAUD-VIP 735
EURJPY-VIP 612
GBPNZD-VIP 1.3K
AUDCAD-VIP 529
AUDUSD-VIP 930
EURUSD-VIP 855
AUDCHF-VIP 431
AUDNZD-VIP 262
USDSGD-VIP 143
CADCHF-VIP 257
EURCHF-VIP 142
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GBPAUD-VIP 18K
EURJPY-VIP 14K
GBPNZD-VIP 42K
AUDCAD-VIP 19K
AUDUSD-VIP 35K
EURUSD-VIP 18K
AUDCHF-VIP 19K
AUDNZD-VIP 20K
USDSGD-VIP 8.7K
CADCHF-VIP 2.5K
EURCHF-VIP 5.1K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +273.65 USD
Worst trade: -88 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 2
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +72.56 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -152.10 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "VTMarkets-Live 4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

No reviews
2025.12.19 03:17
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.19 01:14
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.19 00:14
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.18 23:14
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.18 22:11
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.18 20:11
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.18 18:08
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.18 16:05
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.18 05:03
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.17 14:48
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.17 05:39
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.17 03:39
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.11 15:58
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.11 13:55
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.11 07:49
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.11 03:46
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.09 04:47
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.09 03:47
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.04 19:02
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.04 17:52
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register