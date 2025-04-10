SignalsSections
Mateus Neves Maciejewsky

Lumi Capital

Mateus Neves Maciejewsky
0 reviews
Reliability
35 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 50%
HantecMarketsMU-Server1
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
89
Profit Trades:
80 (89.88%)
Loss Trades:
9 (10.11%)
Best trade:
17.55 USD
Worst trade:
-39.99 USD
Gross Profit:
198.13 USD (24 232 pips)
Gross Loss:
-60.33 USD (11 745 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
25 (52.88 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
52.88 USD (25)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.28
Trading activity:
2.02%
Max deposit load:
17.97%
Latest trade:
12 days ago
Trades per week:
1
Avg holding time:
4 hours
Recovery Factor:
3.45
Long Trades:
55 (61.80%)
Short Trades:
34 (38.20%)
Profit Factor:
3.28
Expected Payoff:
1.55 USD
Average Profit:
2.48 USD
Average Loss:
-6.70 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-8.09 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-39.99 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
5.73%
Annual Forecast:
69.51%
Algo trading:
85%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
5.06 USD
Maximal:
39.99 USD (11.93%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
11.93% (39.99 USD)
By Equity:
46.30% (144.41 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 82
US100 7
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 138
US100 0
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 8.6K
US100 3.9K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +17.55 USD
Worst trade: -40 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 25
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +52.88 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -8.09 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "HantecMarketsMU-Server1" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarketsSC-Live26
4.25 × 4
Lumi Capital FX 
No reviews
2025.12.11 19:01
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.09 16:10
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.04 20:02
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.04 05:38
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.14 05:25
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.14 03:14
High current drawdown in 41% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.07 14:40
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.07 08:30
Low trading activity - only 6 trades detected in the last month
2025.10.07 16:54
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.07 02:23
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.09.23 01:04
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.21 20:11
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.08.26 16:26
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.08.25 10:14
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.08.19 19:32
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.17 13:04
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.07.09 23:27
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.07.07 09:15
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.07.07 04:02
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.06.30 12:43
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
