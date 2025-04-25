- Growth
Trades:
2 138
Profit Trades:
1 732 (81.01%)
Loss Trades:
406 (18.99%)
Best trade:
273.65 USD
Worst trade:
-87.62 USD
Gross Profit:
10 283.57 USD (463 426 pips)
Gross Loss:
-4 129.82 USD (263 843 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
42 (72.56 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
361.83 USD (2)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.19
Trading activity:
96.55%
Max deposit load:
5.25%
Latest trade:
33 minutes ago
Trades per week:
72
Avg holding time:
4 days
Recovery Factor:
22.21
Long Trades:
1 151 (53.84%)
Short Trades:
987 (46.16%)
Profit Factor:
2.49
Expected Payoff:
2.88 USD
Average Profit:
5.94 USD
Average Loss:
-10.17 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-152.10 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-220.16 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
3.63%
Annual Forecast:
44.01%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
277.01 USD (1.20%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
1.20% (277.01 USD)
By Equity:
42.86% (8 726.04 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|GBPAUD-VIP
|656
|EURJPY-VIP
|462
|GBPNZD-VIP
|383
|AUDCAD-VIP
|163
|AUDUSD-VIP
|126
|EURUSD-VIP
|108
|AUDCHF-VIP
|86
|AUDNZD-VIP
|68
|USDSGD-VIP
|47
|CADCHF-VIP
|22
|EURCHF-VIP
|17
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|GBPAUD-VIP
|735
|EURJPY-VIP
|612
|GBPNZD-VIP
|1.3K
|AUDCAD-VIP
|529
|AUDUSD-VIP
|930
|EURUSD-VIP
|855
|AUDCHF-VIP
|431
|AUDNZD-VIP
|262
|USDSGD-VIP
|143
|CADCHF-VIP
|257
|EURCHF-VIP
|142
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|GBPAUD-VIP
|18K
|EURJPY-VIP
|14K
|GBPNZD-VIP
|42K
|AUDCAD-VIP
|19K
|AUDUSD-VIP
|35K
|EURUSD-VIP
|18K
|AUDCHF-VIP
|19K
|AUDNZD-VIP
|20K
|USDSGD-VIP
|8.7K
|CADCHF-VIP
|2.5K
|EURCHF-VIP
|5.1K
