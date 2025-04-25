SignalsSections
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
124
Profit Trades:
82 (66.12%)
Loss Trades:
42 (33.87%)
Best trade:
181.86 USD
Worst trade:
-31.45 USD
Gross Profit:
464.72 USD (14 108 pips)
Gross Loss:
-272.39 USD (13 413 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
13 (44.48 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
226.27 USD (5)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.10
Trading activity:
68.77%
Max deposit load:
12.44%
Latest trade:
6 days ago
Trades per week:
6
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
1.10
Long Trades:
52 (41.94%)
Short Trades:
72 (58.06%)
Profit Factor:
1.71
Expected Payoff:
1.55 USD
Average Profit:
5.67 USD
Average Loss:
-6.49 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
9 (-175.53 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-175.53 USD (9)
Monthly growth:
3.97%
Annual Forecast:
48.21%
Algo trading:
96%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.25 USD
Maximal:
175.57 USD (27.32%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
27.31% (175.53 USD)
By Equity:
36.39% (233.31 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
AUDCAD 49
USDCAD 49
EURGBP 22
profit 4
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
AUDCAD -117
USDCAD 14
EURGBP 77
profit 218
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
AUDCAD -3.6K
USDCAD 1.2K
EURGBP 3.1K
profit 0
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +181.86 USD
Worst trade: -31 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 5
Maximum consecutive losses: 9
Maximal consecutive profit: +44.48 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -175.53 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Alpari-ECN1" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

GAINSY-Real
0.00 × 4
TitanFX-03
0.00 × 9
FXBTrading-Live
0.00 × 1
EvolveMarkets-MT4 Demo Server
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live22
0.00 × 1
BPMediaGroupLtd-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live06
0.00 × 4
JDCFX-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real
0.00 × 1
Hankotrade-Live
0.00 × 11
EGlobal-Cent7
0.00 × 1
AtlanticPearl-Demo
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live23
0.00 × 2
ICMarkets-Live23
0.00 × 3
ADSS-Demo
0.00 × 1
CXMTradingLtd-Real
0.00 × 1
ATCBrokers-Live 1
0.00 × 2
OneTrade-Real
0.00 × 2
ICMarkets-Live20
0.00 × 1
AUSForex-Live 2
0.00 × 1
KVBKunlun-Production Server 1
0.00 × 1
FXOPTIMAX-LiveUS
0.00 × 1
FXPIG.com-LD4 LIVE
0.00 × 2
FPMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
MEXExchange-Live
0.00 × 2
493 more...
No reviews
2025.09.15 19:09
80% of growth achieved within 6 days. This comprises 4.32% of days out of 139 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.15 09:33
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.15 07:33
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.15 06:21
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.15 04:21
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.15 03:09
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.15 02:09
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.14 22:57
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.12 19:17
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.12 09:41
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.11 16:10
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.07.16 13:48
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.07.04 17:07
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.06.26 17:25
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.06.26 16:25
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.06.26 15:18
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.06.24 08:26
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 3.28% of days out of 61 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.05.27 09:31
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.05.27 08:26
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.05.21 15:53
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
