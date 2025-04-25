The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Alpari-ECN1" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

GAINSY-Real 0.00 × 4 TitanFX-03 0.00 × 9 FXBTrading-Live 0.00 × 1 EvolveMarkets-MT4 Demo Server 0.00 × 1 ICMarketsSC-Live22 0.00 × 1 BPMediaGroupLtd-Live 0.00 × 1 ICMarketsSC-Live06 0.00 × 4 JDCFX-Live 0.00 × 1 Exness-Real 0.00 × 1 Hankotrade-Live 0.00 × 11 EGlobal-Cent7 0.00 × 1 AtlanticPearl-Demo 0.00 × 2 ICMarketsSC-Live23 0.00 × 2 ICMarkets-Live23 0.00 × 3 ADSS-Demo 0.00 × 1 CXMTradingLtd-Real 0.00 × 1 ATCBrokers-Live 1 0.00 × 2 OneTrade-Real 0.00 × 2 ICMarkets-Live20 0.00 × 1 AUSForex-Live 2 0.00 × 1 KVBKunlun-Production Server 1 0.00 × 1 FXOPTIMAX-LiveUS 0.00 × 1 FXPIG.com-LD4 LIVE 0.00 × 2 FPMarkets-Live 0.00 × 1 MEXExchange-Live 0.00 × 2 493 more... To see trades in realtime, please log in or register To see trades in realtime, pleaseor