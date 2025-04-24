- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
324
Profit Trades:
249 (76.85%)
Loss Trades:
75 (23.15%)
Best trade:
60.30 USD
Worst trade:
-13.53 USD
Gross Profit:
948.22 USD (60 488 pips)
Gross Loss:
-323.96 USD (29 658 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
36 (192.60 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
192.60 USD (36)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.27
Trading activity:
84.24%
Max deposit load:
25.97%
Latest trade:
15 hours ago
Trades per week:
9
Avg holding time:
3 days
Recovery Factor:
7.27
Long Trades:
243 (75.00%)
Short Trades:
81 (25.00%)
Profit Factor:
2.93
Expected Payoff:
1.93 USD
Average Profit:
3.81 USD
Average Loss:
-4.32 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
15 (-85.82 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-85.82 USD (15)
Monthly growth:
18.81%
Annual Forecast:
228.25%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
85.82 USD (16.57%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
14.26% (85.82 USD)
By Equity:
47.29% (228.82 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDCAD
|202
|GBPUSD
|70
|EURUSD
|41
|XAUUSD
|11
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|AUDCAD
|579
|GBPUSD
|85
|EURUSD
|-61
|XAUUSD
|21
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|AUDCAD
|34K
|GBPUSD
|2.4K
|EURUSD
|-7.1K
|XAUUSD
|1.4K
|
20K 40K 60K
|
20K 40K 60K
|
20K 40K 60K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +60.30 USD
Worst trade: -14 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 36
Maximum consecutive losses: 15
Maximal consecutive profit: +192.60 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -85.82 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Monaxa-Real 1" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
Join our system with over 5 years trading history.
Website: www.trendkingsfx.com
Telegram : t.me/trendkingsmoney
Website: www.trendkingsfx.com
Telegram : t.me/trendkingsmoney
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
283%
0
0
USD
USD
477
USD
USD
35
99%
324
76%
84%
2.92
1.93
USD
USD
47%
1:500