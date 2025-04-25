- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
124
Profit Trades:
82 (66.12%)
Loss Trades:
42 (33.87%)
Best trade:
181.86 USD
Worst trade:
-31.45 USD
Gross Profit:
464.72 USD (14 108 pips)
Gross Loss:
-272.39 USD (13 413 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
13 (44.48 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
226.27 USD (5)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.10
Trading activity:
68.77%
Max deposit load:
12.44%
Latest trade:
6 days ago
Trades per week:
6
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
1.10
Long Trades:
52 (41.94%)
Short Trades:
72 (58.06%)
Profit Factor:
1.71
Expected Payoff:
1.55 USD
Average Profit:
5.67 USD
Average Loss:
-6.49 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
9 (-175.53 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-175.53 USD (9)
Monthly growth:
3.97%
Annual Forecast:
48.21%
Algo trading:
96%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.25 USD
Maximal:
175.57 USD (27.32%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
27.31% (175.53 USD)
By Equity:
36.39% (233.31 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDCAD
|49
|USDCAD
|49
|EURGBP
|22
|profit
|4
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|AUDCAD
|-117
|USDCAD
|14
|EURGBP
|77
|profit
|218
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|AUDCAD
|-3.6K
|USDCAD
|1.2K
|EURGBP
|3.1K
|profit
|0
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +181.86 USD
Worst trade: -31 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 5
Maximum consecutive losses: 9
Maximal consecutive profit: +44.48 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -175.53 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Alpari-ECN1" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
GAINSY-Real
|0.00 × 4
|
TitanFX-03
|0.00 × 9
|
FXBTrading-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
EvolveMarkets-MT4 Demo Server
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live22
|0.00 × 1
|
BPMediaGroupLtd-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live06
|0.00 × 4
|
JDCFX-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
Hankotrade-Live
|0.00 × 11
|
EGlobal-Cent7
|0.00 × 1
|
AtlanticPearl-Demo
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live23
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarkets-Live23
|0.00 × 3
|
ADSS-Demo
|0.00 × 1
|
CXMTradingLtd-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
ATCBrokers-Live 1
|0.00 × 2
|
OneTrade-Real
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarkets-Live20
|0.00 × 1
|
AUSForex-Live 2
|0.00 × 1
|
KVBKunlun-Production Server 1
|0.00 × 1
|
FXOPTIMAX-LiveUS
|0.00 × 1
|
FXPIG.com-LD4 LIVE
|0.00 × 2
|
FPMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
MEXExchange-Live
|0.00 × 2
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
52%
0
0
USD
USD
562
USD
USD
34
96%
124
66%
69%
1.70
1.55
USD
USD
36%
1:500