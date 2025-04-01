SignalsSections
LU KUEI LIEH

Chicken dinner

LU KUEI LIEH
0 reviews
Reliability
38 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 999 USD per month
growth since 2025 746%
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
735
Profit Trades:
325 (44.21%)
Loss Trades:
410 (55.78%)
Best trade:
176.22 USD
Worst trade:
-66.22 USD
Gross Profit:
5 629.26 USD (1 617 724 pips)
Gross Loss:
-4 339.05 USD (2 258 984 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
21 (245.70 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
443.84 USD (9)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.14
Trading activity:
21.56%
Max deposit load:
34.63%
Latest trade:
1 hour ago
Trades per week:
52
Avg holding time:
2 hours
Recovery Factor:
1.33
Long Trades:
576 (78.37%)
Short Trades:
159 (21.63%)
Profit Factor:
1.30
Expected Payoff:
1.76 USD
Average Profit:
17.32 USD
Average Loss:
-10.58 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
18 (-352.42 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-381.13 USD (14)
Monthly growth:
17.96%
Annual Forecast:
217.94%
Algo trading:
88%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.45 USD
Maximal:
967.42 USD (51.57%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
48.78% (966.97 USD)
By Equity:
16.49% (31.20 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 565
US30 111
BTCUSD 59
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 1.5K
US30 -97
BTCUSD -64
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 87K
US30 -93K
BTCUSD -635K
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +176.22 USD
Worst trade: -66 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 9
Maximum consecutive losses: 14
Maximal consecutive profit: +245.70 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -352.42 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "TradeMaxGlobal-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
FBS-Real
1.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
2.00 × 1
GTCGlobalTrade-Server
4.16 × 43
Exness-MT5Real5
5.91 × 11
Exness-MT5Real10
7.00 × 1
HFMarketsGlobal-Live3
17.00 × 11
No reviews
2025.12.18 17:08
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.18 16:05
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.11 12:55
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.10 19:37
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.10 14:31
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.10 02:19
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.09 17:10
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.09 17:10
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.07 17:18
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.01 17:36
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.01 12:25
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.05 13:17
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.04 17:19
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.10.23 13:11
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.22 08:44
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.22 05:00
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.20 20:55
80% of growth achieved within 9 days. This comprises 4.48% of days out of 201 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.20 20:55
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.20 16:44
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.13 09:24
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Chicken dinner
999 USD per month
746%
0
0
USD
1.5K
USD
38
88%
735
44%
22%
1.29
1.76
USD
49%
1:500
Copy

