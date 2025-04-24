SignalsSections
Omeh Philip

BIGFISH PREMIUM DOLLARS

Omeh Philip
0 reviews
Reliability
35 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 283%
Monaxa-Real 1
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
324
Profit Trades:
249 (76.85%)
Loss Trades:
75 (23.15%)
Best trade:
60.30 USD
Worst trade:
-13.53 USD
Gross Profit:
948.22 USD (60 488 pips)
Gross Loss:
-323.96 USD (29 658 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
36 (192.60 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
192.60 USD (36)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.27
Trading activity:
84.24%
Max deposit load:
25.97%
Latest trade:
15 hours ago
Trades per week:
9
Avg holding time:
3 days
Recovery Factor:
7.27
Long Trades:
243 (75.00%)
Short Trades:
81 (25.00%)
Profit Factor:
2.93
Expected Payoff:
1.93 USD
Average Profit:
3.81 USD
Average Loss:
-4.32 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
15 (-85.82 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-85.82 USD (15)
Monthly growth:
18.81%
Annual Forecast:
228.25%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
85.82 USD (16.57%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
14.26% (85.82 USD)
By Equity:
47.29% (228.82 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
AUDCAD 202
GBPUSD 70
EURUSD 41
XAUUSD 11
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
AUDCAD 579
GBPUSD 85
EURUSD -61
XAUUSD 21
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
AUDCAD 34K
GBPUSD 2.4K
EURUSD -7.1K
XAUUSD 1.4K
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +60.30 USD
Worst trade: -14 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 36
Maximum consecutive losses: 15
Maximal consecutive profit: +192.60 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -85.82 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Monaxa-Real 1" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

Join our system with over 5 years trading history.
Website: www.trendkingsfx.com
Telegram : t.me/trendkingsmoney
No reviews
2025.10.14 14:57
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.14 05:50
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.12 21:23
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.10 18:43
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.17 19:11
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.17 18:11
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.15 14:57
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.15 11:45
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.15 10:45
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.15 01:09
High current drawdown in 33% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.14 22:57
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.12 19:17
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.12 09:41
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.11 16:10
High current drawdown in 33% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.07.03 18:58
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.05.09 15:04
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.04.29 09:07
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.04.24 16:31
Share of trading days is too low
2025.04.24 16:31
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.04.24 12:17
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
