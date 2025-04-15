SignalsSections
Duy Nguyen Nguyen

The Myth F1

Duy Nguyen Nguyen
0 reviews
Reliability
41 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2025 110%
FortunePrimeGlobal-Live
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
320
Profit Trades:
230 (71.87%)
Loss Trades:
90 (28.13%)
Best trade:
2 125.85 USD
Worst trade:
-784.86 USD
Gross Profit:
39 016.96 USD (51 787 pips)
Gross Loss:
-12 148.36 USD (20 058 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
9 (791.47 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
3 338.20 USD (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.35
Trading activity:
98.98%
Max deposit load:
6.07%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
5
Avg holding time:
3 days
Recovery Factor:
11.62
Long Trades:
169 (52.81%)
Short Trades:
151 (47.19%)
Profit Factor:
3.21
Expected Payoff:
83.96 USD
Average Profit:
169.64 USD
Average Loss:
-134.98 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-2 312.85 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-2 312.85 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
4.59%
Annual Forecast:
55.65%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
80.93 USD
Maximal:
2 312.85 USD (4.43%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
5.95% (2 312.85 USD)
By Equity:
26.01% (11 082.96 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
AUDCAD-P 320
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
AUDCAD-P 27K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
AUDCAD-P 32K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +2 125.85 USD
Worst trade: -785 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +791.47 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -2 312.85 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FortunePrimeGlobal-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

No reviews
2025.06.17 09:54
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.04.16 09:34
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.04.15 09:16
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.04.15 09:16
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

